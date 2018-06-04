The Best Lingerie Shops in Vancouver to Find Your Perfect Bra

Raise your hand if all you want in life is to find a sexy and supportive bra that makes you feel like a total bombshell, doesn’t break the bank and leaves your girls perkier than you after your morning coffee. Trust us, this is not too much to ask. Every lady deserves to be in love with her bra collection, and what better way to start the affair than getting fitted at one of the best lingerie shops in Vancouver? And if you want to extend your bra shopping across the country, click here.

Scarlet

Find it: 460 Granville St., scarletshop.com

The atmosphere: This red-hot boutique is a one-stop shop for everything a woman would need in the bedroom. From the sex toys focused on female pleasure to the spicy lingerie to the high-quality bras imported from Italy and France, there’s a reason this sexy spot is called a “candy store for women.”

Cup sizes: A to G

Brands: Panache, Stella McCartney, Heidi Klum, Tallulah Love, The Little Bra Company, Pleasure State and more

Diane’s Lingerie

Find it: 2950 Granville St., dianeslingerie.com

The atmosphere: The expert bra fitters at this inviting lingerie shop have been changing women’s lives for more than 34 years. The interior is a welcoming oasis, with goodies in splashes of blush, blue and violet for babes wanting to pack a punch under their everyday garb.

Cup sizes: A to N

Brands: Anita, Chantelle, Empreinte, Fantasie, Goddess, Lise Charmel, Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle and Wacoal

Change Lingerie

Find it: 2358 Cambie St., 2815 W. Broadway, 1030a Park Royal S., change.com

The atmosphere: With 17 locations across the country (including three Vancity shops), this expansive lingerie company is a staple in the bra industry. Change creates its own inclusive lines in supportive, sexy styles that “respect your natural beauty,” so you can choose from such options as a bold cherry-red lace number, a spicy black mesh set or a goes-with-everything neutral push-up.

Cup sizes: A to M

Brands: Change Lingerie, the in-house line of bras, panties, sleepwear, shapewear and more

Monaliza’s Lingerie

Find it: 2283 W. 41st Ave., monalizaslingerie.com

The atmosphere: This Kerrisdale lingerie boutique is stocked with the best of what European designers have to offer in the undergarment department, plus it offers custom fittings to find your true bra size. From there, you can run wild, choosing the style, colour and fabric that best suits your personality.

Cup sizes: AA to K

Brands: Amoena, Blush Lingerie, Chantelle, Curvy Couture, Felina, Fit Fully Yours Lingerie, Lise Charmel and more

La Jolie Madame Boutique

Find it: CF Pacific Centre (849 Hornby St.), lajoliemadameboutique.com

The atmosphere: Focusing on quality silk and beautifully crafted lace with a European touch, this elegant, contemporary lingerie boutique is a chic oasis for those looking to splurge on high-quality pieces that will last for years to come. Take a seat on the plush rosé-coloured chairs in between try-on sessions, and you might just feel like you’re in a trendy Paris boutique.

Cup sizes: A to I

Brands: Aubade, Chantal Thomass, Cosabella, Hanky Panky, Janira, Lise Charmel, Marie Jo, PrimaDonna and Simone Pérèle