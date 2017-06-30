Canada’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

Like an unspoken tradition among Canadians, once the Victoria Day weekend hits the Truth North, we flock to our natural summer time habitat—patios. There’s no shortage of sun-filled spots to enjoy this too-short season (though some are equipped with heaters for year-round fun), whether it’s for a post-work nosh, hangout with the gang or Sunday Funday. We rounded up the best patios in Canada with some of the best views, epic snacks, and tastiest cocktails across the country—but get there quick, these spots are sure to fill up fast!

Best Patios in Vancouver

Lift

Find it: 333 Menchions Mews, liftbarandgrill.com

Open since: 2004

The rundown: This chic bar and grill offers a panoramic view of the city.

The fare: Here you’ll find a more upscale dining experience, with updated takes on classics, as well as sushi, seafood and on irresistible steak.

Havana

Find it: 1212 Commercial Dr., havanarestaurant.ca

Open since: 1996

The rundown: Should you get tired of people watching (if that’s even possible), check out the theatre and art gallery inside.

The fare: Caribbean-themed menu, with signature mojitos and sangria

Tapshack Eatery

Find it: 1-1012 Beach Ave., tapshack.ca

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Fostering a sense of community, this relaxing atmosphere close to the water was created using reclaimed and repurposed locally sourced building materials.

The fare: Pizzas, burgers, nibbles and a sweet brunch menu

Cactus Club Café English Bay

Find it: 1790 Beach Ave., cactusclubcafe.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: If you want to catch an awe-worthy sunset, this is the place for you.

The fare: Modern twists on the classics, like the baja fish tacos and butternut squash ravioli, as well as a very popular happy-hour menu (a standout cocktail: the frosé with rose wine, strawberries, vodka and lemon).

Reflections at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Find it: 801 W Georgia St., rosewoodhotels.com

Open since: 2013

The rundown: For a v. exclusive feel, this secluded patio has its own private elevator.

The fare: This resto does it all: brunch (we see you, avocado toast), delicious gourmet salads for lunch and hearty bowls and shareable entrées for dins, plus a menu of bubbly summer cocktails infused with watermelon, coconut and mango.

Best Patios in Calgary

Cannibale

Find it: 813 1 Ave. NE, cannibale.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: While a barber shop might not be your first thought when it comes to a patio-hang, this stunning spot has one gorgeous terrace.

The fare: Sophisticated share plates like beef tartare and a handful of tasty mains, like the duck reuben or banh mi sammies

Cleaver

Find it: 102-524 17 Ave. SW, cleavercalgary.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Spy the hustle and bustle of 17th Avenue from this cozy outdoor space.

The fare: If its name didn’t give it away, the menu is very meat-heavy, but it has got some veg options—check out the selection of mini pizzas (“pizzettes”) topped with zucchini, chili and mint or sweet potato, mushroom and spinach.

Broken City Social Club

Find it: 613 11th Ave., brokencity.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: Open from April until Thanksgiving, this rooftop hangout is great for catching up with friends at a DJ dance party.

The fare: Their Monday-Sunday happy hour boasts sharable bites like wings and nachos.

National on 17th

Find it: 550 17th Ave. SW, ntnl.ca

Open since: 2012

The rundown: Soak up the rays on the sun-drenched patio, open during the warmer season.

The fare: A huge menu stacked with snacks (popcorn and deep-fried pickles, heck yes), oysters and bar classics, such as burgers, mac n’ cheese and ribs, plus an extensive beer list

Charbar

Find it: 618 Confluence Way SE, charbar.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: The perfect spot for drinks on a summer night, this rooftop has a stunning view of the river.

The fare: Bites inspired by Argentina (lots of chimichurri and a mouthwatering dulce de leche desserts), with a blend of Spanish and Italian dishes

Best Patios in Edmonton

Leva

Find it: 11053 86 Ave. NW, cafeleva.com

Open since: 2001

The rundown: Like a mini trip to Naples without the passport stamp, this cafe offers a perfect view of the Garneau district.

The fare: Italian-inspired recipes, like their rave-worthy Neopolitan thin-crust pizza

Ampersand 27

Find it: 10612 82 Ave., ampersand27.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Enjoy a cold brew in the sunshine at this cozy wood-laden patio.

