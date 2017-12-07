We get it, it’s tempting to spend the last few hours of 2017 lounging on your couch in the comfiest pyjamas while your furry pet gives you your New Year’s kiss. Sounds like the life right? The answer is a million times yes, but we hate to break it to you, sis—not this year. We can collectively agree 2017 was kind of the worst (peep the news if you don’t believe us), so it gives us all the more reason to bust out our most festive party dress to hit the town and usher in a fresh start. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away at a chic club, indulge in a scrumptious NYE-themed dinner at a swanky hotel or fight the frigid temps to watch the spectacular firework display above your city, these are the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve across Canada. Crack open the champagne and bid adieu to 2017.

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Vancouver

NYE at TELUS World of Science

Find it: 1455 Quebec St. Science World, twisted.ca

The low-down: The TELUS World of Science is a chic locale to begin with but when you pack 1,000 party-goers, five bars and two rooms of DJ performances over two floors into the mix, you know it’s going to be an evening you and your girlfriends will be talking about for ages.

When: December 31, 2017 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: Starting at $80 per person for regular tickets and $95 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: Cocktail dresses, tailored jumpsuits or chic two-piece sets—tbh, the more glitter the better

Concord’s NYE Vancouver

Find it: Vancouver Convention Centre West and Canada Place, concordsnyevan.com

The low-down: Don’t miss Canada’s largest New Year’s Eve bash, hosted on Van’s picturesque waterfront. The night is jam-packed with a street party on Canada Place Way (complete with 20 of the city’s most delish food trucks), an indoor celebration and a spectacular firework display over the harbour at midnight.

When: December 31, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Prices: $48 to $58 per person for the indoor celebrations, $129 to $149 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: Two words: bundle up. Most of the festivities will be outside, so dress for standing out in the cold for an extended period of time.

NYE at Hotel Vancouver

Find it: 900 West Georgia St., hotelvancouvernye.com

The low-down: If you’re looking to go all out this New Year’s Eve, look no further than the lavish festivities happening at Hotel Vancouver. This 19+ party spans across multiple ballrooms (yes, you heard us right) with each room highlighting a different DJ or musician. Tickets sell out fast, so be sure to snatch em’ up quick.

When: December 31, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $75 to $90 per person for regular tickets, $125 to $249 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: “Dress to impress” a.k.a. it’s time to break out that *one* iconic ensemble you’ve been saving for a special night out (think all the glitz and glam)

Boat Cruise

Find it: 450 Denman St., Bayshore West Marina, vancouvercharters.com

The low-down: Set sail on the Vancouver Harbour and soak in the stunning views of the skyline at night. Indulge in a delicious dinner or simply a fruity cocktail and a round of appetizers as you get the best view of the fireworks at midnight.

When: December 31, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Prices: $145 per person for the Cocktail and Canapé Cruise, $170 for the Traditional Dinner Cruise

Dress code: A cocktail chic look that you can set sail in (read: be careful when stepping on and off the yacht in six inch stilettos)

NYE at Celebrities

Find it: 1022 Davie St., celebritiesnightclub.com

The low-down: With a line-up of local DJs (DJ Yurie, Johnny Jover and Seb C, to be exact) spinning the hottest tracks of 2017, this ultra cool nightclub is the place to be if you’re looking to spend the first few hours of 2018 on the dance floor. You already know we’re going to request “Wild Thoughts.”

When: December 31, 2017 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $25 per person

Dress code: Swanky club attire that is just roomy enough to dance the night away under the glow of the neon lights

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Calgary

Mystique

Find it: 9030 MacLleod Trail S, Carriage House Inn, masqueradenye.com

The low-down: The choice is yours when it comes to Mystique: the Mystique Ball is a more traditional experience with a gourmet buffet and ’80s and ’90s tunes to enjoy on the dance floor. The Culinary Experience is perf if food is your priority (same) because they serve up a six-course meal in an intimate private seating. Or Club Mystique which is more of a night club atmosphere with DJs spinning the hottest Top 40 tracks.

When: December 31, 2017 at 6 p.m. for the Mystique Ball and the Culinary Experience, 6:30 p.m. for Club Mystique

Prices: $115 per person for Club Mystique, $115 for the Mystique Ball, $165 per person for for the Culinary Experience

Dress code: Semi-formal attire (think a fun short dress or a glitzy jumpsuit) complete with an opulent mask—it is a masquerade, after all

Hotel Blackfoot’s Roaring 20’s Gala

Find it: 5940 Blackfoot Trail SE, hotelblackfoot.com

The low-down: This annual gala, hosted at the Hotel Blackfoot, is throwing it back to the Jazz Age a.k.a. The Roaring Twenties. With a delicious dinner, dancing and a photo booth to capture your killer costumes, trust us when we say it’ll be the cat’s meow (bonus points for using 1920s slang).

