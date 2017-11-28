Saskatoon’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

Aside from lounging on the beach and going glamping, spending a lazy afternoon on a patio is our fave summer activity. With killer views, mouth-watering eats and trendy décor, patios are the best way to escape from the city for just a few hours. With the endless locations for Friday night drinks or Sunday morning brunch, it can be a challenge to even know where to begin. That’s why we crafted a list of the the best patios in Saskatoon. And if you’re looking to lounge all summer long, click here to see our ultimate round-up of the best patios in Canada.

Cathedral Social Hall

Find it: 608 Spadina Cres., cathedralsocialhall.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: This newly opened location is a prime destination for brew connoisseurs, with 30 different varieties on tap.

The fare: Pub favourites like wings, sandwiches and burgers

Drift Sidewalk Café & Vista Lounge

Find it: 339 Ave. A S, driftcafe.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Filled with greenery and a stellar view of the Saskatchewan River, this patio is a summertime hot-spot.

The fare: Shareables, cocktails and a Saturday & Sunday brunch menu

The Crazy Cactus

Find it: 269 3rd Ave. S, crazycactussyxe.com

Open since: 1996

The rundown: Re-opened earlier this year in its new location, this cozy rooftop has a fab view of the city.

The fare: Mexican-inspired delights, including Taco Tuesdays

Metric Garden Lounge at The Delta Bessborough

Find it: 601 Spadina Cres.

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Like a luxe garden party, venture into this green space for a break from the hustle of the city.

The fare: Salads, share plates and sandwiches, with some heartier options like trout and chicken available in the evening.