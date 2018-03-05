ICYMI, bra shopping doesn’t have to be synonymous with disappointment, despair and disaster. It can actually be a fun, rewarding and empowering experience that leaves you feeling on top of the world and your girls feeling…on top of the world, too.

The frustrating journey to find your perfect bra ends right now. These chic boutiques from Vancouver to St. John’s specialize in bra fittings and carry a wide range of drool-worthy lingerie in sizes from AA to N and beyond. (Praise be!) So whether you’re looking for a supportive yet sexy T-shirt bra that goes with everything in your closet or a spicy set to add some sizzle, these are the best lingerie shops across Canada to find your perfect bra. May your girls finally get the support they deserve.

Best Lingerie Shops in Vancouver

Scarlet

Find it: 460 Granville St., sharletshop.com

The atmosphere: This red-hot boutique is a one-stop-shop for everything a woman would need in the bedroom. From sex toys focused on female pleasure to spicy lingerie and high-quality bras imported from Italy and France, there’s a reason this sexy spot is called a “candy store for women.”

Cup sizes: A to G

Brands: Panache, Stella McCartney, Heidi Klum, Tallulah Love, The Little Bra Company, Pleasure State and more

Diane’s Lingerie

Find it: 2950 Granville St., dianeslingerie.com

The atmosphere: The expert bra-fitters at this inviting lingerie shop have been changing women’s lives for over 34 years. The interior is a welcoming oasis with splashes of blush, blue and violet goodies for babes wanting to pack a punch under their everyday garb.

Cup sizes: A to N

Brands: Anita, Chantelle, Empreinte, Fantasie, Goddess, Lise Charmel, Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle and Wacoal

Change Lingerie

Find it: 2358 Cambie St., 2815 W Broadway, 1030a Park Royal S, change.com

The atmosphere: With 17 locations across the country (including three Vancity shops), this expansive lingerie company is a staple in the bra industry. They create their own inclusive lines in supportive, sexy styles that “respect your natural beauty.” Choose between a bold cherry-red lace number, a spicy black mesh set or a goes-with-everything neutral push-up.

Cup sizes: A to M

Brands: Change Lingerie, their own line of bras, panties, sleepwear, shapewear and more

Monaliza’s Lingerie

Find it: 2283 W 41st Ave., monalizaslingerie.com

The atmosphere: This Kerrisdale lingerie boutique is stocked with the best of what European designers have to offer in the undergarment department, plus they have custom fittings to find your true bra size. From there, run wild choosing the style, colour and fabric that best suits your personality.

Cup sizes: AA to K

Brands: Amoena, Blush Lingerie, Chantelle, Curvy Couture, Felina, Fit Fully Yours Lingeire, Lise Charmel and more

La Jolie Madame Boutique

Find it: 849 Hornby St., CF Pacific Centre, lajoliemadameboutique.com

The atmosphere: Focusing on quality silk and beautifully crafted lace with a European touch, this elegant, contemporary lingerie boutique is a chic oasis for those looking to splurge on high-quality pieces that will keep last for years to come. Take a seat on the plush rosé-coloured chairs in between try-on sessions and you might just feel like you’re in a trendy boutique in Paris.

Cup sizes: A to I

Brands: Aubade, Chantal Thomass, Cosabella, Hanky Panky, Janira, Lise Charmel, Marie Jo, Prima Donna and Simone Pérèle

Best Lingerie Shops in Calgary

Crimson Lingerie

Find it: 1749-1632 14 Ave. NW, North Hill Centre, crimsonlingerie.com

The atmosphere: Also known as the bra-fitting specialists, this elegant lingerie locale boasts its selection of luxe European brands, inclusive size range (yaaaas!) and personalized customer service as the key to a successful bra shopping venture that can actually be fun (I know, right?). They’ve got strapless numbers for every size, half-cup sizing and bras with detachable straps in tons of colours, so the options are endless.

Cup sizes: AA to N

Brands: Anita, Chantelle, Fantasie, Freya, Goddess, Marie Jo, Passionista, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle and more

BraTopia

Find it: 102A 1409 Edmonton Trail NE, 210, 8560 8A Ave. SW, bratopia.ca

The atmosphere: At this inclusive (and crazy colourful) boutique, the warm, approachable staff believe every woman is born perfect and all it takes is finding that beautiful bra, sexy shapewear or lingerie set that fits her unique shape. Get inspired by their uplifting BraTopia stories of how real women grapple with motherhood and nursing in public, and how luxe bridal lingerie can make a bride feel that much more special on her big day.

