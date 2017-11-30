Where to Find the Best Mac and Cheese in St. John’s

When it comes to East Coast eats, you’re bound to find fresh seafood in the mix, which makes for a truly decadent version of our fave comfort food, mac and cheese. So, next time you’re in the mood for cheese and carbs, check out our top picks for the spots serving up the best mac and cheese in St. John’s. If you want to check out our ultimate round-up of the best mac and cheese in Canada, click here.

Harbour Room

Find it: 131 Duckworth St., harbourroom.ca

The low-down: Overlooking the St. John’s harbour, this scenic spot offers a wide-range of eats any time of the day, but something from the sea, like their lobster mac and cheese, is a must-try.

Cost: $18

Varieties: It is only fitting for a seaside resto to have a standout lobster mac: their signature dish features fresh-off-the-boat lobster, leeks, goat cheese and a dash of truffle salt.

The Celtic Hearth

Find it: 298 Water St., bridiemolloys.ca

The low-down: Go back in time at this historic Irish pub where you can learn about the rich history of St. John’s through old photos that line the walls of this 150-year-old building.

Cost: $28

Varieties: If you’re looking for a little nibble to share with a group of friends, try the party platter, which has a sample of their fried mac and cheese, or go all in and order their dinner entrée with fresh lobster meat, shrimp and mussels drizzled with a garlic parmesan cream sauce and topped with panko breadcrumbs.