Where to Find the Best Florists in Vancouver

Whether you’re in search of statement flowers or a few succulents, these florists are our go-tos for original, gorgeous arrangements

  0

There’s nothing that transforms a basement or bachelor or blah apartment like a bunch of fresh flowers, whether you go for a couple delicate stems or a completely OTT bunch of blooms. Our fave Vancouver shops have flowers in every imaginable size, shape and colour—plus plenty of succulents if you want something with staying power. And for a roundup of the best florists around the country, click here.

The best florists in Vancouver: Granville Island Florist

The best florists in Vancouver: Celsia Floral

A post shared by Celsia Floral (@celsiafloral) on

The best florists in Edmonton: Laurel’s On Whyte

Related:
The Best Street Style Spotted At Vancouver Fashion Week SS18
The Best Thrift Shops in Vancouver to Score Second-Hand Gems
Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Vancouver

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources