Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Montreal

What is your fave way to enjoy this deep-fried dessert? Filled with fresh homemade jam? Topped with your beloved childhood cereal (we’re looking at you, Fruit Loops)? Or dipped in a dark chocolate ganache to fulfill all of your chocoholic fantasies? The possibilities are endless when it comes to les beignets, which makes it that much harder to find the very best spot to get your sugar fix. That’s why we did some delicious digging to find the best doughnut shops in Montreal. If you want to continue your sugar high, click here to check out the rest of our fave doughnuts across Canada.

Best Doughnuts in Montreal: Léché Desserts

Find it: 640 Rue de Courcelle, lechedesserts.com

The low-down: Pop in to pick up one of their pre-made options, or if you’re feeling like a Master Chef, schedule a session to make and decorate your own doughnuts.

The goods: Along with their lineup of doughnuts like Passionfruit and Berry Cheesecake, this spot also serves cakes, cookies and brownies.

What to order: Lime Coconut, for a fresh, summer-worthy flavour

Best Doughnuts in Montreal: Trou de Beigne

Find it: 156 Saint Zotique E, troudebeigne.com

The low-down: This artisanal shop started off as a delivery-only biz, but opened its very own shopfront in 2016 due to a high demand for these treats.

The goods: Offering nine signature flavours, some unique flavours include Blueberry and London Fog.

What to order: Péché Mortel, iced with a beer and coffee glaze topped with roasted hazelnuts and dark chocolate

Best Doughnuts in Montreal: Crémy Patisserie

Find it: 2202 Avenue Mont-Royal Est, cremypatisserie.com

The low-down: You’ll feel like you are in France with these delectable creations—owner Remy Couture trained at the pastry school of renowned French chef Pierre Hermé.

The goods: Delicious doughnuts aren’t the only treats they offer—they also make cakes, pastries and pies.

What to order: Vanilla and Cookie, topped with a sweet glaze and cookie crumble

Best Doughnuts in Montreal: DoughNats

Find it: 5319 Decarie, doughnats.com

The low-down: Taking the classic size down a notch, these pastries are three-bite, the perfect size if you want to snack guilt-free (or want room to try more than one).

The goods: A seasonally changing menu with some awe-inspiring flavours, like the Lucky Charm-topped Midnight Snack 2.0 and Movie Time, complete with butter popcorn.

What to order: Breakfast In Bed, that’s topped with a maple syrup glaze, mini pancake and whipped cream

Related:

The Best Ice Cream in Montreal to Try This Summer

The Best Brunch Spots in Montreal

24 Hours in Montreal: Taking in the Mural Festival