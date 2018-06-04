The Best Lingerie Shops in Halifax to Find Your Perfect Bra

Calling all my Hali ladies! Your seemingly endless hunt to find that supportive bralette, sexy yet comfortable push-up or everyday T-shirt bra that doesn’t suffocate your boobs ends today. We explored the options, and found a spot that caters specifically to curvy ladies (praise be!), as well as a bra-fitting boutique that has the hook-up for unusual sizes. Check out the best lingerie shops in Halifax to find your perfect bra. Then click here to shop till your whole lingerie drawer is filled with properly fitted undergarments at the best bra boutiques across the country.

Halifax's Lily's Lingerie is one of the best lingerie shops across Canada

Lily’s Lingerie in Halifax (Photo: Courtesy Lily’s Lingerie)

Custom Curves

Find it: 35 Portland St., Dartmouth, customcurves.ca
The atmosphere: Calling all curvy ladies! This extended-sizes bra boutique in Dartmouth is just a short half-hour drive from downtown Halifax, so we encourage you to make the trek for the sake of your boobs. Say goodbye to those supportive bras that are more blah than bombshell and say hello to fashionable, sexy lingerie that packs a punch and keeps you perky.
Cup sizes: D to K
Brands: Panache, Curvy Kate, Elila, Wacoal, Parfait Lingerie, Charnos and Comexim

Lily’s Lingerie

Find it: 5486 Spring Garden Rd., #103, @lilyslingerie
The atmosphere: Specializing in fitting unusual bra sizes, this colourful boutique carries a wide range of luxe European lingerie, so if you needed an excuse to revamp your underwear drawer, now’s your chance, sis. Here’s to no more backache and sagging—ever again!
Cup sizes: A to N
Brands: Empreinte, Lise Charmel, Wolford Lingerie, Chantelle and more

