Where to Find the Best Facials in Winnipeg

When it’s typically below 20 degrees Celsius eight months out of the year, a good facial is exactly what the doctor ordered. The dry Winnipeg air can throw off you skin’s moisture barrier and cause damage an IG filter just can’t fix, so treat yo self to a skincare gifty by visiting one of these bomb spas. Whether you’re in the mood for a peel or a super luxe gunk removal, Winnipeg has got the personalized facial for you! And after that, click here to start working your way through the best facials across Canada.

Ten Spa

Find it: 222 Broadway., tenspa.ca

The atmosphere: This high-end spa in the Fort Garry Hotel is a destination for luxurious treatments (like full-body Hamam rituals) and trendy facials (see must try). Plus, touches of turquoise and marble make for an equally gorgeous atmosphere.

Prices: $100 to $215, depending on the treatment and duration

Products: Epicuren, B.Kamins Laboratories, MCC Cosmetics and more

Must try: The Power Purge HiiT ($100, 25 min.), a high-intensity interval training workout for your face. The treatment extracts all the gunk from your pores (see ya, blackheads) for a fresh, rejuvenated face in 25 minutes flat.

Live Right Massage & Facial Spa

Find it: 1190 Taylor Ave. #1, liverightmassage.com

The atmosphere: Dermalogica enthusiasts, take note. This colourful spot (we’re all for the bright green accents) uses the cult skin care line to create a one-of-a-kind treatment.

Prices: $55 to $125, depending on the treatment

Products: Dermalogica

Must try: For facial newbies, try the Intro Signature Facial ($65, 60 min.), which includes an analysis, a deep cleansing routine and electrical modalities to help the products sink into your skin.

Urban Oasis Mineral Spa

Find it: 1445 Portage Ave., urbanoasismineralspa.com

The atmosphere: Equipped with a mineral pool and a wide range of facials, peels and treatments, this dimly-lit space is a quiet refuge to unplug and unwind after a stressful work week (or any time your face needs some TLC).

Prices: $65 to $145, depending on the treatment

Products: Sothys and Vivescence

Must try: The [W] Treatment ($140, 75 min.) if you suffer from hyperpigmentation. Thanks to a specialized skin peel and mask, your complexion will be more even and luminous after this relaxing facial.