When: December 31, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Prices: $115 per person

Dress code: Fringe and feathers and finger curls, oh my! Now is the time to go OTT with a twenties-inspired getup—sequin flapper headband included.

NYE at Olympic Plaza

Find it: 228 8 Ave. S.E., calgary.ca

The low-down: For the New Year’s Eve festivities, Olympic Plaza will be transformed into a jam-packed venue boasting a range of musical guests and a beautiful firework display over the city. They are also hosting The Chinook Country Line Dancers to teach line-dancing and Good Earth Coffeehouse to give out free hot chocolate to the first 2,000 people (both are ideal for staying warm).

When: December 31, 2017 from 7 p.m. to midnight

Prices: Free

Dress code: Layer head-to-toe in your warmest winter gear for enjoying the outdoor events without freezing your fingers off

Singles New Year’s Eve Gala

Find it: 205 8 Ave SE, Arts Commons, Jack Singer Main Lobby, artscommons.ca

The low-down: In the wise words of Queen Bey, “all the single ladies, now put your hands up.” This year’s theme is Midnight in Paris (très chic, non?), so you know the atmosphere is going to be uber romantic. Whether you’re looking to find a hottie for that midnight smooch or just wanting to enjoy the night with your besties, you’ll feel like you’ve been to Paris and back, no passport needed.

When: December 31, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Prices: $20 to $75 per person

Dress code: Parisian-inspired formal attire—timeless and elegant gowns in colours like luxe reds, chic creams and midnight blues

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Edmonton

NYE in Downtown Edmonton

Find it: 10800 97 Ave. NW, Alberta Legislature Grounds, edmonton.ca

The low-down: Since Sir Winston Churchill Square is under construction, the New Year’s Eve festivities are moved to the Alberta Legislature Grounds. But don’t fret, the night will be packed with a breathtaking firework show and more festivities that will be announced soon.

When: December 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Free

Dress code: Since the celebrations will be happening after sundown, make sure to bring a cozy jacket, mitts and a hat because being cold can be a total NYE buzzkill

Felizaño Latin NYE Carnaval

Find it: 4236 36 St. E, Renaissance Edmonton International Airport Hotel, etownsalsa.com

The low-down: Complete with a live salsa band, samba showcase and two dance halls to get your salsa on, the New Year’s Eve Carnaval is back for its second year. You can count on there being a plethora of bright colours, upbeat music and sparkly attire.

When: December 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Prices: $110 per person for the dinner and dance, $60 per person for just the dance

Dress code: Your best and brightest Latin Carnaval-inspired ensemble, complete with tons of sparkle and bold hues

Studio 54: NYE at the Mac

Find it: 10065 – 100 St., Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, Empire Ballroom, @FairmontMAC

The low-down: The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald is hosting a 1970s soirée inspired by Studio 54, a New York City nightclub that started the disco movement. Between the groovy tunes and the impressive ’70s costumes, you’ll feel like you’re stayin’ alive in the disco era. After a wild night out, just blame it on the boogie.

When: December 31, 2017 from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Prices: $140 per person, $199 per person for a six-course dinner and dance

Dress code: Big hair, bell bottoms and psychedelic prints—anything that screams disco

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Saskatoon

NYE House Party

Find it: 503 Ruth St. W, Prairieland Park, Hall E, saskatoonnewyears.com

The low-down: At Saskatoon’s largest New Year’s Eve house party, there is no skimping when it comes to the festivities. They’ve got local musical guests and DJs on rotation, personalized red solo cups (which we never knew we needed until now), a photo booth and free party swag to deck yourself in.

When: December 31, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Prices: $25 to $30 per person

Dress code: Your best going out ensemble that can withstand a festive night of dancing and drinking (read: a chic cocktail dress or a bedazzled crop top and pencil skirt).

Resolution Run

Find it: Downtown Saskatoon (see route here), resolutionrun.ca

The low-down: We know, this event isn’t technically on New Year’s Eve, but there is no better way to start the new year than sweating away your 2017 sins during this 5 km run. Plus, you get a free turquoise or charcoal grey running jacket after you sign up for the race. Trust, you’ll feel like a million bucks once you cross the finish line.

