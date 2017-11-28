Toronto’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

Just as autumn wouldn’t be the same without pumpkin spice lattes, summer is nothing without a handful of glorious afternoons spent on a patio. Whether it’s due to the colourful décor, which makes our Insta feeds cry out with joy, or the endless menu of handheld eats and boozy bevs, patios are the place to be as soon as the summer is in full swing. With all of the chic locales in the #6ix, it can be a struggle to know which spot has the best views and vibe. That is why we did some patio hopping to find the best spots in Toronto so you don’t have to. And if you want to peep our ultimate list of the best patios Canada-wide, click here.

The Addison Residence

Find it: 456 Wellington St. W, theaddisonsto.com

Open since: 2015

The rundown: If a house-party vibe is what you’re looking for, the Addisons is like a chic Hamptons hangout complete with sofas, lounge and life-sized lawn games.

The fare: Summer cocktails and BBQ snacks

Amsterdam Brewhouse

Find it: 245 Queens Quay W, South Building, amsterdamnbrewhouse.com

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Grab a brew on one of three (!) patios, with an awesome view of the lake.

The fare: Local artisan food, ranging from nibbles (buffalo cauliflower and crab croquettes) to full-on mains (wood oven pizzas, burgers and meat from the smoker) and 14 beers on tap

Bar Reyna

Find it: 158 Cumberland St., barreyna.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This hidden gem (walk a few steps too far and you’ll miss it) boasts one of the prettiest back patios in the city, with twinkling Moroccan lanterns that must be seen at night!

The fare: Shareable Mediterranean-inspired snacks, like stuffed falafel and halloumi with smashed peas

El Catrin

Find it: 18 Tank House Ln., elcatrin.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Not only is this patio located in the heart of the historic Distillery District, but it’s heated for year-round use.

The fare: Authentic traditional and modern Mexican dishes, wrapped up in a tapas-style menu

Hemmingway’s

Find it: 142 Cumberland St., hemingways.to

Open since: 1981

The rundown: A Yorkville staple, Hemmingway’s has four heated patios that have been a Toronto fave for 36 years.

The fare: Pub classics with a New Zealand twist: check out the Kiwi lamb burger and the pavlova for something sweet

Sky Yard at the Drake Hotel

Find it: 1150 Queen St. W, thedrakehotel.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: One of Toronto’s hottest summertime hangouts, this eclectic rooftop boasts snap-worthy light-up artwork.

The fare: Serving up v. v. gourmet brunch, lunch and dinner, with a long list of unique cocktails (read: the Drake Caesar). We recommend delving into the extensive list of sushi for dins or trying the salmon poke for lunch.