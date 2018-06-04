The Best Lingerie Shops in Montreal to Find Your Perfect Bra

ICYMI, a properly fitted bra is your secret weapon. Not only can it fix back pain, but it can also improve your posture, confidence and overall outlook on life. I know, right? Where has this magic been all of our sad, sagging lives? It’s time to toss those overstretched, overworn, barely-even-fit-the-first-time undergarments and book a bra fitting appointment at one of the best lingerie shops in Montreal. And if you want to treat your ta-tas to some luxe lingerie from coast to coast, click here.

Perles d’Ô Douce Lingerie

Find it: 6337 St Hubert St., perlesdodoucelingerie.ca

The atmosphere: If you’re looking to step out of your comfort zone in the lingerie department but don’t want to break the bank, then check out this playful boutique, which offers budget-friendly bras, lingerie and other undergarments that do not skimp on style or quality.

Cup sizes: Up to J

Brands: Grenier, Blush, Arianne, Mura Collant, Omero, Karen Ellis Intimate Apparel and more

Lyla Collection

Find it: 400 Avenue Laurier O, lyla.ca

The atmosphere: This spacious two-storey luxury boutique (it’s 4,300 square feet, NBD) is your destination for high-quality designer duds from North America, Europe and beyond. With everything from lacy lingerie to ready-to-wear garments to chic shoes, you can get an elegant lewk from head to toe.

Cup sizes: A to G

Brands: Empreinte, Chantelle, La Perla, Dolce & Gabbana, Lise Charmel, Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle and more

Lingerie Debra

Find it: 5686 Monkland Ave., lingeriedebra.com

The atmosphere: This warm, inclusive bra boutique is dedicated to helping ladies with larger chests find garments that are both stylish and supportive. Rich red walls, cozy seating and piles of colourful, comfortable bras make this spot the go-to for getting the support you and your girls need.

Cup sizes: D to O

Brands: Chantelle, Wacoal, Anita, PrimaDonna, Elomi, Fit Fully Yours, Panache, Freya, Cleo, Fantasie and Goddess

Lingerie Courval

Find it: 4861 Sherbrooke St. W., lingeriecourval.com

The atmosphere: This veteran lingerie boutique, in the upscale Westmount area, began selling corsets in 1918 (talk about vintage) and has since expanded to bras, panties, lingerie, nightwear and bathing suits. No one in the industry has much more experience than these lingerie-obsessed babes, who bring decades of knowledge and a passion for bra fittings.

Cup sizes: Up to G

Brands: Anita, Aubade, Calvin Klein, Chantelle, Empreinte, Hanky Panky, Heidi Klum, La Perla, Courval, Marie Jo and more

Workingirls Fine Lingerie

Find it: 1001 Rue Lenoir Suite E-208, workinggirlslingerie.com

The atmosphere: With a focus on fashion and functionality, this intimate lingerie boutique has drool-worthy displays of covetable sets, dainty pink curtains in the fitting room and vintage furniture dotted around the small space. Plus, it offers custom-made undergarments for those who have the budget for a truly one-of-a-kind look.

Cup sizes: A to E

Brands: Bordelle, Mimi Holliday, Lucile, Lost in Wonderland, Marlies Dekkers