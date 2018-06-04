The Best Lingerie Shops in Toronto to Find Your Perfect Bra

If we put as much time and attention into caring about our undergarments the way we care about our shoes, the world would be a much better place. Whether your lingerie style is minimalist (think neutral hues and dainty lace details), sexy (we’re talking va-va-voom cleavage and peekaboo cut-outs) or bold (the brighter the colour, the better), these are the best shops in Toronto to find your new fave bra. If you’re in desperate need of more #braspo (bra inspiration, duh), click here to see our faves across Canada.

Avec Plaisir Fine Lingerie

Find it: 136 Cumberland St., avecplaisir.ca

The atmosphere: As much as we would give anything to peruse the goods at a lingerie shop in Paris, Milan or London, there’s really no need when there is this brightly lit upscale boutique in the heart of Yorkville. With over 35 years in the biz, these lingerie experts know a thing or two about luxe fabrics, contemporary styles and custom fits.

Cup sizes: A to I

Brands: Empreinte, Huit 8, Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, La Perla, Maison Lejaby and more

Melmira

Find it: 3319 Yonge St., melmira.com

The atmosphere: This minimalist two-storey lingerie boutique was started by BFFs Melanie and Mira in 1992 as a way to help women feel more body confident while rocking a killer lingerie set or knockout bra. The all-white interior and simple decor allow the dainty delicates to command the attention they deserve.

Cup sizes: AA to K

Brands: Chantelle, Empreinte, Felina, Fortnight, Marie Jo, Mimi Holliday, Panache, PrimaDonna and Simone Pérèle

Secrets From Your Sister

Find it: 560 Bloor St. W., secretsfromyoursister.com

The atmosphere: As a self-proclaimed bra-fitting boutique, this empowering, body-positive locale oozes sex appeal (because bra shopping should make you feel hot as hell, amiright?). On the shelves and displays, you’ll find jaw-droppingly erotic wear with Fifty Shades of Grey levels of sexy, as well as subdued lingerie sets for the more modest dresser.

Cup sizes: AA to N

Brands: Empreinte, PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Simone Pérèle, La Perla, Freya, Fantasie, Elomi, Goddess, Elle Macpherson and more

Stole My Heart

Find it: 1504 Dundas St. W., stolemyheart.ca

The atmosphere: Everything in this sweet, feminine lingerie boutique is just begging to be on your Insta feed. From the words “take your own breath away,” written on the wall above little shelves stocked with lacy pieces, to the dark floral wall and rich raspberry-hued curtains, the interior is almost as chic as the curated collection of undergarments.

Cup sizes: A to GG

Brands: Hopeless Lingerie, Le Petit Trou, Clo Intimo, Else, Fleur of England, Mimi Holliday, ThirdLove and more

Tryst Lingerie

Find it: 711 Queen St. W., trystlingerie.com

The atmosphere: This veteran family-owned lingerie shop on Queen West carries over 200 bra sizes (NBD) and offers walk-in fittings, so you can pretty much guarantee you’ll start a long-term love affair with one or more of the colourful, supportive and eye-catching bras hanging on the walls.

Cup sizes: AA to O

Brands: Chantelle, Freya, Panache, PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Fantasie and more