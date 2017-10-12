Where To Find The Best Fall Foliage in Toronto

PSLs are flowing, scarves are out from storage and the leaves have officially begun to change—is there anything better than spotting the best fall foliage in Toronto? We think not. But while the trees have gone wild with colour, if we know fall in the city, it’ll be gonzo quicker than a Justin Bieber fling. So, run (don’t walk!) to one of these swoon-worthy locations, make a couple piles of leaves and jump the hell in while you can! Not in the 6ix? No prob. Here are all the best places to go leaf-spotting across the country.

Glen Stewart Ravine:

A post shared by Carolyn Dirstein-Kubbinga (@cdcd71) on Nov 7, 2016 at 6:40pm PST

Don Valley Brick Works Park:

Ramadan Park:

Another stunner #perfectday #ramsdenpark #isthisreallyhappeningagain A post shared by Lin Stranberg (@linstranberg) on Nov 4, 2015 at 12:57pm PST

