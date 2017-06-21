Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Ottawa

If you’re vegan, celiac or allergic to nuts, you don’t have to deprive yourself from these sweet treats: half of the shops on our list serve vegan, gluten-free and nut-free options, whether you’re in the mood for a doughnut packed with citrus or topped with a tea-infused glaze. That’s why we created a list of the best doughnut shops in Ottawa, so scroll down and start tasting. And if you find yourself travelling across the country this summer, click here to check out our full list of the best doughnuts in Canada.

Best Doughnuts in Ottawa: Little Jo Berry’s Coffee & Eats

Find it: 1305 Wellington St. W., littlejoberrys.com

The low-down: This quaint café serves up one-of-a-kind vegan treats crafted with locally sourced ingredients that are egg and dairy-free.

The goods: Along with their tasty assortment of baked treats, this spot also served up a rotating lunch menu.

What to order: Matcha doughnut

Best Doughnuts in Ottawa: Mavrick’s Donut Company

Find it: 1500 Bank St. Unit 36, maverickdonuts.com

The low-down: This shop has signature house-made flavours, but if you’re feeling crafty, you can customize doughnuts to a flavor of your choosing.

The goods: Signature doughnuts include Cherry Cheesecake and the Chocoholic, and they’ve got a variety of glazes and toppings for creating your own.

What to order: Wake’N Bacon, a cake doughnut topped with Canadian bacon and maple icing

Best Doughnuts in Ottawa: SuzyQ

Find it: 969 Wellington St. W., suzyq.ca

The low-down: An Ottawa staple for five years, this busy shop bakes their treats using the traditional old Finnish “Sugar Munkki” recipe.

The goods: They cover the classics like chocolate and sugar, but also boast more experimental goods like Raspberry Lemonade and Mango Lassi.

What to order: London Fog, dipped in a vanilla bean glaze with a subtle bergamot flavor from loose leaf Earl Grey tea

Best Doughnuts in Ottawa: Strawberry Blonde Bakery

Find it: 114B Grange Ave. strawberryblondebakery.com

The low-down: If allergies have you avoiding these deep-fried treats, this spot serves up vegan, gluten-free and nut-free creations.

The goods: Along with its selection of doughnuts they whip up, like Lemon Sugar and Mint Chocolate Chip, they also serve other desserts like cupcakes and cookies.

What to order: There is no set menu as its always pumping out new creations, but some past flavours include Coconut Lime and the fruity Raspberry-filled Chocolate Covered doughnut.

