The Best Lingerie Shops in Ottawa to Find Your Perfect Bra

We’re going to ask you to raise your right hand and make a pledge with women everywhere: Thou shalt never buy a bra that doesn’t fit again. Your girls do not deserve to be suffocated in too-tight cups, pressed together to resemble a uniboob (so not chic) or flattened to look more like pancakes. Never. Again. Do yourself a favour and hit up the best lingerie shops in Ottawa to get properly fitted with a stylish, sexy and supportive bra. Then click here to extend your lingerie shopping venture from coast to coast.

Brachic

Find it: 433 Richmond Rd., brachic.ca

The atmosphere: This bra-obsessed full-service boutique is a colourful oasis of every bra under the rainbow. The options can be v. overwhelming at first, so professional fitters are there to guide you with selecting your drool-worthy delicates.

Cup sizes: A to N

Brands: PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Empreinte, Elomi, Fantasie, Freya, Goddess, Panache, Simone Pérèle and more

Brio

Find it: 380 Richmond Rd., 911 Bank St., briobodywear.com

The atmosphere: Specializing in all things dance, swim and lingerie, this elegant, bright locale offers fitting services and a selection of over 100 different bras. With everything from neutral underwire versions to OTT push-ups to lacy bralettes, you’re bound to find The One that fits your bod, style and budget.

Cup sizes: A to H

Brands: Stella McCartney, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle, Marie Jo, The Little Bra Company, Huit 8, Lise Charmel and more

Marianne’s

Find it: 1309 Carling Ave., yourpersonalboutique.ca

The atmosphere: This inclusive bra boutique has been a staple in the nation’s capital for more than 30 years. If you’ve had trouble finding your perfect fit in the past, the wide range of sizes, styles and shapes will leave you with endless options to mix and match throughout the week. Bonus: They have a mastectomy boutique equipped with prosthetics and custom-fit bras.

Cup sizes: AA to N

Brands: Amoena, Anita, Chantelle and more