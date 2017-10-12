Where to Find the Best Florists in Vancouver

There’s nothing that transforms a basement or bachelor or blah apartment like a bunch of fresh flowers, whether you go for a couple delicate stems or a completely OTT bunch of blooms. Our fave Vancouver shops have flowers in every imaginable size, shape and colour—plus plenty of succulents if you want something with staying power. And for a roundup of the best florists around the country, click here.

The best florists in Vancouver: Granville Island Florist

A post shared by Granville Island Florist GIF (@gifvancouver) on May 4, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The best florists in Vancouver: Celsia Floral

A post shared by Celsia Floral (@celsiafloral) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

