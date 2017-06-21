Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Edmonton

We would argue that doughnuts are the most photogenic dessert. Between the candy-coloured glazes, drool-worthy chocolate drizzles and dustings of powdered sugar, these deep-fried treats rake in all the likes. But doughnuts not only have to look cute, they actually have to taste delicious, too. The sugary dessert has gotten a gourmet makeover and we’re all about the out-there flavours—like Chai Rosewater Pistachio—that are super popular right now. If you’re curious about sinking your teeth into a trendy version of this classic treat, we’ve rounded up the best doughnut shops in Edmonton to get your fix. And if you want to check out all of our other favourite doughnut shops across Canada, click here.

Best Doughnuts in Edmonton: Moonshine Donuts

Find it: This pop-up makes its way around town—scope its next location at moonshinedoughnuts.ca.

The low-down: These small batch doughnuts are as beautiful as they are delicious—each batch looks like a work of art.

The goods: Its colourful creations include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Pistachio and Raspberry Rosewater.

What to order: The menu changes things up daily, so be on the lookout for unique new flavours.

Best Doughnuts in Edmonton: Doughnut Party

Find it: 10938-119 St., doughnutparty.ca

The low-down: Open since January, it has quickly become a hot spot for those seeking the deep-fried treats. Be sure to head there early, they’re only open until they sell out!

The goods: Often sold in curated boxes of six, this joint is known for its one-of-a-kind flavours like Sour Blue-Raspberry and Birthday Cake.

What to order: Chai Rosewater Pistachio

Best Doughnuts in Edmonton: Jackie O’s

Find it: These doughnuts are always on the go—see where you can catch them at jackieos.ca.

The low-down: This travelling truck pumps out dozens of fresh doughnuts on the daily.

The goods: Specializing in mini doughnuts, they serve up classics like Cinnamon Sugar, but also have a few tricks up their sleeve with gourmet flavours like Maple Bacon and Strawberry Shortcake.

What to order: Death by Donut aka mini doughnuts drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce, topped with fresh whipped cream and Skor pieces

