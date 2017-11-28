Moncton’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

With over a million hashtags on Instagram, there is no denying that patios are a go-to destination once the warm weather hits the True North. Whether its a cozy Irish pub or an upscale wine bar, the patios in Moncton are guaranteed to boast charm and character. If you’re stuck in the endless cycle of where to go for Saturday night dinner and dranks, we’ve got you covered. We scoped out the best patios in Moncton for your next summer evening outdoors. And if you want to see our faves from coast to coast, click here.

Tide & Boar

Find it: 700 Main St., tideandboar.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: A hotspot for live music and events, they also opened their own brewery in late 2016.

The fare: Tons of apps, snacks and charcuterie for sharing over a pint, but there are also some delish main courses if you’re looking for a meal, like the sage-roasted chicken or a meatless cauliflower steak for vegetarians.



The Old Triangle

Find it: 751 Main St., oldtrianglemoncton.com

Open since: 2000

The rundown: Head to this Irish pub for a post-work bevvy with prime people-watching views.

The fare: Classics like fish n’ chips and shepherd’s pie, with a few unexpected additions, like deep-fried chorizo and a goat cheese burger.

Third Glass Wine Bar

Find it: 819 Main St., thethirdglass.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This trendy wine and martini bar is the perfect spot for a Friday night dish-sesh with the girls.

The fare: Not only do they offer up the largest by-the-glass wine selection in Atlantic Canada, but their martinis sport cheeky monikers, like the vodka-based “Better than Botox.”

Pumphouse Brewery

Find it: 5 Orange Ln., pumphousebrewery.ca

Open since: 1999

The rundown: First opened as a brewpub, this locale now has 11 namesake brews.

The fare: A full page of the menu is dedicated to apps (dreams do come true), and gotta-try wood-fired pizza