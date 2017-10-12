Where to Find the Best Florists in Montreal

A colourful bunch of blooms is the best way to celebrate all sorts of achievements: scoring an awesome promotion; getting through a garbage week; finally cleaning your apartment. And whether you want a few simple stems, or a huge bouquet in every available shade of fuchsia, or a cute succulent that’ll last as long as your green thumb does, these Montreal florists have you covered. Then, click here to check out some of the other pretty flowers from around the country.

The best florists in Montreal: Fauchois Fleurs

A post shared by Fauchois Fleurs (@fauchoisfleurs) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:30am PST

The best florists in Montreal: Westmount Florist

A post shared by Westmount Florist (@westmountflo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:48am PST

The Best Florists in Montreal: Binette & Filles

A post shared by Marchande de Fleurs (@marchandedefleurs) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

