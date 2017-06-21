Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Vancouver

Can you think of a better way to treat yourself than sinking your teeth into a doughy, sugary and custard-filled pastry? We can’t. From candy-coloured glaze to mocha-infused custard, dpughnuts are getting a serious gourmet makeover. These treats have been popping up all over our Insta feeds lately, and we’ve rounded up the best doughnuts shops in Vancouver for your next craving. And for your next cross-country road trip, click here to check out our list of the best doughnuts in Canada.

Best Doughnuts in Vancouver: Lee’s Donuts

Find it: 122-1689 Johnston St., granvilleisland.com

The low-down: First opened in 1979, this Granville Island Market staple still makes each doughnut by hand to this day.

The goods: It offers fluffy treats in an array of flavours, like Chocolate Sprinkle and Strawberry.

What to order: Hot Honeydip

Best Doughnuts in Vancouver: Honey Doughnuts & Goodies

Find it: honeydoughnuts.com

The low-down: Located in the gorgeous Deep Cove, this homey café is popular among outdoor enthusiasts.

The goods: Along with the Honey, Maple and Chocolate doughnuts, they also have you covered for a wholesome breakfast or lunch.

What to order: The classic Honey Glazed

Best Doughnuts in Vancouver: Lucky’s Doughnuts at Forty Ninth Parallel Café

Find it: 2902 Main St., luckysdoughnuts.com

The low-down: This chic coffee and doughnut shop has two locations, with a third opening later this summer.

The goods: Known for its ever-changing menu, some of their unique creations include Rhubarb Crumble and Earl Grey/Lavender.

What to order: The new Chocolate Sourdoughnut, Canada’s first 100 percent naturally leavened sourdough doughnut.

Best Doughnuts in Vancouver: Cartems Donuterie

Find it: 534 West Pender, cartems.com

The low-down: With three locations, this cool locale is decorated with modern illustrations—perfect for snapping pics.

The goods: All doughnuts are natural and made from scratch, with vegan and gluten free choices.

What to order: For a taste unlike anything you’ve ever had, try the Honey Parmesan.

