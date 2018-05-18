The Best Destination Spas in Canada for a Relaxing Weekend Retreat

ICYMI, city air can do *damage* to your skin (read: pollution and other not-so-chic toxins clogging your pores). Add to that the stress of your 9–5, and suddenly you’re feeling tight and tense in places you didn’t even know existed (been there!). Before you leave your desk this weekend and slap on a $2 face mask to solve all of your problems, we recco booking a getaway at the best destination spas across Canada for some much-needed R&R. From a relaxing retreat in the foothills of the forest where you can melt away all of your stress in a heated Scandinavian bath to a seaside spa that offers luxe body treatments inspired by the ocean, you’ll be rejuvenated in no time.

Best Destination Spas in British Columbia

Sante Spa

Find it: 1999 Country Club Way, The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, Victoria, santespavictoria.com

The atmosphere: Take in the sweeping mountainous views from the spa’s outdoor therapeutic mineral pool or unwind in the Forest Lounge, complete with a living wall, before one of your treatments inspired by nature. Bonus: their massages, facials and body scrubs use local ingredients like sea kelp, clay and lavender.

Rates: $140 to $198 for a facial, $130 to $197 for a massage, $95 to $215 for a body scrub

Must-try treatment: The Quartz Crystal Facial Experience ($198, 90 min.), a super luxe treatment that uses healing quartz crystals to massage rejuvenating botanical extracts into your skin—so boujee, right?

Scandinave Spa Whistler

Find it: 8010 Mons Rd., Whistler, scandinave.com

The atmosphere: Located on the edge of Lost Lake Park, this rustic-chic Scandinavian spa offers views of a spruce and cedar forest and stunning mountain range as you feel your stress melt away in one of their heated outdoor baths. If being one with nature was like this all the time, we’d never go back to the city either.

Rates: $70 for bath access, $175 to $200 for a massage

Must-try treatment: Hydrotherapy, a therapeutic treatment originating from Finland where you immerse yourself in a hot-cold-relax cycle: float in a hot pool or sauna for 10-15 minutes, take a quick dip in a cold pool for a few seconds and then relax with a good book for 10-15 minutes before you repeat

Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara

Find it: 1155 Resort Dr., Parksville, grottospa.com

The atmosphere: Tranquil is the first word that comes to mind when we think of the spa’s famous mineral pool. The serene space is meant to look like a natural grotto with its floor-to-ceiling rocks formations, fresh foliage and waterfalls.

Rates: $145 to $200 for a facial, $150 to $235 for a body treatment, $165 to $235 for a massage

Must-try treatment: Take a dip in the mineral pool infused with elements like sodium, calcium, magnesium and more that help the body regenerate and relax.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort

Find it: 5225 Fairmont Resort Rd., Fairmont Hot Springs, fairmonthotsprings.com

The atmosphere: Aside from the relaxing hot springs that boast views of the Rockies (nbd), the Natural Springs Spa is the perf after-soak activity if you want to continue luxuriating all weekend long. The treatments are infused with the healing hot springs water to take your spa experience to the next level.

Rates: $12 for a single entry, $18 for a day pass, $16 per day for a multi-day pass, $69 to $179 for a facial, $69 to $159 for a body treatment, $79 to $229 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Mineral Soaks ($69, 30 min.), a v. relaxing float in the spa’s tub filled with hot spring water and either healing pine-scented moor mud or Italian skin care brand Comfort Zone’s tranquility oil

Boathouse Spa & Baths

Find it: 1175 Beach Dr., Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, oakbaybeachhotel.com

The atmosphere: As Victoria’s only seaside spa (chic beachwear not included, unfortunately), it’s safe to say this spa delivers when it comes to jaw-dropping views. Hear the rush of the Salish Sea as you soak in one of their heated outdoor mineral baths or watch the waves from indoors as you get a deep tissue massage (ahhh—we feel calmer already).

Rates: $20 to $199 for bath access, $145 to $185 for a facial, $139 to $210 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Organic Seaweed Facial ($145, 60 min.), which is perf for protecting combination skin from any harsh elements you’ll find in the city. The treatment includes a gel mask loaded with seaweed concentrate, a toning mist and rich moisturizer for gorgeously dewy, hydrated skin.

Best Destination Spas in Alberta

Solara Resort & Spa

Find it: 187 Kananaskis Way, Bellstar Hotels & Resorts, Canmore, one-wellness.ca

The atmosphere: Solara Resort’s One Wellness Spa boasts its unique services that you won’t necessarily find at just any spa in the country. Try out their cedar sauna or aromatherapy steam room to detox your pores or their effective cupping treatment to loosen up tight muscles.

