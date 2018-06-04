The Best Lingerie Shops in St. John’s to Find Your Perfect Bra

It’s safe to say that this seaside town knows a thing or two about bras. With two staple shops ready to fit you to perfection, we can pretty much guarantee you’ll end up with a comfortable and classy piece (or two) that speaks to your lingerie personality. These are the best lingerie shops in St. John’s that specialize in bra fittings, have inclusive size ranges and carry some of the hottest brands. Click here to peep the best of what Canada has to offer in the bra department.

The Boobie Trap

Find it: 120 Water St., @theboobietrap

The atmosphere: This custom-fit boutique is dedicated to helping you find your perfect bra. You won’t be able to miss the bubblegum-pink exterior as you walk along Water Street, and the inside of the shop is just as eye-catching, with displays of delicate lingerie and supportive bras just begging to be tried on.

Cup sizes: A to J

Brands: Fitfully Yours Lingerie, Parfait Lingerie, Montelle Intimates, Anita and more

Le Boudoir

Find it: 256 Water St., 50 White Rose Dr., leboudoirfit.com

The atmosphere: Mother-and-daughter duo Mona and Nicole Whittle turned their frustration with bra shopping into a biz. With its focus on custom fitting and relaxed, feel-good environment, this timeless lingerie destination is bound to help you find The One.

Cup sizes: Beyond DDD

Brands: Marie Jo, Elomi, PrimaDonna, Chantelle, Fantasie, Freya, Simone Pérèle, Goddess and more