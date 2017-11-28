Ottawa’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

We love a city patio. Where can you simultaneously sip on summer bevs and spill the beans about your latest Tinder date to your girls, all while getting your tan on?! There are a plethora of chic spots in the downtown core for your next Saturday afternoon reservation. Here, the best patios in Ottawa to spend your last few lazy days of the summer. And if you want to patio hop in another major city, click here to check out our faves from Vancouver to St. John’s.

The Cornerstone Bar & Grill

Find it: 92 Clarence St., cornerstonebarandgrill.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: This wrap-around patio is prime for Byward Market views. But he sure to stop inside before you leave to snap a shot of the neon “Our home and native land” sign for IG.

The fare: Burgers, bowls and pizza, with a latenight menu boasting share plates of all sizes

James St. Pub

Find it: 390 Bank St., heartandcrown.pub

Open since: 2007

The rundown: Part of the Heart & Crown chain, this laidback sports bar has live music, DJs and is one of the city’s hottest Karaoke spots.

The fare: A balanced mix of bar classics and new creations, like the District 10 sammie, which has beer-battered chicken, fresh veg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Malone’s Lakeside Grill

Find it: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr., malonesgrill.ca

Open since: 2001

The rundown: Dine (or drink) by the water on this spacious upper deck that overlooks Dow’s Lake.

The fare: Greek and Italian dishes, including seafood and steak

Metropolitan Brasserie

Find it: 700 Sussex Dr., metropolitainbrasserie.com

Open since: 2005

The rundown: A taste of Paris in the heart of Ottawa, this chic patio has live music from 8–11 p.m. every Saturday.

The fare: French cuisine, including seafood and oysters

Tavern on the Hill

Find it: 1223 Alexandra Bridge, tavernonthehillottawa.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: This brand new spot is the perfect place to take visitors, because it offers a view of Ottawa’s most impressive sights, including Parliament, the Chateau Laurier and the Ottawa River.

The fare: Snacks, including gourmet hotdogs, nachos and ice cream, and plenty of beer, wine and bubbly

Atari

Find it: 297 Dalhousie St., atariottawa.com

Open since: 2015

The rundown: This fun space features a colourful graffiti floor and hosts weekly events to keep you busy all summer.

The fare: A host of signature cocktails, and not-to-miss white-truffle mac & cheese