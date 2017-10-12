Where To Find The Best Fall Foliage in Montreal

Damn Montreal, how you get so fine? Oh right—you’re just a majestic display of le nature and the miracle that is fall. The changing leaves have started to transform the city’s landscape and TBH it’s making for a sick backdrop. So whether you spell park with a “c” or a “k”, grab a hot bevvy and bust out that new fall coat, because we figured out where you can find the best fall foliage in Montreal. Plus, here are all the best places to go leaf-spotting across the country.

Mount Royal Park: