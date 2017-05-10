The Best Florists Across Canada to Score the Prettiest Blooms

Whether you’re in search of some statement flowers to surprise a special someone, or some sweet succulents to amp up your Insta page, these florists are the go-tos for the most original, beautiful arrangements

Walking into a really great flower shop is like walking into your fave clothing store. So. many. options! And if you’ve yet to find your go-to place—the one where you could spend an entire Sunday morning perusing through flowers of all shapes, sizes and colours—you’re about to find it here. Scroll through our round-up of the best florists in Canada that are absolutely killing the flower game right now.

The best florists in Vancouver: Granville Island Florist

The best florists in Vancouver: Celsia Floral

The best florists in Edmonton: Laurel’s On Whyte

The best florists in Edmonton: Swish Flowers

The best florists in Calgary: Amborella Floral Studio

The best florists in Calgary: Fleurish Flower Shop

The best florists in Saskatoon: Blossoms Florals

The best florists in Saskatoon: Michelle’s Flowers

The best florists in Winnipeg: Oak & Lily

The best florists in Winnipeg: Academy Florist

The best florists in Toronto: Hunt and Gather Floral

The best florists in Toronto: Coriander Girl 

The best florists in Ottawa: Blumen Studio

The best florists in Ottawa: Bloomfields Flowers

The best florists in Montreal: Fauchois Fleurs

The best florists in Montreal: Westmount Florist

The best florists in Moncton: Danielle’s Flower Shop

The best florists in St John’s: Flower Studio

The best florists in Halifax: The Flower Shop

The best florists in Halifax: Props Floral Design

