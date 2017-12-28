The Best Indoor Date Activities Across Canada To Beat The Cold

As soon as the frigid temps hit The True North, cuffing season commences. Whether you and your SO are new flames or long-time lovers, who wouldn’t want a serious cutie to cuddle up to in the freezing cold? We all know that winter drags on until, like, April (seriously, Canada?) and there are only so many Netflix dates a couple can have before you both get bored AF. But, exposing yourself to the harsh elements outside while trying not to break an ankle on the black ice can immeds kill the romantic mood. Trust, we get it. If you’re looking to spice things up for Valentine’s Day or switch up your reg Saturday night plans, look to these creative, inexpensive and yes, *indoor* date activities across Canada to beat the cold.

Best Indoor Date Activities in Vancouver

Take a ceramics class

Find it: 2368 Alberta St., HiDe Ceramic Works, hideart.com

The rundown: Tap into your inner sculptor and get your hands dirty (in clay, duh) during a 90-minute drop-in pottery-making class, which is ideal for beginners. The session lets you try your hand at a pottery wheel and includes glazing, firing and painting your masterpiece. Bonus: the final product could totes double as a thoughtful V-Day gift for your boo.

When: Varies depending on the class, click here for the full schedule (closed until January 3)

Cost: $38 per person for admission, $1.25 per 100 g of clay



Visit the aquarium

Find it: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver Aquarium, vanaqua.org

The rundown: Spend the afternoon mesmerized by schools of colourful fish at the Vancouver Aquarium, which is home to over 50,000 different species of underwater creatures. We highly encourage checking out the show that is dedicated to adorable, fluffy sea otters (because, duh).

When: All week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $39 per person

Peruse a flea market

Find it: 1669 Johnston St., Granville Island Public Market, granvilleisland.com

The rundown: This bustling indoor market is stocked with everything on your list of market must-haves: fresh, local ingredients for your next home-cooked meal, delish gourmet treats for a mid-day pick-me-up and vendors boasting artisanal, artistic and handmade goodies.

When: All week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed Mondays in January)

Cost: Free admission

Dine in the dark

Find it: 2611 W 4th Ave., Dark Table, darktable.ca

The rundown: Tbh, dinner and drinks can get kinda boring after awhile. But you can switch things up, just by turning off the lights. Dark Table offers a two- or three-course meal in the dark to enhance the food’s flavours and keep you (and your palette) on your toes.

When: Sunday to Thursday from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $36 per person for two courses, $42 per person for three courses

Cry-laugh your way through a comedy show

Find it: 1015 Burrard St., The Comedy Mix, thecomedymix.com

The rundown: If you’re looking for a lighthearted date activity that will leave you both in stitches, The Comedy Mix is the perf destination. Each show includes a diverse line-up of up-and-coming and veteran comedians from across Canada, who def serve up the LOLs.

When: Tuesday to Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Cost: $8 to $20 per person, depending on the show

Best Indoor Date Activities in Calgary

Try a meditation class

Find it: 343 11 Ave. SW, Modern + Mindful, modernandmindful.com

The rundown: Get zen with your love at a meditation class, which promises to improve mindfulness and help you de-stress.

When: Varies depending on the class, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: Around $20 per person, per class

Go roller skating

Find it: 7520 Macleod Trail SE, Lloyd’s Rollersports Centre, lloydsrollerrink.com

The rundown: Throw it right back to the 1950s with this retro roller skating rink, where you can glide hand-in-hand with your boo under strings of colourful lights in seriously cute old-fashioned roller skates.

When: Monday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 to $9 for admission, depending on the day, $3 for skate rentals

Get your caffeine fix at a cat café

Find it: 303 10 St. NW, Regal Cat Café, regalcatcafe.com

The rundown: We love an Instagram-worthy café on a good day, but throw in adorable cats and you’ve got our new fave coffee spot. This Kensington café has answered all of our feline prayers, so you can sip on your java and play with your new furry friends. Just make sure your date is a cat person.

When: All week from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., click here to reserve a spot

Cost: $10 per person for admission

Sing your heart out at karaoke

Find it: 1324 10th Ave. SW, Galaxy Karaoke Bar, galaxykaraokebar.com

The rundown: With 11 private rooms, this karaoke bar is the perf spot for a group date night. Do your best Beyoncé under the glow of the psychedelic LED lights—without the embarrassment that can come from singing in front of strangers.

When: All week from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $25 per hour for groups of three and four, $6 per person, per hour for groups of 5 or more

Visit Telus Spark

Find it: 220 St Georges Dr NE, sparkscience.ca

The rundown: Bookmark Telus Spark’s adults-only night for a date dedicated to unleashing your inner kid. Need some Valentine’s Day date inspo? On February 14, the evening will be dedicated to learning more about what your brain looks like when you’re in love. What better way to feel closer to your boo? (On a neurological level, of course) Bonus: Mill Street Brewery will keep the bevvies flowing all night long.

When: The second Thursday of every month from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $19.95 per person

Best Indoor Date Activities in Edmonton

Learn how to tango

Find it: 4308 Whitemud Rd. NW, Casa Tango Edmonton, casatangoedmonton.com

The rundown: There’s nothing that screams muy caliente more than learning how to tango with your SO. These lessons (which are available for levels ranging from beginner to intermediate) are perf for the couple who wants to spice things up.

When: Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a four week beginner session (January 16 to February 6, 2018)

Cost: $65 per person for four classes, $19 per person for one drop-in class

Stargaze at an observatory

Find it: 116 St & 85 Ave., CCIS 5-240 on the 5th floor of the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science, Univeristy of Alberta, ualberta.ca

The rundown: Take a cue from A Walk To Remember: stargazing can be hella romantic. Head over to the University of Alberta’s observatory to view the various stars, planets, nebulas and galaxies through their high-tech telescopes.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the date (closed until January 4)

Cost: Free admission

Go indoor ice skating at West Edmonton Mall

Find it: 8882 170 St NW, Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace, wem.ca

The rundown: If the thought of facing the frigid winter temps at an outdoor rink makes your teeth chatter, consider lacing up your skates at West Edmonton Mall’s newly-renovated indoor skating rink. Twirl, glide and carve your way across the ice for the ultimate winter experience, minus the frozen fingers.

When: Varies depending ont he day, see the full schedule here (closed until December 31)

Cost: $8 per person for admission, $6 per person for skate rentals

Best Indoor Date Activities in Saskatoon

Go to a poetry slam

Find it: 806 Dufferin Ave., Amigos Cantina, tonightitspoetry.com

The rundown: For the creative couple who appreciates well-crafted stanzas and powerful performance, there’s no better date night than a poetry slam. Head to this Saskatoon hot spot for an after-work rendezvous—local poets take the stage every Thursday to perform original work.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person

Eat your way through the Farmer’s Market

Find it: 414 Ave. B S, saskatoonfarmersmarket.com

The rundown: Support local culinary businesses and chow down on baked goods, fresh fruit and veg, homemade preserves and more at this year-round farmer’s market, which attracts almost 100 vendors. It’s an intimate, one-on-one experience with the producers where you can learn more about the fresh food you’re snackin’ on.

When: All year, Wednesday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Listen to live jazz

Find it: 202 4th Ave. N, The Bassment, thebassment.ca

The rundown: When we think of the perfect musical genre to accompany a hot date night, jazz is the first thing that comes to mind. Filled with sultry voices, piano riffs and catchy melodies, this swanky jazz club has an impressive line-up of local talent every single weekend.

When: Varies depending on the show, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $18 to $75 per person, depending on the performance, but Piano Fridays are free

Best Indoor Date Activities in Winnipeg

Sweat it out at Sky Zone

Find it: 200-400 Fort Whyte Way, skyzone.com

The rundown: If you’re looking to switch up your reg spin class regime and want to bring your boo along to the next sweat sesh, unleash your inner kid at Sky Zone. This indoor trampoline park allows you to jump, fly and leap your way to a unexpectedly killer workout.

When: All week, varies depending on the day, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $12.99 for 30 minutes, $16.99 for 60 minutes, $20.99 for 90 minutes

Unwind at the spa

Find it: 775 Crescent Dr., Thermëa, thermea.ca

The rundown: We can all agree that the holiday season can be v. stressful. Between organizing Christmas dinner and trying to hit up all of the festive spots in your city before New Year’s, calling it a “busy time” is an understatement… which is why a couples massage once it’s all over is a no-brainer. For the ultimate in relaxation, head to this rustic Nordic spa, which transforms into a magical winter oasis as soon as it snows.

