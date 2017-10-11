Where to Find the Best Facials in Toronto

Toronto isn’t exactly hurting for luxe spas that help restore city-ravaged skin. The hard part is deciding which one to choose: the spa with the sunny colours and a steady rotation of Dermalogica prods? Or the one that caters to super sensitive skin with all-natural, organic oils? Or the one that’ll give you a killer facial and send you on your way in 30 minutes flat? Maybe the trick is just to try them all. And after that, click here to start working your way through the best facials across Canada.

Serenity Spa & Lounge

Find it: 238 Wellington St. W, serenityspalounge.com

The atmosphere: Sunshine yellow and bright fuchsia are the colours of choice for this happy spa, making it an adorable backdrop for your post-facial selfie.

Prices: $85 to $150, depending on the treatment and products

Products: Dermalogica, Phytomer and Skinceuticals

Must try: Their Custom Facial ($85, 45 min.) with all of the essentials, like exfoliating, cleansing, massaging and moisturizing. Choose Dermalogica prods if you want a glowy, clean complexion, Phytomer for a soft, illuminating finish and Skinceuticals for skin that feels refreshed.

Miraj Hammam Spa

Find it: 188 University Ave., mirajcaudaliespa.com

The atmosphere: The interior of this internationally renowned spa in Toronto’s Shangri-La Hotel reflects both Middle Eastern and French design influences.

Prices: $170 to $285, depending on the treatment and the date

Products: Caudalie

Must try: The Beauty Elixir Ritual ($175-$185, 60 min.), which uses the yin and yang philosophy for an unforgettable facial. Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir cools, while warm towels soothe, leaving your skin dewy and energized.

Blitz Facial Bar

Find it: 1133 Queen St. E, 803 Queen St. W, 155 Roncesvalles Ave., 65 Queen St. W, blitzfacialbar.com

The atmosphere: With four locations across #the6ix, this modern facial bar is the solution for busy ladies who want to glow on the go.

Prices: $38 to $190, depending on the treatment

Products: Body Blitz

Must try: The Blitz + Glow ($48, 30 min.), a quick fix for a blah base. This facial contains all the ingredients for radiant skin: deep cleanser, toner, moisturizer, luxe argan oil serum, SPF and more.

Spa My Blend

Find it: 181 Wellington St. W, spamyblendtoronto.com

The atmosphere: Nestled on the 5th floor of the Ritz-Carlton, this chic spa is the epitome of indulgence with high-ceilings, velvet drapery and copper accents in its private facial room.

Prices: $190 to $210+, depending on the treatment

Products: Clarins

Must try: The Red Carpet Glow ($199, 75 min.), a TIFF-themed facial that uses Clarins’ Anti-Aging line for reinvigorated skin and makes sure you’re ready for your close up.

Province Apothecary

Find it: 1518 Dundas St. W, provinceapothecary.com

The atmosphere: Owner and founder Julie Clark has dedicated herself to creating organic products that help the environment and make her clients feel good. If you suffer from sensitive skin, this might just be your holy grail of facial spots.

Prices: $55 to $100, depending on the treatment and aesthetician

Products: Province Apothecary

Must try: ‘The Custom’ Organic Facial ($100-$120, 75 min.) for first-time clients. It includes a consultation, free samples, a custom serum and (of course) a personalized facial targeted to treat your unique skin needs.

