Where to Find the Best Mac and Cheese in Saskatoon

As much as we love Taco Tuesday, Mac and Cheese Monday is where it’s truly at. But now that we’ve reached adult status, it’s time to ditch our childhood mac and cheese (sorry KD). Instead, pick up your grown-up forks and satisfy your comfort food craving with a gourmet bowl of mac from these cozy Saskatoon spots. And if you’re in another major city, click here to check out the best mac and cheese across Canada.

The Burning Beard

Find it: 731 Broadway Ave., thebeardonbroadway.com

The low-down: Known for its comfort food, this up-and-coming family-run biz serves up gourmet pub grub, like their house-breaded burgers, meaty calzones and, of course, gooey mac and cheese.

Cost: $8 to $16, depending on the type and the portion size

Varieties: With three different mains and a side, you can choose between a smoky, spicy or simple version of your fave feel-good dish. We recommend the version with sautéed mushrooms, smoked bacon and a housemade garlic cream sauce.

Congress Beer House

Find it: 215 2 Ave. S, congressbeerhouse.com

The low-down: For the beer enthusiast looking for a joint that offers local cuisine and brews (32 beers on tap to be exact), this gastropub on 2nd Ave. is for you.

Cost: $14

Varieties: One bowl of creamy mac for your dinner main, with a blend of three cheeses (mozzarella, cheddar and Grana Padano ), chopped tomatoes, garlic and caramelized shallots—pair it with a pint from the beer houses’ menu for the ultimate flavour combo.

The Rook & Raven Pub

Find it: 154 2 Ave. S, therookandravenpub.com

The low-down: This cozy pub in the heart of downtown is a great gathering place because of its comfortable, dimly lit atmosphere and gourmet pub eats paired with condiments, bread, pickles and more all made in-house.

Cost: $17

Varieties: To satisfy all of your meat, cheese and carb cravings in one go, sample the Pork Belly Mac & Cheese: a decadent combo of housemade chorizo and pork belly with a three-cheese mustard cream sauce, maple and panko bread crumbs.