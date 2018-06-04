The Best Lingerie Shops in Calgary to Find Your Perfect Bra

Aside from a killer pair of booty-poppin’ jeans, there is no better wardrobe staple than a great-fitting bra. Finding one that perfectly suits your style, size and shape can totally transform your confidence, posture and chest area (hello, cleavage). So the next time you go on a closet binge and chuck your old, unsupportive bras, book a fitting appointment at one of the best lingerie shops in Calgary. Then click here to shop at our fave bra boutiques from Vancouver to St. John’s.

Crimson Lingerie

Find it: 1749–1632 14 Ave. NW, North Hill Centre, crimsonlingerie.com

The atmosphere: Also known as the bra-fitting specialists, this elegant lingerie locale boasts that its selection of luxe European brands, inclusive size range (yaaas!) and personalized customer service are key to a successful and even fun bra shopping venture. They’ve got strapless numbers for every size, half-cup sizing and bras with detachable straps in tons of colours, so the options are endless.

Cup sizes: AA to N

Brands: Anita, Chantelle, Fantasie, Freya, Goddess, Marie Jo, Passionista, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle and more

BraTopia

Find it: 102A 1409 Edmonton Trail NE; 210, 8560 8A Ave. SW; bratopia.ca

The atmosphere: At this inclusive (and crazily colourful) boutique, the warm, approachable staff believe every woman is born perfect and all it takes is finding that beautiful bra, sexy shapewear or lingerie set that fits her unique shape. Get inspired by their uplifting BraTopia stories of how real women grapple with motherhood and nursing in public, and how luxe bridal lingerie can make a bride feel that much more special on her big day.

Cup sizes: A to N

Brands: Van de Velde, Simone Pérèle, Panache, Aubade, Lise Charmel, Eveden and more

Knickers ‘N Lace

Find it: 10816 Macleod Trail, #208, knickersnlace.net

The atmosphere: As one of Cowtown’s top lingerie retailers, this full-service shop is a fave of undergarmet-obsessed ladies for so many reasons. The one-on-one customer experience, the selection of over 70 different brands, and the specialized sizes and styles (think maternity, nursing and post-mastectomy) make this eclectic spot a no-brainer for finding your new fave bra.

Cup sizes: A to NN

Brands: Anita, Chantelle, Dreamgirl, Elomi, Fantasie, Fit Fully Yours Lingerie, Freya, Goddess and more