Calgary’s Best Patios to Lounge at All Summer Long

There are a few key ingredients that make a great patio. For one, it has to have a generous amount of seating so your whole crew can fit around the table. Next, a drool-worthy menu of hand-held eats, like tapas and other shareable mains is a must. And how could we forget about an epic roster of colourful cocktails and tasty brews? We’ve pulled together a list of spots that check off all of that and more. Here, the best patios in Calgary for your next patio hopping sesh. And if you happen to find yourself in another major city this summer and you’re looking for patio to spend a lazy afternoon, click here to check out our faves from coast to coast.

Cannibale

Find it: 813 1 Ave. NE, cannibale.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: While a barber shop might not be your first thought when it comes to a patio-hang, this stunning spot has one gorgeous terrace.

The fare: Sophisticated share plates like beef tartare and a handful of tasty mains, like the duck reuben or banh mi sammies

Cleaver

Find it: 102-524 17 Ave. SW, cleavercalgary.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Spy the hustle and bustle of 17th Avenue from this cozy outdoor space.

The fare: If its name didn’t give it away, the menu is very meat-heavy, but it has got some veg options—check out the selection of mini pizzas (“pizzettes”) topped with zucchini, chili and mint or sweet potato, mushroom and spinach.

Broken City Social Club

Find it: 613 11th Ave., brokencity.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: Open from April until Thanksgiving, this rooftop hangout is great for catching up with friends at a DJ dance party.

The fare: Their Monday-Sunday happy hour boasts sharable bites like wings and nachos.

National on 17th

Find it: 550 17th Ave. SW, ntnl.ca

Open since: 2012

The rundown: Soak up the rays on the sun-drenched patio, open during the warmer season.

The fare: A huge menu stacked with snacks (popcorn and deep-fried pickles, heck yes), oysters and bar classics, such as burgers, mac n’ cheese and ribs, plus an extensive beer list

Charbar

Find it: 618 Confluence Way SE, charbar.ca

Open since: 2015

The rundown: The perfect spot for drinks on a summer night, this rooftop has a stunning view of the river.

The fare: Bites inspired by Argentina (lots of chimichurri and a mouthwatering dulce de leche dessert), with a blend of Spanish and Italian dishes