Where to Find the Best Mac and Cheese in Toronto

Mac and cheese is one of those no-fail dishes that we are always in the mood for. Whether its after a boozy night out or on a cozy Sunday evening, a gooey bowl of mac can satisfy our cheese and carb cravings anytime, anywhere. But our fave comfort food has gotten a gourmet makeover and we’re totally here for the unique flavour combos—like buffalo blue cheese or squash and gouda. If you’re curious about indulging into a trendy version of this classic dish, here are the best best mac and cheese dishes in Toronto. And if you want to delve into our other mac and cheese faves across Canada, click here.

Bobbie Sue’s Mac + Cheese

Find it: 162 Ossington Ave. #3, bobbiesues.com

The low-down: From the owners of Poutini’s and Hawker Bar, this two-year-old take-out stand is known for its mac and cheese—there are even vegan and gluten-free options so everyone can fulfill their comfort food craving.

Cost: $6 to $8 (small), $10 to $13 (large)

Varieties: With over 10 different types, ranging from the Carbonara Mac with pancetta, Grana Padano cheese and an egg to the nostalgic Camp Mac with sliced hotdogs and yellow mustard, you are bound to find a flavour combo that will tickle your tastebuds. A must-try: the Buffalo Blue Mac loaded with pulled chicken, crumbled blue cheese and Frank’s Red Hot sauce.

Prohibition

Find it: 696 Queen St. E, myprohibition.com

The low-down: The gastrohouse’s dark wooden interior, draft beer selection and delectable comfort food make it a great spot for a romantic date or a late night dinner and drinks with your crew.

Cost: $19

Varieties: The T.O.’s Best Truffle Mac & Cheese with a blend of gruyère, emmental and L’Ermite bleu cheese, chopped shallots, black truffles, truffle oil and to top it all off, a jalapeño-applewood cheddar biscuit crust.

Cut the Cheese

Find it: 2901 Dundas St. W, cutthecheese.com

The low-down: Living up to its name, this over-the-counter joint is just as obsessed with cheese as we are, serving up gourmet grilled cheese and mac and cheese with an urban twist.

Cost: $7 to $11, based on what type of dish you order

Varieties: A diverse roster of six mac and cheese mains, like the Shroomin’ for the mushroom enthusiast or the Southern Comfort with buttermilk popcorn chicken, sweet bell peppers, corn, banana peppers and savoury emmental cheese. Our fave for a chilly day: the Sasquash, with roasted butternut squash, oven roasted tomatoes, snow peas and smoked gouda.

The Gabardine

Find it: 372 Bay St., thegabardine.com

The low-down: This intimate restro nestled in the city’s financial district prides itself on old-fashioned cooking, complete with chicken pot pie, mouth-watering cheeseburgers and good ol’ mac and cheese.

Cost: $21 to $23

Varieties: One simple, yet flavourful bowl with a herbed breadcrumb crust—or with smoked ham if you’re looking for some extra protein.

Bloomer’s

Find it: 873 Bloor St. W, bloomersto.com

The low-down: This resto/café/coffee shop on Bloor is a homey destination for vegan foodies looking for delicious, filling mains and sweet treats—they also cater to gluten-, soy- and nut-free eaters.

Cost: $8

Varieties: One vegan-friendly starter is the gluten- and nut-free Mac and Cheesy with a housemade “cheese” sauce and broccoli, baked in the oven until golden and crispy—pair with a hearty beta bowl, tofu club sammie or cobb salad, and finish off the meal with something sweet from their selection of baked goods.