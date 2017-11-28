Edmonton’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

Whatever your culinary taste, there’s probs a patio for that. From a Mexican resto that boasts Latin-inspired dishes to an Italian joint serving up Neapolitan pizzas, not only do these spots have delicious fare, they also have a super cute patio to match. Eat and drink your way through our list of the best patios in Edmonton, and use it as inspo for the next time you’ve run out of after-work activities. Then, click here to check out our fave patios in every major city across Canada.

Leva

Find it: 11053 86 Ave. NW, cafeleva.com

Open since: 2001

The rundown: Like a mini trip to Naples without the passport stamp, this cafe offers a perfect view of the Garneau district.

The fare: Italian-inspired recipes, like their rave-worthy Neopolitan thin-crust pizza

Ampersand 27

Find it: 10612 82 Ave., ampersand27.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Enjoy a cold brew in the sunshine at this cozy wood-laden patio.

The fare: Ampersand serves up brunch, lunch and dinner, with a twist on familiar favourites, like the truffle-infused eggs florentine for brunch or the lamb with almonds, apricots and lemon preserve for dinner.

El Cortez

Find it: 8230 Gateway Blvd., elcortezcantina.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: If you’re a tequila fan, this is the place for you. Sip a craft cocktail on this colorful terrace.

The fare: Modern Latin dishes, including tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas, and over 140 different tequilas

BLVD Bar & Kitchen

Find it: 10765 Jasper Ave., blvdnightlife.ca

Open since: 2014

The rundown: This welcoming resto is a unique fusion of Louisiana and Europe, with a massive rooftop overlooking the city.

The fare: Signature dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the two regions. A must try: the Louisiana chicken burger or their signature salad for something light.

Little Brick

Find it: 10004 90th St., littlebrick.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Part café, part general store, this rustic spot is built into the 1903 home of J.B. Little, who owned a once-thriving brickyard in Edmonton.

The fare: Coffee and tea, artisan sandwiches and cold bevvys