The fare: Ampersand serves up brunch, lunch and dinner, with a twist on familiar favourites, like the truffle-infused eggs florentine for brunch or the lamb with almonds, apricots and lemon preserve for dinner.

El Cortez

Find it: 8230 Gateway Blvd., elcortezcantina.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: If you’re a tequila fan, this is the place for you. Sip a craft cocktail on this colorful terrace.

The fare: Modern Latin dishes, including tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas, and over 140 different tequilas

BLVD Bar & Kitchen

Find it: 10765 Jasper Ave., blvdnightlife.ca

Open since: 2014

The rundown: This welcoming resto is a unique fusion of Louisiana and Europe, with a massive rooftop overlooking the city.

The fare: Signature dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the two regions. A must try: the Louisiana chicken burger or their signature salad for something light.

Little Brick

Find it: 10004 90th St., littlebrick.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Part café, part general store, this rustic spot is built into the 1903 home of J.B. Little, who owned a once-thriving brickyard in Edmonton.

The fare: Coffee and tea, artisan sandwiches and cold bevvys

Best Patios in Saskatoon

Cathedral Social Hall

Find it: 608 Spadina Cres., cathedralsocialhall.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: This newly opened location is a prime destination for brew connoisseurs, with 30 different varieties on tap.

The fare: Pub favourites like wings, sandwiches and burgers

Drift Sidewalk Café & Vista Lounge

Find it: 339 Ave. A S, driftcafe.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Filled with greenery and a stellar view of the Saskatchewan River, this patio is a summertime hot-spot.

The fare: Shareables, cocktails and a Saturday & Sunday brunch menu

The Crazy Cactus

Find it: 269 3rd Ave. S, crazycactussyxe.com

Open since: 1996

The rundown: Re-opened earlier this year in its new location, this cozy rooftop has a fab view of the city.

The fare: Mexican-inspired delights, including Taco Tuesdays

Metric Garden Lounge at The Delta Bessborough

Find it: 601 Spadina Cres.

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Like a luxe garden party, venture into this green space for a break from the hustle of the city.

The fare: Salads, share plates and sandwiches, with some heartier options like trout and chicken available in the evening.

Best Patios in Winnipeg

Tavern United MTS Centre

Find it: 345 Graham Ave., tarvernunited.com

Open since: 2004

The rundown: While this chain has several locations across the city, the view from this rooftop can’t be beat.

The fare: Classic pub eats, like fish n’ chips, burgers, nachos and a plethora of wings, plus premium beers and signature martinis

Baja Beach Club at The Beachcomber Restaurant

Find it: 162 One Forks Market Rd., thebeachcomber.ca

Open since: 2005

The rundown: While this patio is a treat on any day, head there on a Thursday night for the weekly beach party, featuring a DJ and dancing.

The fare: Known for their killer selection of seafood: snow crab, lobster tails, sea scallops, white fish and shrimp. There’s something for everyone.

La Roca

Find it: 155 Smith St., laroca.ca

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This epic double-decker patio can seat up to 200, making it more of a party than a relaxing retreat.

The fare: Tacos and burritos, and six delish Marg varieties

Pony Corral Pier 7

Find it: 1700 Pembina Hwy., ponycorral.ca

Open since: 1988

The rundown: With four locations across the city, this one might just be the prettiest with its gorgeous river view.

The fare: A happy hour menu boats quick bites and brews, but this spot also serves up classics faves like pancakes, omelettes and french toast for breakfast, and a wide range of pastas, juicy steaks and hearty sammies for lunch and dinner.

Market Burger

Find it: 645 Corydon Ave., marketburgerwpg.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Stop by to enjoy a locally sourced burger on this quaint rooftop.

The fare: A menu stacked with signature creations, and a few vegetarian options, too, like the falafel burger.

Best Patios in Toronto

The Addison Residence

Find it: 456 Wellington St. W, theaddisonsto.com

Open since: 2015

The rundown: If a house-party vibe is what you’re looking for, the Addisons is like a chic Hamptons hangout complete with sofas, lounge and life-sized lawn games.

The fare: Summer cocktails and BBQ snacks

Amsterdam Brewhouse

Find it: 245 Queens Quay W, South Building, amsterdamnbrewhouse.com

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Grab a brew on one of three (!) patios, with an awesome view of the lake.