When: January 1, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Prices: $60 per person

Dress code: Athletic gear fit for a morning run, like breathable leggings, bright sneaks, a thermal tee and a sleek topper

Enchanted Forest

Find it: 1903 Forestry Farm Park Dr., Forestry Farm Park, www.enchanted-forest.org

The low-down: If you haven’t had a chance to drive through the Enchanted Forest during the holiday season, New Year’s Eve is the perf excuse. Ooh and ahh at the gorgeous light display from the comfort of your heated car. There’s a reason it’s been a winter tradition in Saskatoon for almost 20 years.

When: November 16, 2017 to January 6, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $10 per person

Dress code: Super comf casual winter wear

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Winnipeg

NYE at The Forks

Find it: 1 Forks Market Rd., theforks.com

The low-down: This family-friendly event at The Forks has tons of activities to keep the kids (or the kid at heart) entertained, like horse-drawn wagons rides and snow sculpting. The night is capped off with a mesmerizing pyrotechnics show outside and a bumpin’ DJ set inside the Forks Market.

When: December 31, 2017 from 5 p.m. to midnight

Prices: Free

Dress code: A warm getup that is easy to peel off when you’re inside in the Forks Market looking at art instillations or layer on when you’re in awe of the firework display outside

Winter’s Eve

Find it: 375 York Ave., RBC Convention Centre, City View Room, wcc.mb.ca

The low-down: This winter wonderland-themed carnival has the whole shebang: carnival games, a mouthwatering five-course dinner and a night of endless dancing to the hottest hits. The snowy décor and all-white-everything interior is a dreamy backdrop for ringing in 2018.

When: December 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: $140 per person for dinner and dance, $60 per person for just the dance

Dress code: A dreamy, wintery semi-formal look (think white, lace, sparkle and chiffon)

NYE’s 90’s Epic Era Party – *NSYNC vs. Spice Girls

Find it: 698 Osborne St., The Park Theatre, myparktheatre.com

The low-down: If you were a ’90s kid, this New Year’s era party will give you maj nostalgia the minute *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” and The Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” comes on. Bonus: you probs have some iconic ’90s garb stashed away in your closet.

When: December 31, 2017 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $39.99 per person

Dress code: Break out your best throwback ensemble, complete with a mesh choker, stomach-grazing crop top and bouncy pig tails à la Sporty and Baby Spice

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Toronto

NYE at the ROM

Find it: 100 Queen’s Park, rom.on.ca

The low-down: Fashion enthusiasts, take note: this New Year’s Eve celebration at the Royal Ontario Museum’s featured exhibition is Christian Dior, in celebration for the fashion house’s 70th anniversary. Enjoy the live performances, sip on some champagne and peruse the jaw-dropping vintage gowns in covetable Dior collection.

When: December 31, 2017 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: $90 to $100 per person

Dress code: A fashion-forward, trendy and glitzy look fit for a swanky celebration that would make even Mr. Dior proud

NYE at Nathan Phillips Square

Find it: 100 Queen St. W, toronto.ca

The low-down: Arguably the most jam-packed event for New Year’s Eve, the festivities at Nathan Phillips Square offer a wide range of evening activities depending on your mood. Whether you want to skate under the lit-up arches, break it down with the hottest DJs in #the6ix or watch the breathtaking firework display, this bumpin’ event is an iconic way to say sayonara to 2017.

When: December 31, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Prices: Free

Dress code: A versatile, bundled ensemble that will keep you cozy through ice skating, dancing and counting down the clock all while breathing in the crisp winter air

NYE Comedy Extravaganza

Find it: 178 Victoria St., Massey Hall, masseyhall.com

The low-down: Hosted by Tony Award-winning comedian Robert Klein, this comedy extravaganza has an entertaining line-up of stand-up talent (including the always hilarious Maggie Cassella and Shannon Laverty to name a few) that will have you roaring all night long. Who needs a New Year’s workout regime? Laughing burns calories.

When: December 31, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $39.50 to $69.50 per person, depending on the seat

Dress code: Anything that allows you to cry-laugh for the whole night with ease

Dwayne Gretzky Infinity Ball

Find it: 100 Princes’ Blvd #1, Enercare Centre, dwaynegretzkynye.com

The low-down: With wall-to-wall mirrors, an expansive dance floor and plenty of Insta-worthy art instillations, this annual celebratory dance party is just begging to be snapped. But you’ll def want to put your phone away while you dance to the tracks from the live performances and countdown the clock to 2018.