Cup sizes: A to N

Brands: Van de Velde, Simone Pérèle, Panache, Aubade, Lise Charmel, Eveden and more

Knickers ‘N Lace

Find it: 10816 Macleod Trail #208, knickersnlace.net

The atmosphere: As one of Cowtown’s top lingerie retailers, there are so many reasons why this full service shop is a fave of lingerie-obsessed ladies. The one-on-one customer experience, selection of over 70 different brands and specialized sizes and styles (think: maternity, nursing and post-mastectomy) make this eclectic spot a no-brainer for finding your new fave bra.

Cup sizes: A to NN

Brands: Anita, Chantelle, Dreamgirl, Elomi, Fantasie, Fit Fully Yours Lingerie, Freya, Goddess and more

Best Lingerie Shops in Edmonton

Les Saisons Lingerie

Find it: 8882 170 St. NW Unit 2357, West Edmonton Mall, lesaisonslingerie.com

The atmosphere: Located in West Edmonton Mall, this ladylike lingerie boutique is perf destination if you’re looking to pick up a little something special (read: OTT push-up, silky lingerie set or a lacy bralette) during your shopping venture. It should be the first and last stop on your bra hunt because the custom fits, inclusive size range and luxe European styles will leave you and your girls perky and put together.

Cup sizes: A to KK

Brands: PrimaDonna, Chantelle, Empreinte, Freya, Hanky Panky, Fantasie, Anita and more

Princess Lingerie Boutique

Find it: 520 Riverbend Square Rd. NW, princesslingerie.ca

The atmosphere: The empowering, body positive staff at this European-inspired lingerie boutique want every customer to walk out of their store feeling like a princess (hence the adorbs name). It doesn’t matter if you’re 25 or 85 because a bra fit just for your bod, budget and style is a timeless closet staple that transcends age.

Cup sizes: A to K

Brands: PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Chantelle, Antinea, Fantasie, Freya, Simone Pérèle, Anita, Elomi and more

Midnight Magic Lingerie

Find it: 10 McKenney Ave. #288, St. Albert, midnightmagiclingerie.ca

The atmosphere: Just a short 25 minutes from downtown Edmonton, this inclusive lingerie locale has been spicing up undergarments and helping customers find their perfect bra for over 20 years. Their ethos is all about “real women with real bodies,” so between the wide range of sizes, designers and price points, you’ll be able to find that special piece that makes you look and feel like a total bombshell.

Cup sizes: AA to M

Brands: Chantelle, Freya, PrimaDonna, Elomi, Empreinte, Fantasie, Simone Pérèle and more

Best Lingerie Shops in Saskatoon

Beneath It All Lingerie

Find it: 234 1 Ave. S Suite 100, beneathitalllingerie.com

The atmosphere: This 17-year-old body-positive boutique is all about helping Saskatoon ladies find their dream bra. The friendly, profesh bra-fitters are dedicated to making you feel confident and kick-ass in your new sexy push-up, T-shirt bra or lacy bralette. With dainty pastel and bold-coloured bras lining the walls, it’ll be hard to choose just one.

Cup sizes: B to K

Brands: Empreinte, Elomi, Goddess, PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Chantelle, Simone Pérèle, Fantasie and more

Best Lingerie Shops in Winnipeg



Ce Soir Lingerie

Find it: 166 Meadowood Dr. #145, cesoirlingerie.com

The atmosphere: This inviting, laidback boutique carries bras for day-to-day, post-mastectomy and nursing and maternity, so ladies of all shapes and sizes can find their perfect bra. The friendly service, custom fits and extensive size range make this spot a go-to for shoppers in the ‘Peg, but their online shop lets you get in on all of the bra-filled action from across the country.

Cup sizes: AA to K

Brands: Panache, Parfait Lingerie, Elomi, Freya, Anita, PrimaDonna and more

Diva Lingerie

Find it: 1225 St Mary’s Rd., 1120 Grant Ave. #316, divalingerie.ca

The atmosphere: You’ll never have to compromise on fashion-forward silhouettes, ladylike details and OTT cleavage for a comfortable bra. This brightly lit boutique has their minimalist shelves stocked with high-quality, elegant pieces that don’t skimp on style, sexiness or support.

Cup sizes: A to K

Brands: PrimaDonna, Empreinte, Elomi, Chantelle, Simone Pérèle, Freya and more

The Brabar & Panterie

Find it: 160 Provencher Blvd. #100, 1765 Kenaston Blvd., thebrabar.com

The atmosphere: This chic lingerie shop’s ethos is all about focusing on what’s underneath (a.k.a. jaw-dropping, feel-good lingerie can do wonders for your mind and your bod). You walk a little taller knowing you’ve got a luxurious, well-fitted bra underneath your regular 9 to 5 garb thanks to the complimentary bra fitting.