Rates: $95 to $225 for a facial, $140 to $205 for a massage

Must-try treatment: Cupping Treatment ($145 for 60 min., $205 for 90 min.), an innovative tension-releasing practice that uses suction cups to increase circulation for looser limbs sans acupuncture

Willow Stream Spa

Find it: 405 Spray Ave., Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, fairmont.com

The atmosphere: This award-winning spa is one of the most popular sanctuaries in Alberta and for a good reason. The 38,000 sq. ft. space is filled with waterfalls, an outdoor whirlpool, an indoor mineral pool and over 20 treatment rooms. Brb, coming here every weekend.

Rates: $189 to $279 for a facial, $189 to $369 for a body treatment, $209 to $289 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Rose Renewal ($309, 90 min.), a luxurious floral-filled treatment that includes a rose-geranium and rose-flower oil wrap and massage and a bath filled with wild flower essences and rose petals. You’ll smell divine long after you leave the spa.

Kananaskis Nordic Spa

Find it: 1 Centennial Dr., Kananaskis, knordicspa.com

The atmosphere: Nestled in Kananaskis Country, this Nordic spa looks like it’s literally out of a postcard. You’ll want to pinch yourself as you take in the views of the alpine forest and jagged mountainous peaks. Note: the spa will be closed from June 4 to June 14, 2018 for renovations (like, heating walkways and other aesthetic improvements).

Rates: $70 for bath access, $149 to $229 for a massage

Must-try treatment: After you a few cycles of hydrotherapy (hot-warm-cold-relax-repeat), take your nordic spa experience to the next level with the Mountain Hot Stone ($229, 90 min.) massage. The heated stones help with stress reduction, muscle tension and sleep. Sign us up!

Meadow Spa & Pools

Find it: 345 Banff Ave., Banff, banffmeadowspa.com

The atmosphere: As Banff’s newest spa, this serene spot has no shortage of mountain views from their large windows. Head to the rooftop to soak in their outdoor pool and sauna or luxuriate with one of their calming, therapeutic massages.

Rates: $165 to $235 for a facial, $170 to $225 for a body treatment, $150 to $220 for a massage

Must-try treatment: If you’ve been having trouble getting enough zzz’s (ugh, same), the Sleep Deeply ($170, 60 min.) is for you. The head-to-toe Swedish massage will calm you down and put you in a deeply relaxed state to snooze.

Cedar & Sage Co. Spa

Find it: 220 Bear St., Banff, cedar-sage-co-spa.business.site

The atmosphere: This holistic spa housed in a lodge in the heart of Banff is a rustic-chic oasis with wooden accents throughout the space and forest wallpaper in their treatment rooms. They’re known for their massages and other healing treatments, which work amazingly at zapping tension, long-term pain, anxiety and insomnia (praise be!).

Rates: $30 to $45 for sauna access, $75 to $175 for a massage, $80 to $135 for acupuncture, $70 to $130 for reflexology, $50 to $99 for reiki

Must-try treatment: Reiki ($50 for 30 min., $99 for 60 min.). This healing ancient Japanese ritual cleanses your chakras (energies) to rebalance your physical, emotional and spiritual being—perf if you feel like you’re stuck in a rut.

Best Destination Spas in Saskatchewan

Salacia Spa

Find it: Hwy 264, Waskesiu Dr., Elk Ridge Resort, elkridgeresort.com

The atmosphere: This expansive resort is surrounded by a lush boreal forest and crystal-clear Waskesiu Lake, making you truly feel like you’re getting away from it all (and by “it”, we mean work, groceries, laundry, etc.). Treat yourself to one of their organic facials or work out tense muscles with one of their therapeutic massages.

Rates: $100 to $145 for a facial, $130 to $140 for a body treatment, $75 to $130 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Calming Lavender Soy ($140, 80 min.), a hydro body ritual that starts off with a lavender and olive cleanser, warm lavender soy exfoliator, a relaxing Vichy shower and lavender lotion for the ultimate spa treatment

Temple Gardens Hotel & Spa

Find it: 24 Fairford St. E, Moose Jaw, templegardens.sk.ca

The atmosphere: From gourmet dining to Prairie-inspired spa treatments and the largest therapeutic geothermal mineral pool in all of Canada, this all-inclusive hotel and spa has everything you’d need for your weekend away.

Rates: $70 to $150 for a facial, $85 to $135 for a body treatment, $65 to $110 for reflexology, $80 to $145 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Sun Tree Wild Rosehip Prairie Wrap ($135, 60 min.) starts with a gentle dry brush to improve circulation, followed by a massage and wrap infused with hand-picked Canadian rosehips to quench the skin.

Bōbé Beauty

Find it: 202, 117-3rd Ave. S, Saskatoon, bobebeauty.com

The atmosphere: If you don’t have time for a full-on weekend retreat, take the day off at this brand new health spa run by aromatherapy expert and holistic aesthetician Marlese Assam. This modern downtown oasis has one-of-a-kind facials and body treatments, plus a specialized aromatherapy massage so you can find your signature scent of serenity.

