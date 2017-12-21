The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Vancouver

On the eve of 2018, Vancity is bustling with the hottest parties, no matter what your New Year’s Eve mood is. Want to set sail on a swanky boat cruise? Check. Looking for a jam-packed outdoor celebration? We got you covered. Dancing the night away more of your style? Of course. Here are the best New Year’s Eve events in Vancouver for the epic countdown to midnight. Not on the West Coast? No prob, click here to check out ultimate round-up of the best events happening across Canada.

NYE at TELUS World of Science

Find it: 1455 Quebec St. Science World, twisted.ca

The low-down: The TELUS World of Science is a chic locale to begin with but when you pack 1,000 party-goers, five bars and two rooms of DJ performances over two floors into the mix, you know it’s going to be an evening you and your girlfriends will be talking about for ages.

When: December 31, 2017 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: Starting at $80 per person for regular tickets and $95 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: Cocktail dresses, tailored jumpsuits or chic two-piece sets—tbh, the more glitter the better

Concord’s NYE Vancouver

Find it: Vancouver Convention Centre West and Canada Place, concordsnyevan.com

The low-down: Don’t miss Canada’s largest New Year’s Eve bash, hosted on Van’s picturesque waterfront. The night is jam-packed with a street party on Canada Place Way (complete with 20 of the city’s most delish food trucks), an indoor celebration and a spectacular firework display over the harbour at midnight.

When: December 31, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Prices: $48 to $58 per person for the indoor celebrations, $129 to $149 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: Two words: bundle up. Most of the festivities will be outside, so dress for standing out in the cold for an extended period of time.

NYE at Hotel Vancouver

Find it: 900 West Georgia St., hotelvancouvernye.com

The low-down: If you’re looking to go all out this New Year’s Eve, look no further than the lavish festivities happening at Hotel Vancouver. This 19+ party spans across multiple ballrooms (yes, you heard us right) with each room highlighting a different DJ or musician. Tickets sell out fast, so be sure to snatch em’ up quick.

When: December 31, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $75 to $90 per person for regular tickets, $125 to $249 per person for VIP tickets

Dress code: “Dress to impress” a.k.a. it’s time to break out that *one* iconic ensemble you’ve been saving for a special night out (think all the glitz and glam)

Boat Cruise

Find it: 450 Denman St., Bayshore West Marina, vancouvercharters.com

The low-down: Set sail on the Vancouver Harbour and soak in the stunning views of the skyline at night. Indulge in a delicious dinner or simply a fruity cocktail and a round of appetizers as you get the best view of the fireworks at midnight.

When: December 31, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Prices: $145 per person for the Cocktail and Canapé Cruise, $170 for the Traditional Dinner Cruise

Dress code: A cocktail chic look that you can set sail in (read: be careful when stepping on and off the yacht in six inch stilettos)

NYE at Celebrities

Find it: 1022 Davie St., celebritiesnightclub.com

The low-down: With a line-up of local DJs (DJ Yurie, Johnny Jover and Seb C, to be exact) spinning the hottest tracks of 2017, this ultra cool nightclub is the place to be if you’re looking to spend the first few hours of 2018 on the dance floor. You already know we’re going to request “Wild Thoughts.”

When: December 31, 2017 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Prices: $25 per person

Dress code: Swanky club attire that is just roomy enough to dance the night away under the glow of the neon lights