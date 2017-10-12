Where To Find The Best Fall Foliage in Toronto

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
PSLs are flowing, scarves are out from storage and the leaves have officially begun to change—is there anything better than spotting the best fall foliage in Toronto? We think not. But while the trees have gone wild with colour, if we know fall in the city, it’ll be gonzo quicker than a Justin Bieber fling. So, run (don’t walk!) to one of these swoon-worthy locations, make a couple piles of leaves and jump the hell in while you can! Not in the 6ix? No prob. Here are all the best places to go leaf-spotting across the country.