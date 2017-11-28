Halifax’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

As much as we live for cool décor and friendly vibes, delicious fare and tasty drinks are at the top of our list when it comes to patios. Hali’s best spots *definitely* fulfill all of our wildest dreams with Italian-inspired grub and classic pub eats (and ice cold brews). Here are the best patios in city to soak in the last few days of our fave season. And if you want to continue your patio tour, click here to check out the best spots across the country.

The Bicycle Thief

Find it: 1475 Lower Water St., bicyclethief.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: This laidback spot has a fab waterfront view.

The fare: Tasty Italian-inspired dishes, like grilled flatbread topped with tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella or the Italian seafood stew for the main, plus a fully-loaded wine bar

Your Father’s Moustache

Find it: 5686 Spring Garden Rd., yourfathersmoustache.ca

Open since: 1987

The rundown: A Halifax landmark, the welcoming atmosphere will have you coming back again and again.

The fare: Traditional pub grub with surf and turf specials (fish cakes, pan-seared scallops and fresh clams)

The Argyle

Find it: 1576 Argyle St., theargyle.ca

Open since: 1993

The rundown: For twice the fun, this lively spot has a rooftop and sidewalk patio.

The fare: Pub classics and their much-talked-about wood-fired pizza

Red Stag Tavern

Find it: 1496 Lower Water St., redstag.ca

Open since: 2006

The rundown: This popular spot is part of the Alexander Keith’s Brewery.

The fare: A selection of standard pub eats (burgers, sandwiches, wings), with the perfect beer pairings for every bite. A must try: the drool-worthy maple bacon scallops for something a little different.

Stillwell Beer Garden

Find it: 1672 Barrington St., barstillwell.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This cozy garden is a wicked spot to grab and afternoon brew with friends

The fare: Ten rotating craft beer taps and a snack-style menu