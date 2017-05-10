Walking into a really great flower shop is like walking into your fave clothing store. So. many. options! And if you’ve yet to find your go-to place—the one where you could spend an entire Sunday morning perusing through flowers of all shapes, sizes and colours—you’re about to find it here. Scroll through our round-up of the best florists in Canada that are absolutely killing the flower game right now.
The best florists in Vancouver: Granville Island Florist
The best florists in Vancouver: Celsia Floral
The best florists in Edmonton: Laurel’s On Whyte
The best florists in Edmonton: Swish Flowers
The best florists in Calgary: Amborella Floral Studio
The best florists in Calgary: Fleurish Flower Shop
The best florists in Saskatoon: Blossoms Florals
The best florists in Saskatoon: Michelle’s Flowers
The best florists in Winnipeg: Oak & Lily
The best florists in Winnipeg: Academy Florist
The best florists in Toronto: Hunt and Gather Floral
The best florists in Toronto: Coriander Girl
The best florists in Ottawa: Blumen Studio
The best florists in Ottawa: Bloomfields Flowers
The best florists in Montreal: Fauchois Fleurs
The best florists in Montreal: Westmount Florist
The best florists in Moncton: Danielle’s Flower Shop
The best florists in St John’s: Flower Studio
The best florists in Halifax: The Flower Shop
The best florists in Halifax: Props Floral Design
