Montreal’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

For those of us who are the farthest thing from outdoorsy, patios are the perf way to get that summer sun and fresh air, without exposing yourself to the harsh elements (think: wildlife, mosquitos and itchy camping tents). There are dozens of upscale spots across La Belle Ville for you and your friends to spend a weekend afternoon in the summer. Some have industrial-style décor and views of the Lachine canal, while others are lined with walls of lush ivy, but all are worth a spot on your Insta feed. Whatever your tastes, we rounded up the best patios in Montreal for the next time you’re wanting to soak in that Vitamin D (with a bev in hand). And if you want to lounge at another patio in Canada, click here to check out our ultimate list.

La Terrasse St-Ambroise

Find it: 5080 St Ambroise St., mcauslan.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: Open every summer, this scenic terrace overlooks the Lachine canal.

The fare: Tons of McAuslan brews, and a pizza station open from Thursday to Sunday

Riverside

Find it: 5020 St Ambroise St., riversidemtl.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: This brand new bar boasts an industrial style patio with adorbs colourful picnic tables and wooden beams. Day drinking has never looked so cute. Plus, it calls St. Henri home, an under-the-radar neighbourhood that won’t be a well-kept secret for much longer.

The fare: The patio is stocked with drinks and food trucks that are always on rotation

Le Sainte-Élisabeth

Find it: 1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, ste-elisabeth.com

Open since: 1997

The rundown: The walls of this cozy terrace may be lined with ivy, but the European vibe and diverse roster of bevs makes it a perf spot to grab a drink.

The fare: This joint is known for its delicious brews, cocktails and whisky, but they also serve up classic pub grub like chicken wings, fish n’ chips and poutine

Barraca

Find it: 1134 Mont-Royal E., barraca.ca

Open since: 2002

The rundown: This patio might be quaint, but it is a Montreal staple for great drinks and a good time

The fare: The house specialties are rum, tapas and cocktails

Le Richmond

Find it: 377 Richmond Ave., lerichmond.com

Open since: 2013

The rundown: This gorgeous space combines old materials with industrial architecture in an impressive design.

The fare: This spot serves up northern Italian cuisine, like tartare, risotto and pasta made with fresh local ingredients.