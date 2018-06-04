The Best Lingerie Shops in Edmonton to Find Your Perfect Bra

A little PSA: It’s time to kiss sagging, back pain and deflated-looking boobs goodbye, forever. We are grown-ass, independent women who deserve to find supportive bras that make us feel like total bosses. From their inclusive cup sizes to their sexy, yet supportive styles, the best lingerie shops in Edmonton are equipped with everything you and your girls could ever need. And if you want to extend your bra hunt across the country, click here.

Les Saisons Lingerie

Find it: West Edmonton Mall (8882 170 St. NW, Unit 2357), lesaisonslingerie.com

The atmosphere: Located in the West Edmonton Mall, this ladylike lingerie boutique is the perf destination if you’re looking to pick up a little something special (read: an OTT push-up, a silky lingerie set or a lacy bralette) during your shopping venture. The custom fits, inclusive size range and luxe European styles will leave you and your girls perky and put together.

Cup sizes: A to KK

Brands: PrimaDonna, Chantelle, Empreinte, Freya, Hanky Panky, Fantasie, Anita and more

Princess Lingerie Boutique

Find it: 520 Riverbend Square Rd. NW, princesslingerie.ca

The atmosphere: The empowering, body-positive staff at this European-inspired lingerie boutique want every customer to walk out of their store feeling like a princess (hence the adorbs name). It doesn’t matter whether you’re 25 or 85, because a bra that fits your bod, budget and style is a timeless closet staple that transcends age.

Cup sizes: A to K

Brands: PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Chantelle, Antinea, Fantasie, Freya, Simone Pérèle, Anita, Elomi and more

Midnight Magic Lingerie

Find it: 10 McKenney Ave., #288, St. Albert, midnightmagiclingerie.ca

The atmosphere: Just a short 25-minute drive from downtown Edmonton, this inclusive lingerie locale has been spicing up undergarments and helping customers find their perfect bra for over 20 years. Their ethos is all about “real women with real bodies,” so between the wide range of sizes, designers and prices, you’ll be able to find that special piece that makes you look and feel like a total bombshell.

Cup sizes: AA to M

Brands: Chantelle, Freya, PrimaDonna, Elomi, Empreinte, Fantasie, Simone Pérèle and more