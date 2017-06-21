Where to Find the Most Scrumptious Doughnuts in Calgary

What makes a mouth-watering doughnut? A flaky, yet doughy texture, fresh toppings and an Insta-worthy aesthetic. These sweet treats come in many different forms: cake, sourdough and yeast doughnuts, not to mention the hundreds of confectionery combinations you can create. From custards to glazes and everything in between, it can be overwhelming to pick a doughnut that fulfills all of your sugary needs. That is why we did some cavity-inducing research to find the best doughnut shops in Calgary. For a roundup of our favourite doughnuts across the rest of the country, click here.
Best Doughnuts in Calgary: Jelly Modern Doughnuts
Find it: 100 1414 8 St., jellymoderndoughnuts.com
The low-down: The flagship location to its five locations across Calgary and Toronto offers unique artisan treats with sophisticated flavours.
The goods: Doughnuts come in both hand-dipped and hand-filled varieties, with a wide range of flavors available daily.
What to order: The Peanut Butter Cup, which is decorated with chocolate ganache, peanut cream filling and topped with salted peanuts
Best Doughnuts in Calgary: Pretty Sweet
Find it: 536 42 Ave. SE, prettysweetco.com
The low-down: Like a Pinterest board come to life, this sweet spot offers a modern twist on old-school recipes.
The goods: Fun flavours like Birthday Cake, Cotton Candy and Raspberry Rose come in both regular and baby bites, if smaller treats are your thing.
What to order: For a nostalgia-inducing treat, try the Fruity Pebble, topped with your fave childhood cereal.
Best Doughnuts in Calgary: Glamorgan Bakery
Find it: glamorganbakery.com
The low-down: Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this family-owned spot has won the Calgary Herald’s Reader’s Choice Award for Best Bakery countless times, most recently for 2016–17.
The goods: They cover the classics like Boston Cream and Sprinkle, served up in a handful of varieties—small and round doughnut holes, Texas doughnuts, classic, filled and Long Johns.
What to order: Chocolate Long John