When: All week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $48 to $55 per person for the thermal experience, $120 to $175 per person for a massage,

Snap a selfie at the Journey To Churchill exhibit

Find it: 2595 Roblin Blvd., assiniboineparkzoo.ca

The rundown: This award-winning exhibit at the Assiniboine Park and Zoo is not only home to a diverse array of Northern animals—think, polar bears, Arctic fox, wolves and more—but it also makes a great selfie spot. Especially the part of the exhibit where polar bears swim over your head thanks to an underground glass arch (nbd).

When: All week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $19.95 per person

Best Indoor Date Activities in Toronto

Go indoor skydiving

Find it: 2007 Winston Park Dr, Oakville, iFly Toronto, iflytoronto.com

The rundown: If the thought of flinging yourself off of an airplane and free falling through the sky in a parachute is the literal opposite of #dategoals (cause, same), indoor skydiving will be your new go-to. iFly offers an exhilarating, adrenaline pumping experience of flying, but in a wind tunnel and with an instructor to help you every step of the way.

When: Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $72 per person for two flights, $97.34 per person for four flights, $192.92 for 10 flights

Sharpen your fashion skills

Find it: 1267 Queen St. W, The Workroom, theworkroom.ca

The rundown: Calling all fashion enthusiasts. Whether you’re veterans or newbies in the design department, signing up for a class at this cozy fabric store is a fun, creative and unique activity to spend a chilly winter afternoon. From patchwork to quilting and sewing to clothing making, you’ll be able to sharpen all of your fashion skills.

When: Varies deepening on the class, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $60 to $360 per person, depending on the class

Create a foliage arrangement

Find it: 1233 Queen St. W, Crown Flora Studio, crownflorastudio.com

The rundown: A cute date idea, especially if you and your SO share a place and are need of some greenery to spruce up your space. By the end of the two-hour terrarium workshop, you’ll have an Insta-worthy floral arrangement in a seriously chic geometric glass container. No green thumb required.

When: Varies depending on the class, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: Contact owners Adam and Davis to inquire about specific prices

Check out an art exhibit

Find it: 317 Dundas St. W, Art Gallery of Ontario, ago.ca

The rundown: Perf for creative types on a budget, the Art Gallery of Ontario offers free admission on Wednesday nights. Peruse over 90,000 works of art, including paintings by the Group of Seven, photographer Diane Arbus and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s art, books and props—the gallery’s At Home with Monsters exhibit is in its final days. One upcoming exhibit to watch for: the mesmerizing, Insta-worthy Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, which is coming to the AGO on March 3, 2018.

When: Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $19.50-$25 per person, free on Wednesdays after 6 p.m.

Visit a board game café

Find it: 600 Bloor St. W (Annex), 489 College St. (College), 45 Eglinton Ave. (Midtown), Snakes & Lattes, snakesandlattes.com

The rundown: We get it: the thought of sitting across from your date at a formal dinner can be intimidating (especially if you two are new flames). That is why we love the idea of spending an afternoon playing board games at North America’s first board game café, Snakes & Lattes.

When: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to late (Annex), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to late and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to late (College and Midtown)

Cost: $8 per person for admission

Best Indoor Date Activities in Ottawa

Go glass blowing

Find it: 957-C Gladstone Ave., Flo Glass Blowing, floglassblowing.com

The rundown: For the creative pair who wants to tackle the beautiful and complicated work of glass blowing, Flo Glass Blowing has got you covered. They offer classes where couples can make colourful glass flowers, wine stoppers and ornaments—all of which could double as sweet souvenirs for each other.

When: Varies depending on the class, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $35 to $110+ per person, depending on the class

Take a cooking class

Find it: 424 Parkdale Ave., The Urban Element, theurbanelement.ca

The rundown: Whether you consider yourself a Martha Stewart in the kitchen or tend to burn absolutely everything you place in the oven, taking a cooking class at The Urban Element is a great way to chow down and improve your culinary skills. Each class is about three to five hours, and you can make everything from winter entrées to Spanish tapas to Italian dinners. Plus, they have specific date night classes where couples prepare a gourmet meal together (food + bae = bliss).

