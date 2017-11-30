Where to Find the Best Facials in Edmonton

Skin is such a tricky thing—it needs constant hydration, products galore and sometimes we just need a damn break. Enter our Edmonton roundup of soothing spas to lighten the load. Whether your skin is screaming for a luxe mask to combat sun exposure or a more holistic, all-natural experience, we’ve found a spot for you. Let someone else keep the ph levels in check! And after that, click here to start working your way through the best facials across Canada.

Dandy Salon Spa

Find it: 11104 82 Ave. NW, dandysalonspa.com

The atmosphere: This spacious, airy salon and spa offers a relaxing escape that is equal parts beautiful and rejuvenating. Think, high-ceilings, lots of natural light and rustic dark wood beams.

Prices: $40 to $120, depending on the treatment and duration

Products: Aveda and Serene Skin Care

Must try: The Elemental Nature Facial ($45 for 30 min., $95 for 90 min.), a customizable treatment inspired by nature’s elements. To quench dry skin, try the Air facial. If you’ve got oily skin, the Earth facial will do the trick.

Life Stiles Spa

Find it: 10314 124 St. NW, lifestiles.ca

The atmosphere: Started by two aestheticians, BFFs Lydia and Shera, this cheery yet serene space provides the perf atmosphere for a weekend spa getaway with your girls (without ever leaving the city).

Prices: $140 to $250, depending on the treatment

Products: Yon-Ka Paris, G.M. Collin, Guinot and Dermalab’s Swiss Line

Must try: The Sea C Spa ($165, 90 min.), an excellent treatment to sooth your skin after a summer of sun exposure. This G.M. Collin facial blurs fine lines and wrinkles, evens out your complexion and brightens for a gorgeously youthful glow.

Wellness on Whyte

Find it: 8135 102 St. NW #303, wellnessonwhyte.com

The atmosphere: This wellness and beauty spa is all about encouraging its clients to find their inner peace, offering a diverse roster of treatments (like acupuncture, luxe facials and even life coaching) that aren’t just good for your body, but for your health and mind too.

Prices: $65 to $175, depending on the treatment

Products: OsmosisMD, Genestra, Phyto5 and more

Must try: The classic Wellness Facial ($110, 60 min.), which uses all-natural, organic prods to solve your skin troubles, whatever they may be.

Kolya Naturals

Find it: 7115 109 St. NW, kolyanaturals.com

The atmosphere: For a holistic, all-natural experience, book your next facial at this botanical skin care shop, apothecary and spa. Using only plant, herb and flower-based products, what’s going on your skin is nothing but nature.

Prices: $110 to $184, depending on the treatment and duration

Products: Tata Harper, Dr. Hauschka, Éminence Organic Skin Care, May Lindstrom Skin and more

Must try: The Tata Harper Luxury Facial ($184, 90 min.), if you’re looking to treat yo’ self with luxe masks from the high-end organic skincare brand.

Dérmica MedEsthetics Spa

Find it: 10518 82 Ave. NW, dermica.ca

The atmosphere: With healthy skin at the forefront of their ethos, this high-tech spot offers the latest in skincare techniques, including photofacials and chemical peels.

Prices: $85 to $125

Products: GloTherapeutics and Cara Skin Care

Must try: The Dérmica FIX ($85, 60 min.), which includes cleansing, exfoliating, masking and moisturizing for all skin types.