Cup sizes: A to K

Brands: Parfait, Freya, Elomi, Wacoal, Passionista, Goddess, Fit Fully Yours Lingerie and more

Best Lingerie Shops in Toronto

Avec Plaisir Fine Lingerie

Find it: 136 Cumberland St., avecplaisir.ca

The atmosphere: As much as we would give anything to peruse the shelves at a lingerie shop in Paris, Milan or London, there’s really no need to when you step inside this upscale, brightly lit boutique in the heart of Yorkville. With over 35 years in the biz, these lingerie experts know a thing or two about luxe fabrics, contemporary styles and custom fits.

Cup sizes: A to I

Brands: Empreinte, Huit 8, Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, La Perla, Lejaby and more

Melmira

Find it: 3319 Yonge St., melmira.com

The atmosphere: This minimalist two-storey lingerie boutique was started by BFFs Melanie and Mira in 1992 as a way to help women feel more body confident while rocking a killer lingerie set or va-va-voom bra. The all-white interior and simple décor allow the dainty delicates to command the attention they deserve.

Cup sizes: AA to K

Brands: Chantelle, Empreinte, Felina, Fortnight, Marie Jo, Mimi Holliday, Panache, PrimaDonna and Simone Pérèle

Secrets From Your Sister

Find it: 560 Bloor St. W, secretsfromyoursister.com

The atmosphere: As a self-proclaimed bra-fitting boutique, this empowering, body-positive locale oozes sex appeal (because bra shopping should make you feel hot as hell, amiright?). On the shelves and displays you’ll find jaw-dropping erotic wear with Fifty Shades of Grey-levels of sexy and subdued lingerie sets for the more modest dresser.

Cup sizes: AA to N

Brands: Empreinte, PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Simone Pérèle, La Perla, Freya, Fantasie, Elomi, Goddess, Elle Macpherson and more

Stole My Heart

Find it: 1504 Dundas St. W, stolemyheart.ca

The atmosphere: Everything about this sweet, feminine lingerie boutique is just begging to be on your Insta feed. From the words “take your own breath away,” written on the wall above the dainty shelves stocked with delicate, lacy pieces to the dark floral wall and rich raspberry-hued curtains, the interior is almost as chic as their curated collection of undergarments.

Cup sizes: A to GG

Brands: Hopeless Lingerie, Le Petit Trou, Clo Intimo, Else, Fleur of England, Mimi Holliday, Third Love and more

Tryst Lingerie

Find it: 711 Queen St. W, trystlingerie.com

The atmosphere: This veteran family-owned lingerie shop on Queen West carries over 200 bra sizes (nbd) and offers walk-in fittings so you can pretty much guarantee you’ll start a long-term love affair with one or more of the colourful, supportive and eye-catching bras hanging on the walls.

Cup sizes: AA to O

Brands: Chantelle, Freya, Panache, Prima Donna, Marie Jo and Fantasie and more

Best Lingerie Shops in Ottawa

Brachic

Find it: 433 Richmond Rd., brachic.ca

The atmosphere: This bra-obsessed full-service boutique is a colourful oasis of every bra under the rainbow. It can be v. overwhelming at first, so that is why they have professional fitters there to help guide you with selecting your drool-worthy delicates.

Cup sizes: A to N

Brands: PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Empreinte, Elomi, Fantasie, Freya, Goddess, Panache, Simone Pérèle and more

Brio

Find it: 380 Richmond Rd., 911 Bank St., briobodywear.com

The atmosphere: Specializing in all things dance, swim and lingerie, this elegant, bright locale offers bra-fitting services and a selection of over one hundred different bras. From neutral underwired versions to OTT push-ups and lacy bralettes, you’re bound to find The One that fits your bod, style and budget.

Cup sizes: A to H

Brands: Stella McCartney, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle, Marie Jo, The Little Bra Company, Huit 8, Lise Charmel and more

Marianne’s

Find it: 1309 Carling Ave., yourpersonalboutique.ca

The atmosphere: This inclusive bra boutique has been a staple in the nation’s capital for over 30 years. If you’ve had trouble finding your size in the past, the wide range of sizes, styles and shapes will leave you with endless options to mix and match throughout the week. Bonus: they have a mastectomy boutique equipped with prosthetics and custom-fit bras.

Cup sizes: AA to N

Brands: Amoena, Anita, Chantelle, and more

Best Lingerie Shops in Montreal

Perles D’o Douce Lingerie

Find it: 6337 St Hubert St., perlesdodoucelingerie.ca

The atmosphere: If you’re looking to step out of your comfort zone in the lingerie department but don’t want to break the bank, then check out this playful boutique offering budget-friendly bras, lingerie and other undergarments that don’t skimp on style or quality.

Cup sizes: Up to J

Brands: Grenier, Blush, Arianne, Mura Collant, Omero, Karen Ellis Intimate Apparel and more

Lyla Collection

Find it: 400 Avenue Laurier O, lyla.ca

The atmosphere: This spacious two-storey luxury boutique (it’s 4,300 sq ft., nbd) is your destination for high-quality, designer duds from North America, Europe and beyond. From lacy lingerie to ready-to-wear garments and chic shoes, you can get an elegant lewk from H2T (head to toe) .