The fare: Local artisan food, ranging from nibbles (buffalo cauliflower and crab croquettes) to full-on mains (wood oven pizzas, burgers and meat from the smoker) and 14 beers on tap

Bar Reyna

Find it: 158 Cumberland St., barreyna.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This hidden gem (walk a few steps too far and you’ll miss it) boasts one of the prettiest back patios in the city, with twinkling Moroccan lanterns that must be seen at night!

The fare: Shareable Mediterranean-inspired snacks, like stuffed falafel and halloumi with smashed peas

El Catrin

Find it: 18 Tank House Ln., elcatrin.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Not only is this patio located in the heart of the historic Distillery District, but it’s heated for year-round use.

The fare: Authentic traditional and modern Mexican dishes, wrapped up in a tapas-style menu

Hemmingway’s

Find it: 142 Cumberland St., hemingways.to

Open since: 1981

The rundown: A Yorkville staple, Hemmingway’s has four heated patios that have been a Toronto fave for 36 years.

The fare: Pub classics with a New Zealand twist: check out the Kiwi lamb burger and the pavlova for something sweet

Sky Yard at the Drake Hotel

Find it: 1150 Queen St. W, thedrakehotel.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: One of Toronto’s hottest summertime hangouts, this eclectic rooftop boasts snap-worthy light-up artwork.

The fare: Serving up v. v. gourmet brunch, lunch and dinner, with a long list of unique cocktails (read: the Drake Caesar). We recommend delving into the extensive list of sushi for dins or trying the salmon poke for lunch.

Best Patios in Ottawa

The Cornerstone Bar & Grill

Find it: 92 Clarence St., cornerstonebarandgrill.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: This wrap-around patio is prime for Byward Market views. But he sure to stop inside before you leave to snap a shot of the neon “Our home and native land” sign for IG.

The fare: Burgers, bowls and pizza, with a latenight menu boasting share plates of all sizes

James St. Pub

Find it: 390 Bank St., heartandcrown.pub

Open since: 2007

The rundown: Part of the Heart & Crown chain, this laidback sports bar has live music, DJs and is one of the city’s hottest Karaoke spots.

The fare: A balanced mix of bar classics and new creations, like the District 10 sammie, which has beer-battered chicken, fresh veg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Malone’s Lakeside Grill

Find it: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr., malonesgrill.ca

Open since: 2001

The rundown: Dine (or drink) by the water on this spacious upper deck that overlooks Dow’s Lake.

The fare: Greek and Italian dishes, including seafood and steak

Metropolitan Brasserie

Find it: 700 Sussex Dr., metropolitainbrasserie.com

Open since: 2005

The rundown: A taste of Paris in the heart of Ottawa, this chic patio has live music from 8–11 p.m. every Saturday.

The fare: French cuisine, including seafood and oysters

Tavern on the Hill

Find it: 1223 Alexandra Bridge, tavernonthehillottawa.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: This brand new spot is the perfect place to take visitors, because it offers a view of Ottawa’s most impressive sights, including Parliament, the Chateau Laurier and the Ottawa River.

The fare: Snacks, including gourmet hotdogs, nachos and ice cream, and plenty of beer, wine and bubbly

Atari

Find it: 297 Dalhousie St., atariottawa.com

Open since: 2015

The rundown: This fun space features a colourful graffiti floor and hosts weekly events to keep you busy all summer.

The fare: A host of signature cocktails, and not-to-miss white-truffle mac & cheese

Best Patios in Montreal

La Terrasse St-Ambroise

Find it: 5080 St Ambroise St., mcauslan.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: Open every summer, this scenic terrace overlooks the Lachine canal.

The fare: Tons of McAuslan brews, and a pizza station open from Thursday to Sunday

Jardins Gamelin

Find it: 1500 Berri St., quartierdesspectacles.com

Open since: 2015

The rundown: This massive outdoor beer garden inhabits Montreal’s Place Emilie Gamelin every summer. This year, the space will be open until October 15.

The fare: This outdoor spot serves up al fresco lunches and drinks with an ever-changing menu.

