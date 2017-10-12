Where to Find the Best Fall Boots in Toronto

There are plenty of ways to refresh your look for fall, and we are here for all of them: new fragrance, new coats, new rosé hair. But from a cute Chelsea to something knee-high and OTT, fall boots are our favourite way to refresh for the new season. These Toronto stores have you covered, but if you’re out of the city, you can click here for more great Canadian stores.

Hudson’s Bay

Find it: 176 Yonge St., thebay.com

The low down: The 50,000-square-foot space offers boots for every budget. And if high-end brands are what you seek, venture into The Room for the luxury selection.

Brands: Anne Klein, Sam Edelman, Style and Co., Nicholas Kirkwood, Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood

Winners

Find it: 10 Dundas St. East, winners.ca

The low down: This location at Yonge Dundas Square carries a large selection of affordable designer brands, and in our opinion, it’s the best Winners in the city for shoes.

Brands: There’s new stock every week, including brands ranging from Steve Madden to Givenchy

Heel Boy

Find it: 773 Queen St. West, 53 Gristmill Ln., heelboy.com

The low down: The original Heel Boy is in Kingston, Ont., but its two Toronto locations each offer a different shopping experience: The Queen St. location is a vast shoe haven, while its Distillery spot is smaller, charming and homey.

Brands: Frye, Dolce Vita, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman

Shoo by Steve Madden

Find it: 220 Yonge St., stevemadden.ca

The low down: This concept store carries a selection of brands under the Madden umbrella.

Brands: Steve Madden, Freebird, Betsey Johnson and Brian Atwood

Gravity Pope

Find it: 1010 Queen St. West, gravitypope.com

The low down: This independently owned spot carefully curates its collection for a unique selection of footwear.

Brands: Along with their namesake line, they also carry brands like Clarks, Red Wing, Moma and Frye.