Cup sizes: A to G

Brands: Empreinte, Chantelle, La Perla, Dolce & Gabbana, Lise Charmel, Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, Simone Pérèle and more

Lingerie Debra

Find it: 5686 Monkland Ave., lingeriedebra.com

The atmosphere: This warm, inclusive bra boutique is dedicated to helping ladies with larger chests find a bra that is both stylish and supportive. The rich red walls, cozy seating and piles of colourful, comfortable bras make this spot a haven for getting the support you and your girls need.

Cup sizes: D to O

Brands: Chantelle, Wacoal, Anita, PrimaDonna, Elomi, FFY Garment, Panache, Freya, Cleo, Fantasie and Goddess

Lingerie Courval

Find it: 4861 Sherbrooke St. W, lingeriecourval.com

The atmosphere: This veteran lingerie boutique began selling corsets in 1918 (talk about vintage) and has since expanded to bras, panties, lingerie, nightwear and bathing suits in the upscale Westmount area. Bringing decades-worth of knowledge and passion for bra fittings, you can’t get much more experience in the industry than these bra-obsessed babes.

Cup sizes: Up to G

Brands: Anita, Aubade, Calvin Klein, Chantelle, Empreinte, Hanky Panky, Heidi Klum, La Perla, Courval, Marie Jo and more

Workingirls Fine Lingerie

Find it: 1001 Rue Lenoir Suite E-208, workinggirlslingerie.com

The atmosphere: With a focus on fashion and functionality, this intimate lingerie boutique has drool-worthy displays of covetable sets, dainty pink curtains in the fitting room and vintage furniture dotted around the small space. Plus, they also offer custom-made undergarments if you’ve got the budget for a truly one-of-a-kind lingerie lewk.

Cup sizes: A to E

Brands: Bordelle, Mimi Holliday, Lucile, Wonderland, Marlies Dekkers

Best Lingerie Shops in Moncton

Elle Mio

Find it: 735 Main St. Suite 102, ellemiobraboutique.com

The atmosphere: The certified bra-fitters at this intimate boutique understand the transformative power of a good bra. Whether you’re looking for an everyday T-shirt bra with a little oomph (read: lace, mesh and other dainty details) or a comfortable, yet sexy post-mastectomy bra, they’ve got the hook-up.

Cup sizes: AA to K

Brands: Calvin Klein, PrimaDonna, Marie Jo, Elomi, Simone Pérèle, Fantasie Lingerie, Hank Panky and more

Best Lingerie Shops in Halifax

Custom Curves

Find it: 35 Portland St., Dartmouth, customcurves.ca

The atmosphere: Calling all curvy ladies! This extended-sizes bra boutique in Dartmouth is just a short half-hour drive from downtown Halifax, so we encourage you to take the trek for the sake of your boobs. Say goodbye to those supportive bras that are more blah than bombshell and say hello to fashionable, sexy lingerie that packs a punch and keeps you perky.

Cup sizes: D to K

Brands: Panache, Curvy Kate, Elila, Wacoal, Parfait Lingerie, Charnos and Comexim

Lily’s Lingerie

Find it: 5486 Spring Garden Rd. #103, @lilyslingerie

The atmosphere: Specializing in bra-fitting for unusual sizes (see: v. inclusive size range), this colourful lingerie boutique carries a wide range of luxe European lingerie, so if you’ve needed an excuse to revamp your underwear drawer, now’s your chance, sis. Here’s to no more back ache and sag ever again!

Cup sizes: A to N

Brands: Empreinte, Lise Charmel, Wolford Lingerie, Chantelle and more

Best Lingerie Shops in St. John’s

The Boobie Trap

Find it: 120 Water St., @theboobietrap

The atmosphere: This custom-fit bra boutique is dedicated to helping you find your perfect bra. You won’t be able to miss the bubblegum-pink exterior as you walk along Water Street, and the inside of the shop is just as eye-catching with displays of delicate lingerie and supportive bras just begging to be tried on.

Cup sizes: A to J

Brands: Fitfully Yours Lingerie, Parfait Lingerie, Montelle Intimates, Anita and more

Le Boudoir

Find it: 256 Water St., 50 White Rose Dr., leboudoirfit.com

The atmosphere: This bra-fitting boutique is run by mother-and-daughter duo Mona and Nicole Whittle, who turned their frustration with bra shopping into a biz. With a focus on custom fitting and a relaxed, feel-good environment, you’re bound to find The One at this timeless lingerie destination.

Cup sizes: Beyond DDD

Brands: Marie Jo, Elomi, PrimaDonna, Chantelle, Fantasie, Freya, Simone Pérèle, Goddess and more