When: December 31, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Prices: $75 per person for regular tickets, $250 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: You’ll see everything from skinny jeans and a festive top to a full-on ballgown, so it totes depends on your personal style (whatever is the most comf for dancing the night away)

Bravissimo!

Find it: 60 Simcoe St., Roy Thompson Hall, roythompsonhall.com

The low-down: This extravagant opera performance has been ending each year on a high (note) for over 10 years. Featuring five world-renowned opera singers and the Opera Canada Symphony and Chorus singing the greatest hits of the genre, you’ll be transfixed by the musical talent all before the clock strikes midnight.

When: December 31, 2017 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $55 to $145 per person, depending on the seat

Dress code: Semi-formal attire, like a simple, elegant cocktail dress with playful pumps and a sparkly clutch

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Ottawa

NYE Charity Ball

Find it: 200 Coventry Rd., Ottawa Conference and Event Centre, ottawanewyearseve.ca

The low-down: Celebrate for a good cause at Ottawa’s Annual New Year’s Eve Charity Ball. Complete with a Las Vegas-inspired charity casino to a live auction and a scrumptious four-course meal, all of the proceeds from the night go to charities that help children with autism and special needs.

When: December 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Prices: $169 to $199 per person for regular tickets, $244 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: Black tie attire for this extravagant ball, like an embellished gown or a gorg pantsuit to stand out in the sea of dresses

NYE on Parliament Hill – Canada 150 Closing Celebrations

Find it: Wellington St., ottawatourism.ca

The low-down: Everyone in the nation’s capital knows that Parliament Hill hill is *the* place to be when ringing in the new year. From the brand new rink on the Hill to an endless list of must-see DJs and performers (we see you, Kardinal Offishall), the city is bringing all of the festivities to end this monumental year with a bang.

When: December 30 to December 31, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12:20 a.m.

Prices: Free

Dress code: Warmth is key when it comes to enjoying these outdoor festivities, especially when the winds pick up in the Ottawa Valley (bundle up for skating, dancing along to the live music and walking around downtown which is lit up with twinkling lights)

NYE Five-Course Dinner

Find it: 1 Rideau St., Fairmont Château Laurier, Wilfred’s Restaurant, fairmont.com

The low-down: To start, you’ll be served a decadent Atlantic lobster bisque or a celeriac (root veggie) soup and a baby kale salad with fried oysters and pancetta dressed in a lemon vinaigrette. For the main, you have a choice between the Alberta beef tenderloin, pan-roasted sablefish and roasted duck. And to end the night on a sweet note, you can either sink your teeth into a decadent chocolate cake or a raspberry mille-feuille (layered custard pastry) with vanilla cream.

When: December 31, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for early seating and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for late-night diners

Prices: $189 per person

Dress code: The Château is v. elegant, so a chic dress or tailored cropped trousers and a silky tank combo should be perfect (ICYMI, make sure your bottoms have some stretch for all of the delish food)

NYE Gourmet Spa Package

Find it: 16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, Nordik Spa-Nature, chelsea.lenordik.com

The low-down: Is there any better way to spend the last few hours of 2017 than getting a soothing deep tissue massage as you sip on a glass of sparkling wine? We think not. This luxurious spa in Chelsea (a quick 20 minute drive from Ottawa) offers a gourmet package for NYE, which includes a three‑course table d’hôte meal with wine pairings and the thermal experience: a cycle of saunas, cool baths and relaxation areas. Sign us up!

When: December 31, 2017, All day

Prices: $195 per person

Dress code: A fluffy white bathrobe, flip-flops and a bathing suit—talk about livin’ that #wellness life

Light the Lantern

Find it: 1 Elgin St., National Arts Centre, Canal Foyer, nac-cna.ca

The low-down: This très elegant formal dinner and dance in the newly renovated foyer at the National Arts Centre is the perf evening for those wanting an excuse to get dressed up and eat delicious food (so like all of us?). The Canadian-inspired menu boasts a roasted pumpkin, ginger and pear bisque to start and ends with a Belgian chocolate and hazelnut mousse.

When: December 31, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Prices: $199 per pair

Dress code: Semi-formal to formal attire—anything from a short sequin number to a timeless full-length dress with tons of movement for dancing

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Montreal

Carnavalesque

Find it: 2915 Ontario St E, Bain Mathieu, cirquedeboudoir.com

The low-down: This year’s New Year’s Eve costume party is all about celebrating the Belle Époque period when the infamous Moulin Rouge nightclub opened in Paris. There will be circus, burlesque and fetish performances, so come as you are and celebrate at this inclusive, body-positive event.

When: December 31, 2017 at 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $45 per person for regular tickets, $95 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: What we like to call boujee boudoir—think: bedazzled bustiers, strings of pearls dangling from your neck and plenty of leather (the possibilities are endless when it comes to a creative burlesque-inspired lewk). They recommend anything from lingerie to feather boas, as long as you come wearing a mask.

Merry Montreal’s Le Party du Nouvel An

Find it: Rue de la Commune St E, Quai Jacques-Cartier, Old Port, montrealenfetes.com

The low-down: With nine local musical performances, a light show on Jaques-Cartier bridge and a gorgeous firework display over the water, there is no doubt that the celebrations at Quai Jacques-Cartier in the Old Port is the place to be on New Year’s Eve. Plus, the event falls on Montreal’s 375th birthday, so you know the city is going all out.

When: December 31, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: Free

Dress code: Leave your silky party dress and heels at home, it’s all about keeping insulated with your warmest parka, toque, gloves, scarf and faux fur boots (trust, you’ll thank us when you’re all toasty during the countdown to midnight).

Rooftop NYE Party

Find it: 106 Saint-Paul St. W, Terrasse Nelligan, terrassenelligan.com

The low-down: If you’re not down to fight the crowds at Quai Jacques-Cartier, this swanky rooftop soirée has the perfect view of the fireworks bursting over the city sky. With a capacity of only 250 people, you’ll need to book in advance to secure a spot and a glass of bubbly at midnight.

When: December 31, 2017 at 11:30 p.m.

Prices: $35 per person

Dress code: During the colder months, the rooftop has a glass enclosure, but it might still be chilly so layer your cocktail dress with equally chic outerwear (think, a faux fur jacket, sleek trench or pastel wrap coat).

Fluid New Year’s

Find it: 1225 St Laurent Blvd., Club Soda, fluidnewyears.com

The low-down: La Belle Ville’s original open bar event has been filling up party-goers cups for nearly two decades. With eight fully-stocked bars, there’s a reason the event is called Fluid. Plus, hip hop, house, old skool and club anthems will be spinning on rotation throughout the night.

When: December 31, 2017 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $80 to $115 per person for regular tickets, $120 to $200 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: Your best clubbing attire, from statement earrings bringing all of the bling to a standout dress that makes you feel hotter than any firework show

Village Mammouth

Find it: 4141 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave., parcolympique.qc.ca

The low-down: Located at one end of the Olympic Stadium, this spacious outdoor event has a skating rink, tubing slide and bonus: their District Nord, a winter market featuring over a dozen artisans from around the city, overlaps with the other festivities on New Year’s Eve.

When: December 31, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: Free for admission, $5.75 for the skating rink or the tubing slide

Dress code: Since most of the festivities will be outside, you’ll want to sport your warmest winter gear from a knit hat to a snow-proof boots

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Moncton

Gusto Does New Year’s 2018

Find it: 130 Westmorland St., Gusto Italian Bar and Grill, @GustoNYE

The low-down: This intimate Italian grill and bar is hosting its eighth annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza, featuring local DJs Zafari and Lüüc in two separate rooms depending on your party vibe. PSA: they’ve sold out seven years in a row, so if that isn’t a testament to the event’s popularity, we don’t know what is. Make it a whole evening affair and book a table before the event to delve into some delicious Italian eats for dins (the pasta dishes are to die for).

When: December 31, 2017 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $55 per person

Dress code: No jeans, tees, sneaks or hats, so basically anything from a sleek pair of trousers and festive top to a body-con dress topped with a luxe faux fur jacket

NYE with Hedley

Find it: 21 Casino Dr., Casino New Brunswick, The Molson Canadian Centre, @NYEwithHedley

The low-down: One of Canada’s fave pop-rock bands, Hedley, will take the stage at Casino New Brunswick to ring in the New Year. They’ll be playing hits from their latest album, Cageless, including their single “Better Days.”