Barraca

Find it: 1134 Mont-Royal E., barraca.ca

Open since: 2002

The rundown: This patio might be quaint, but it is a Montreal staple for great drinks and a good time

The fare: The house specialties are rum, tapas and cocktails

Le Richmond

Find it: 377 Richmond Ave., lerichmond.com

Open since: 2013

The rundown: This gorgeous space combines old materials with industrial architecture in an impressive design.

The fare: This spot serves up northern Italian cuisine, like tartare, risotto and pasta made with fresh local ingredients.

New City Gas

Find it: 950 Ottawa St., newgascity.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: If a night out on the town is what you’re in search of, this chic event space hosts a garden party every Saturday.

The fare: Only bevvys are served, so be sure to fuel up before stopping in.

Best Patios in Moncton

Tide & Boar

Find it: 700 Main St., tideandboar.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: A hotspot for live music and events, they also opened their own brewery in late 2016.

The fare: Tons of apps, snacks and charcuterie for sharing over a pint, but there are also some delish main courses if you’re looking for a meal, like the sage-roasted chicken or a meatless cauliflower steak for vegetarians.



The Old Triangle

Find it: 751 Main St., oldtrianglemoncton.com

Open since: 2000

The rundown: Head to this Irish pub for a post-work bevvy with prime people-watching views.

The fare: Classics like fish n’ chips and shepherd’s pie, with a few unexpected additions, like deep-fried chorizo and a goat cheese burger.

Third Glass Wine Bar

Find it: 819 Main St., thethirdglass.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This trendy wine and martini bar is the perfect spot for a Friday night dish-sesh with the girls.

The fare: Not only do they offer up the largest by-the-glass wine selection in Atlantic Canada, but their martinis sport cheeky monikers, like the vodka-based “Better than Botox.”

Pumphouse Brewery

Find it: 5 Orange Ln., pumphousebrewery.ca

Open since: 1999

The rundown: First opened as a brewpub, this locale now has 11 namesake brews.

The fare: A full page of the menu is dedicated to apps (dreams do come true), and gotta-try wood-fired pizza

Best Patios in Halifax

The Bicycle Thief

Find it: 1475 Lower Water St., bicyclethief.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: This laidback spot has a fab waterfront view.

The fare: Tasty Italian-inspired dishes, like grilled flatbread topped with tomatoes, pesto and mozarella to or the Italian seafood stew for the main, plus a fully-loaded wine bar

Your Father’s Moustache

Find it: 5686 Spring Garden Rd., yourfathersmoustache.ca

Open since: 1987

The rundown: A Halifax landmark, the welcoming atmosphere will have you coming back again and again.

The fare: Traditional pub grub with surf and turf specials (fish cakes, pan-seared scallops and fresh clams)

The Argyle

Find it: 1576 Argyle St., theargyle.ca

Open since: 1993

The rundown: For twice the fun, this lively spot has a rooftop and sidewalk patio.

The fare: Pub classics and their much-talked-about wood-fired pizza

Red Stag Tavern

Find it: 1496 Lower Water St., redstag.ca

Open since: 2006

The rundown: This popular spot is part of the Alexander Keith’s Brewery.

The fare: A selection of standard pub eats (burgers, sandwiches, wings), with the perfect beer pairings for every bite. A must try: the drool-worthy maple bacon scallops for something a little different.

Stillwell Beer Garden

Find it: 1672 Barrington St., barstillwell.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This cozy garden is a wicked spot to grab and afternoon brew with friends

The fare: 10 rotating craft beer taps and a snack-style menu

Best Patios in St. John’s

Yellow Belly Brewery

Find it: 288 Water St., yellowbellybrewery.com

Open since: 2008

The rundown: Some serious historical significance surrounds this spot, as the building was one of few that remained following the Great St. John’s fire. If local cold ones are your go-to, all beer here is brewed on-site.

The fare: Specializing in pizza, gourmet burgers, fresh seafood and gastro pub appetizers and mains

The Gypsy Tea Room

Find it: 315 Water St., gypsytearoom.ca

Open since: 2003

The rundown: In the historical Murray Premises, this spacious courtyard has ample seating, so no fighting for prime patio spots.

The fare: Focuses on fresh seafood, prime cuts of meat and an extensive collection of international wines

