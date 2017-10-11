Where to Find the Best Facials in Vancouver

There are plenty of times when all you need to do for your skin is slather on SPF in the morning and wipe off your makeup at night. And then there are those days that call for more drastic measures. Whether you’re looking for a collagen facial in your own private spa suite or want the detoxifying advice of a “personal trainer for your skin,” Vancouver has you covered. And for a roundup of our fave facials across the country, click here.

Breathe Spa

Find it: 464 Granville St., breathespa.net

The atmosphere: With a marble staircase and an all-white interior, this spa in downtown Van is the definition of simple luxury.

Prices: $110 to $160, depending on the treatment

Products: Sacred Nature, Methode Physiodermie, Vivierskin and Nelly Devuyst

Must try: Their signature facial ($160, 120 min.), complete with a full skin analysis, deep cleansing, extraction (bye, impurities!) and more.

Chi, The Spa

Find it: 1128 W Georgia St., shangri-la.com

The atmosphere: Located in the ultra-luxe Shangri-La Hotel, this calming oasis will make you feel like the queen that you are. You’ll even get to relax in your own private spa suite!

Prices: $175 to $270, depending on the treatment, duration and date

Products: Caudalie

Must try: The Anti-Aging Collagen Facial ($200, 90 min.), which tightens and brightens with a collagen mask and a pressure point facial massage.

Skoah

Find it: 1007 Hamilton St., skoah.com

The atmosphere: The facialists at this Yaletown facial spa describe themselves as “personal trainers for your skin,” so you know you’re in good hands if your complexion needs saving.

Prices: $45 to $120, depending on the treatment

Products: Skoah, the spa’s own line of plant-based products

Must try: The Facialicious ($120, 75 min.), a facial that will detoxify, cleanse and exfoliate your skin to perfection. Bonus: all the products and techniques are tailored to your complexion.

OptaDerm Skin Care

Find it: 2184 W Broadway #340., optaderm.com

The atmosphere: Like a chemistry lab for your skin, endless rows of OptaDerm products line the walls of this brightly lit space. You’re guaranteed to get a facial that addresses all of your needs, whether you’re oily, dry, sensitive or acne-prone.

Prices: $52 to $98, depending on the treatment

Products: OptaDerm

Must try: The Resurfacing Facial ($52, 60 min.), if you’re looking for no-highlighter-needed glow. The glycolic treatment will leave your skin quenched and gorgeously dewy.

Willow Stream Spa

Find it: 1038 Canada Pl., fairmont.com

The atmosphere: This extravagant spa is housed in the Fairmont Pacific Rim, which means each facial comes with gorgeous views of rugged mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Prices: $179 to $300, depending on the treatment and date

Products: Tata Harper and Kerstin Florian

Must try: The Tighten and Transform ($279-$289, 90 min.), which uses microcurrents, or tiny electrical shocks, to help promote cell repair, so your skin will feel bouncy and firm.