When: Varies depending on the class, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $130 to $160 per person, depending on the class

Test your sleuthing skills at Escape Manor

Find it: 201 Queen St., 4th Floor, 982 Wellington St. W, escapemanor.com

The rundown: They say the ultimate test for any couple is building Ikea furniture together, but we beg to differ. Use clues, puzzles and riddles to escape a themed room in under 45 minutes, and you can call yourself relationship experts. With over 16 different themes across the nation’s capital (from an art gallery to an insane asylum), test your teamwork, communication and patience to solve the mystery.

When: All week, 10:45 a.m. to midnight, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $22 per person

Go axe throwing

Find it: 2615 Lancaster Rd. #29, BATL – The Backyard Axe Throwing League, batlgrounds.com

The rundown: Is there anything more Canadian than throwing axes? Yes, actually: wearing plaid while you go axe throwing. Tap into your inner lumberjack and have a blast hurling small hatchets at wooden targets with an instructor in a mediated, totally safe environment.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $19.91 per person for a drop-in session

Relax with couples yoga

Find it: 279 Richmond Rd. (Westboro), 71 Bank St. (Suite 3) (Downtown), 359 Bank St. (Centretown), Pure Yoga, pureyoga.com

The rundown: We all know how fab yoga is for our mind and our body, but add your boo into the mix, and think of how transformative it could be for your relationship. Trust us, book a partner yoga workshop (the next one is on January 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.), where you and your partner will be guided through a variety of moves and transitions that will strengthen your core—and your bond.

When: Varies depending on the class, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $20 per person for a drop-in class for members, $25 per person for non-members

Best Indoor Date Activities in Montreal

Test your strength rock climbing

Find it: 555 Saint-Patrick St., Allez Up, allezup.com

The rundown: Take your relationship to new heights, literally, by going rock climbing. Allez Up offers a gorgeous space with high ceilings and a rainbow of rock climbing holds to pull yourself to the top.

When: Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $16.75 per person for the day

Paint pottery

Find it: 4338 St Denis St., Céramic Café, leccs.com

The rundown: A mug, plate or bowl is so much cuter when it has been DIYed. Don’t worry–you don’t have to be a Picasso-level artist to have a freakin’ blast dipping your paintbrush in some colourful paint and letting your creativity run wild. Plus, if you and your date are focused on your masterpieces, you won’t feel the pressure to make non-stop conversation.

When: Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $8 to $15 per person, depending on the length of studio time, plus ceramic pieces range from $10 to $39 each

Visit the Biôdome

Find it: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave., espacepourlavie.ca

The rundown: For a trip through four ecosystems without ever leaving Montreal, hit up the Biôdome, one of the city’s must-see spots. From the Tropical Rainforest to the Sub-Antarctic Islands and the Labrador Coast, you can get up close and personal with little critters, both on-and-off land.

When: All week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20.25 per person, $15.75 for Quebec residents

Shop your way through the Underground City

Find it: 747 Rue du Square-Victoria, montrealundergroundcity.com

The rundown: If you don’t want to interact with the outdoors—like at all—but do want to travel across La Belle Ville, the Underground City, which is a series of interconnected malls, hotels, office buildings and more, will be your go-to. Shop, eat and explore, all without encountering a single snowflake. Sign us up!

When: Monday to Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Play pinball at an arcade bar

Find it: 2031 St Denis St, Arcade MTL, @ArcadeMTL

The rundown: This old-school bar combines two things that we never thought would work so well together: booze and retro video games. From Pac-Man to Donkey Kong, you’ll have a blast cheering each other on, while sipping on microbrewery beer and fruity cocktails.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $7 per person for admission

Best Indoor Date Activities in Moncton

Visit Moncton’s only winery

Find it: 860 Front Mountain Rd., Magnetic Hill Winery, magnetichillwinery.com

The rundown: Anyone from Moncton knows that Magnetic Hill is a staple in the city. It is home to a zoo, park and, you guessed it, Moncton’s only winery. This charming, award-winning spot overlooks the city, making for a scenic, but cozy, escape from the winter. While you’re there, stop into the gift shop to sample some wine, peruse their Newfoundland knick knacks and chat with the owners.

When: Closed from January to May, so call ahead to book an appointment

Cost: Free admission

See a show at Capitol Theatre

Find it: 811 Main St., capitol.nb.ca

The rundown: From musical theatre to comedy, this popular theatre has an impressive line-up for its winter program. No matter what your musical taste is, there is guaranteed to be something that will strike a chord and make you want to give a standing ovation. Brava!

When: Varies depending on the show, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: Approximately $30 to $70 per person, depending on the performance

Expand your knowledge at Resurgo Place

Find it: 20 Mountain Rd., resurgo.ca

The rundown: Between the Moncton Museum, Transportation Discovery Centre and a variety of Heritage Landmarks that make up Resurgo Place, you could literally spend an entire day discovering Moncton’s history at this cultural centre and never be bored.

When: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person

Best Indoor Date Activities in Halifax

Visit the Museum of Natural History

Find it: 1747 Summer St., naturahistory.novascotia.ca

The rundown: From archeology to geology, mammals to aquatic life, this expansive museum covers all of the bases, no matter what your interests are. Check out the brand-new Body Works RX exhibit, which opens in January and looks at the biological and physiological inner workings of the human body.

When: Tuesday, Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $6.30 per person

Tap into your inner Picasso at Paint Nite

Find it: Various locations, paintnite.com

The rundown: There is a reason Paint Nite is a staple in cities across North America. The process is simple: pick a painting that speaks to your inner artist and an experienced painter will teach you how to recreate it with step-by-step instructions. Brushes, paint and easels are included, so all you need to bring is your creativity.

When: Varies depending on the class, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $45 per person

Indulge in delicious eats on a food tour

Find it: Downtown Halifax, localtastingtours.com

The rundown: Pull out those stretchy pants–and some walking shoes, too. During the off season, Local Tasting Tours has a Saturday Afternoon Thing tour, with stops at ten local spots and offers up a (seemingly) endless amount of warm bevs, snacks and homemade treats.

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (closed until January 20) from January to April

Cost: $43 per person

Best Indoor Date Activities in Charlottetown

Go on a brewery tour

Find it: 96 Kensington Rd., peibrewingcompany.com

The rundown: Beer enthusiasts, rejoice! This 45-minute tour showcases the inner workings of PEI’s most popular brewery, from the fermenting to the packaging. You’ll appreciate the taste of their craft beers even more after seeing all of the hard work that goes into your fave stout.

When: Monday to Saturday every hour from 12 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday every hour from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person

Bowl a strike at The Alley

Find it: 200 Richmond St., thealley.ca

The rundown: Bowling is a no-fail date idea for so many reasons. It allows you and your SO to unleash your competitive side (loser pays for dins) and laugh at each other’s hilarious bowling techniques (through the legs is our personal fave). So hit up The Alley, which has you covered with lanes, shoes and food.

When: Sunday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Cost: $10 per person, per hour of bowling

Take a tour of COWS Creamery

Find it: 12 Milky Way, cowscreamery.ca

The rundown: Whoever said ice cream is solely reserved for the summer months just doesn’t understand that our love for a scoop (or two) is a year-round affair. Take a self-guided tour at this local creamery to learn how this classic Island ice cream is made. From Cownadian Maple to Moo York Cheescake, you better leave lots of room for taste testing.

When: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Best Indoor Date Activities in St. John’s

Play pool at Dooly’s

Find it: 354 Water St., 681 Topsail Rd., doolys.ca

The rundown: For a supes casual date night with a competitive twist, hit up this billiards club for after-work drinks. With over 61 locations across Canada and roots in the East Coast (it started in Moncton), this is a favourite spot amongst the locals to unwind, sip on a bev and play a few rounds with your boo.

When: Sunday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Around $13.50 per hour, per pool table

Go see a basketball game

Find it: 50 New Gower St., Mile One Centre, mileonecentre.com

The rundown: There’s no need to book hella expensive courtside NBA tickets to see an intense game of ball. St. John’s team for the National Basketball League of Canada will be shooting hoops at home from December to April at Mile One Centre, and we promise, catching a game makes for for an inexpensive and heart-stopping night.

When: Varies depending on the game, click here to see the full schedule

Cost: $16 to $40 per person, depending on the seat

Visit The Rooms

Find it: 9 Bonaventure Ave., therooms.ca

The rundown: History buffs should def hit up The Rooms. Home to artifacts, art and historical records, it’s the province’s largest public cultural space, and will leave you in awe of how vast, diverse and rich Newfoundland and Labrador’s history is.

When: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person