Where to Find the Best Florists in Montreal

A colourful bunch of blooms is the best way to celebrate all sorts of achievements: scoring an awesome promotion; getting through a garbage week; finally cleaning your apartment. And whether you want a few simple stems, or a huge bouquet in every available shade of fuchsia, or a cute succulent that’ll last as long as your green thumb does, these Montreal florists have you covered. Then, click here to check out some of the other pretty flowers from around the country.