Where to Find the Best Mac and Cheese in Halifax

What ingredients make a stand-out mac and cheese? Perfectly cooked fresh pasta? Duh. A decadent cheese sauce? Essential. Locally-sourced toppings? Yes, please. Our top picks for the best mac and cheese in Halifax check all of these boxes (and more). And if you’re planning a visit to another major city in Canada anytime soon, click here to peep our ultimate list of the best mac and cheese across the country.

The Foggy Goggle

Find it: 2057 Gottingen St., thefoggygoggle.ca

The low-down: Stocked with a cute patio and signature cocktails, this cozy bar calls their pub creations “comfort food with attitude.”

Cost: $14 to $16

Varieties: Three variations for lunch and dins, and a brunch-friendly option called the Afternoon Delight Mac n’ Cheese with bacon, tomato, red onion and an egg on top, covered in hollandaise sauce. Or you can create your own from their list of pizza toppings.

2 Doors Down

Find it: 1533 Barrington St., go2doorsdown.com

The low-down: Using the Nova Scotian region as culinary inspiration, the resto’s menu is constantly changing depending on what is fresh and in season, showcasing the flavours of the Maritimes.

Cost: $19

Varieties: The Roasty Veg Mac n’ Cheese loaded with smoked cheddar, kale and a cauliflower-Brussels sprout gratin, finished with gouda and cauliflower breadcrumbs for lunch or dinner or indulge in some mac with their smoked pork chop ($23).



The Stubborn Goat

Find it: 1579 Grafton St., stubborngoat.ca

The low-down: This laid-back gastropub in downtown Hali is known for its craft beers and high-end comfort food, like a line-up of creative mac and cheese combinations.

Cost: $13 to $16

Varieties: A roster of twelve dishes, topped with braised beef, fried chicken or roasted chilies, to name a few drool-worthy combinations. For something unlike anything else, try their mac and cheese with smoked salmon.

Boneheads BBQ

Find it: 1014 Barrington St., lickthebone.com

The low-down: Over-the-counter style, this BBQ spot cooks up Southern-style fare—the slow-cooked meats might be the stand-out, but don’t underestimate their mac and cheese.

Cost: $4

Varieties: One creamy side dish to pair with their ribs, BBQ sammies or beef brisket, made simplly with a decadent cheese sauce and macaroni noodles.