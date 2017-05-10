Walking into a really great flower shop is like walking into your fave clothing store. So. many. options! And if you’ve yet to find your go-to place—the one where you could spend an entire Sunday morning perusing through flowers of all shapes, sizes and colours—you’re about to find it here. Scroll through our round-up of the best florists in Canada that are absolutely killing the flower game right now.

The best florists in Vancouver: Granville Island Florist

A post shared by Granville Island Florist GIF (@gifvancouver) on May 4, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The best florists in Vancouver: Celsia Floral

A post shared by Celsia Floral (@celsiafloral) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

The best florists in Edmonton: Laurel’s On Whyte

A post shared by Laurel’s On Whyte (@laurelsonwhyte) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The best florists in Edmonton: Swish Flowers

A post shared by Boutique Flowers & Fine Gifts (@swishflowers) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

The best florists in Calgary: Amborella Floral Studio

A post shared by Amborella Floral Studio (@amborellafloralstudio) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

The best florists in Calgary: Fleurish Flower Shop

A post shared by Fleurish Flower Shop (@fleurishflowershop) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:15am PST

The best florists in Saskatoon: Blossoms Florals

A post shared by Blossoms Florals (@blossomsflorals) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

The best florists in Saskatoon: Michelle’s Flowers

A post shared by // michelle’s flowers // (@michellesflowers) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:46am PST

The best florists in Winnipeg: Oak & Lily

A post shared by Oak & Lily (@oakandlily) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

The best florists in Winnipeg: Academy Florist

A post shared by Academy Florist (@academyflorist) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The best florists in Toronto: Hunt and Gather Floral

A post shared by Tellie Hunt (@huntandgatherfloral) on May 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

The best florists in Toronto: Coriander Girl

A post shared by Alison Westlake (@coriandergirl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

The best florists in Ottawa: Blumen Studio

A post shared by .blumenstudio (@blumenstudio) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

The best florists in Ottawa: Bloomfields Flowers

A post shared by Bloomfields Flowers (@bloomfields) on May 3, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

The best florists in Montreal: Fauchois Fleurs

A post shared by Fauchois Fleurs (@fauchoisfleurs) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:30am PST

The best florists in Montreal: Westmount Florist

A post shared by Westmount Florist (@westmountflo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:48am PST

The best florists in Moncton: Danielle’s Flower Shop

A post shared by Danielle’s Flower Shop⚘ (@daniellesflowershop) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

The best florists in St John’s: Flower Studio

A post shared by Flower Studio (@flowerstudionl) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

The best florists in Halifax: The Flower Shop

A post shared by The Flower Shop (@theflowershophfx) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:25am PST

The best florists in Halifax: Props Floral Design

A post shared by Props Floral Design (@propsfloraldesign) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

