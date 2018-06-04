The Best Lingerie Shops in Winnipeg to Find Your Perfect Bra

There are a million and a half reasons why we dread bra shopping. Between the uncomfortable fit, the styles that produce a uniboob and the gut-wrenching “we don’t carry your size” situ, we totally get it if you’ve sworn off lingerie shopping altogether. But we guarantee you and your girls will find the support you need (and deserve) with the best lingerie shops in Winnipeg. And if you want to hit up all of the other inclusive, empowering bra boutiques from coast to coast, click here.

Ce Soir Lingerie

Find it: 166 Meadowood Dr., #145, cesoirlingerie.com

The atmosphere: This inviting, laid-back boutique carries day-to-day bras, as well as post-mastectomy, nursing and maternity styles, so ladies of all shapes and sizes can find their perfect garments. The friendly service, custom fits and extensive size range make this spot a go-to for shoppers in the Peg, but the online shop lets everyone get in on all of the bra-filled action.

Cup sizes: AA to K

Brands: Panache, Parfait Lingerie, Elomi, Freya, Anita, PrimaDonna and more

Diva Lingerie

Find it: 1225 St. Mary’s Rd.; 1120 Grant Ave., #316, divalingerie.ca

The atmosphere: You’ll never have to compromise on fashion-forward silhouettes, ladylike details and OTT cleavage to get a comfortable bra. This brightly lit boutique has minimalist shelves stocked with high-quality, elegant pieces that don’t skimp on style, sexiness or support.

Cup sizes: A to K

Brands: PrimaDonna, Empreinte, Elomi, Chantelle, Simone Pérèle, Freya and more

The Brabar & Panterie

Find it: 160 Provencher Blvd., #100; 1765 Kenaston Blvd., thebrabar.com

The atmosphere: This chic lingerie shop’s ethos is all about focusing on what’s underneath (who knew gorgeous, feel-good lingerie could do wonders for your mind and your bod?). You will walk a little taller knowing you’ve got a luxurious, comfortable bra underneath your regular nine-to-five garb, thanks to the complimentary bra fitting.

Cup sizes: A to K

Brands: Parfait Lingerie, Freya, Elomi, Wacoal, Goddess, Fit Fully Yours Lingerie and more