When: December 31, 2017 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Prices: $99 per person

Dress code: No strict dress code, so whatever you usually rock to concerts but with a New Year’s twist (sparkle, glitter and sequins galore, obvs)

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Halifax

NYE at The Grand Parade

Find it: 1770 Barrington St., region.halifax.ca

The low-down: Details have yet to be announced for this annual event, but what we can guarantee is a seriously sweet line-up of musical performances, jaw-dropping fireworks and plenty of festive, celebratory vibes in The Grand Parade square.

When: December 31, 2017, TBA

Prices: Free

Dress code: Another outdoor celebration for the win, so you know what that means? Dress warmly to withstand the frigid Atlantic temps.

NYE Gala

Find it: 1505 Barrington St., Pacifico Nightclub, @PacificoNYE

The low-down: If you’re looking for a more traditional party atmosphere as your New Year’s Eve activity of choice, Pacifico Nightclub has got you covered. Featuring local DJs Pineo & Loeb playing the biggest bangers of 2017, you’ll make this your new NYE tradition (the chic party favours are a bonus).

When: December 31, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Prices: $28.50 per person (tax included)

Dress code: Your best going-out outfit, whether you’re a minimalist who prefers a sleek black look or a maximalist who does the most when it comes to NYE dressing (bold hues, sparkle galore and, of course, the 2018 glasses).

The Great Goatsby NYE Celebration

Find it: 1579 Grafton St., stubborngoat.ca

The low-down: A play on words from The Great Gatsby (the décor is 1920s-themed), this four-course dining experience is the perfect way to bid 2017 farewell. Grab your fork and knife (and tons of napkins) and choose between the braised lamb, pan seared scallops, grilled veggies or foie gras to start. Then enjoy either the osso buco (veal shanks), poached halibut, duck confit or fried paneer goat cheese for the main. But the part that has us drooling is the dessert: a Neapolitan trio of vanilla bean crème brûlée, champagne strawberry and espresso dark chocolate. Oh and one class of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

When: December 31, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Prices: $105 per person

Dress code: The casual atmosphere calls for a no-fuss ensemble (like your fave dark wash jeans with a leather jacket or an oversized blazer) ’cause you’ll be zeroed in on the scrumptious meal in front of you

Best New Year’s Eve Events in Charlottetown

Levees

Find it: Full schedule to come

The low-down: If you’re not from the Island, you’ll be just as surprised as we were when we found out about levees. First off, what even are they? It’s a centuries-old New Year’s Day tradition where local businesses, politicians and service groups open their doors to the community to chat and drink. It’s a great way to catch up with old neighbours and meet new ones.

When: January 1, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: Vary depending on the location (admission, alcohol and food)

Dress code: Sups casual for trekking around the town and stopping into the local hotspots to catch up with the other Charlottetown residents

80’s NYE Featuring Platinum Blonde with Lady Soul and Copy Cat

Find it: 18 Queen St., Delta Hotels by Marriott Prince Edward, discovercharlottetown.com

The low-down: The annual festivities at the Delta Hotel are getting a 1980s makeover. The headliner is Canadian rock and roll band Platinum Blonde who got their start in the ’80s, so you know they will be serving up big hair, lots of leather and killer guitar riffs.

When: December 31, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: $50 per person for regular tickets, $120 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: Your best ’80s rocker getup—the more mesh, studs and eyeliner, the better

Best New Year’s Eve Events in St. John’s

NYE at The Fifth Ticket

Find it: 171 Water St., destinationstjohns.com

The low-down: This modern-meets-rustic resto is hosting a multi-room soirée that spans the piano bar, dining room and hideaway for New Year’s Eve. Stay for dinner and indulge in their “approachable dining” cuisine which highlights the fresh seafood catches from St. John’s coast then dance into the early hours of 2018. They only sell 60 tickets, so make sure to grab them like ASAP.

When: December 31, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prices: $112.75 per person for dinner, $131.25 per person for the dinner and dance

Dress code: A swanky semi-formal lewk that you can take from the dining room to the dance floor

Fireworks at Quidi Vidi Lake

Find it: Near the Boathouse, destinationstjohns.com

The low-down: This outdoor celebration features folk group The Navigators who have roots in Newfoundland and a colourful firework show over the scenic Quidi Vidi Lake. Breath in the crisp winter air and soak in the local music by the waterfront.

When: December 31, 2017 from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Prices: Free

Dress code: Frozen lake + crisp night air + peak of winer = it’s going to be freezing so there is no skimping on winter layers m’kay? Your fingers and toes will thank you.