Rates: $125 for a facial, $125 to $150 for aromatherapy, $50 to $150 for reflexology

Must-try treatment: The Chan’ Beauté Luxury Facial ($125, 75 min.), an innovative facial which uses small tools to stimulate your complexion. The process is gentle, but effective because you’ll see tighter skin, de-puffed under eyes and less wrinkles in no time.

Best Destination Spas in Manitoba

Urban Oasis Mineral Spa

Find it: 1445 Portage Ave., Winnipeg, urbanoasismineralspa.com

The atmosphere: Aside from transformative facials and ultra-relaxing body treatments, this popular day spa is equipped with a mineral pool infused with salt from the Dead Sea in Israel, which is known to help with muscle tension, relaxation and skin disease.

Rates: $70 to $150 for a facial, $90 to $220 for a body treatment, $95 to $145 for a massage,

Must-try treatment: The Professional Correcting Treatment ($135, 45 min.) if you suffer from oily, acne-prone skin. Your complexion will be tamed and transformed to soak up excess oil, diminish impurities and rebalance the surface of your skin (yaaas!).

Thermëa

Find it: 775 Crescent Dr., Winnipeg, thermireea.ca

The atmosphere: When you walk onto the grounds of this outdoor spa by Nordik Spa-Nature, you’ll have a hard time believing you’re in the city. From the rustic log cabins to the hot and cold Nordic baths, you’ll feel as if you’ve escaped the hustle and bustle even if it’s just for the day.

Rates: $48 to $55 for bath access, $115 to $150 for a body treatment, $120 to $175 for a massage

Must-try treatment: After you finish your thermal cycle (hot-cold-rest), end your spa day on a radiant note with their signature Lumëa treatment ($150, 60 min.). This illuminating facial will leave your completion all glowy and toned thanks to the vitamin C mask, cooling lifting mask and massage.

Riverstone Spa

Find it: 75 Forks Market Rd., Winnipeg, riverstonespa.ca

The atmosphere: Turns out, you don’t have to travel far in the ‘Peg to get an aromatherapy hot stone massage or customized facial. This contemporary spa located inside the Inn at the Forks has the most elegant interior with glass doors, stone walls and an earthy colour palette.

Rates: $75 to $190 for a facial, $120 to $175 for a body treatment, $120 to $240 for a massage, $90 to $130 for reflexology, $140 to $190 for an energy and wellness treatment

Must-try treatment: The brand new Himalayan Salt Detox ($165, 75 min.), which includes a warm Himalayan stone massage, salt scrub and wrap filled with pink Himalayan salt and essential oils. The special salt is said to help boost metabolism and detoxify your body.

Best Destination Spas in Ontario

Ste. Anne’s Spa

Find it: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, steannes.com

The atmosphere: For a complete head-to-toe transformative trip, book a weekend vacation to this all-inclusive spa. Start the day with a wellness class, like yoga or meditation, then treat yourself to a nourishing body treatment (say, an essential oil scalp rejuvenation, perhaps?) and spend the rest of the evening in a fluffy white bathrobe with a gourmet dins in bed.

Rates: $100 to $135 for a facial, $75 to $255 for a body treatment, $75 to $205 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Coconut Breeze ($100, 45 min.) for a tropical vacay without the pricey plane ticket. This invigorating body treatment includes a head-to-toe exfoliation using lime essential oils, a warm shower and homemade virgin coconut oil and lime body butter which sooth and hydrate the skin.

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain

Find it: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, scandinave.com

The atmosphere: Just a two hour drive from Toronto, this outdoor Scandinavian spa uses hydrotherapy as its main source of healing and relaxing. Throw in the calming sounds of nature, rushing water and soothing smells of aromatherapy and you’ve got a dreamy destination to escape from the city.

Rates: $60 for bath access, $147 to $217 for a massage

Must-try treatment: Hydrotherapy‘s hot-cold-relax cycle, which is known to help with blood circulation, detoxification and the release of endorphins (a.k.a the happy hormone)

100 Fountain Spa

Find it: 48 John St. W, Niagara-on-the-Lake, vintage-hotels.com

The atmosphere: Decked out with hot springs, heated outdoor pools and a spacious interior while you wait for your organic treatment (we’re looking at you signature wine facial), this nature-inspired spa is inspired by the beauty of the Niagara region that surrounds it.

Rates: $70 to $390 for a facial, $125 to $175 for a body treatment, $70 to $195 for a massage

Must-try treatment: Wine lovers, rejoice! The spa’s signature anti-aging Beyond Vino Facial uses grapes from vineyards in the Niagara region which just so happen to double as amazing antioxidants for your complexion. Add in peaches, cherries and champagne, plus relaxing massage techniques and you’ve got your new fave (boozy) facial.

The Spa at White Oaks

Find it: 253 Taylor Rd., White Oaks Conference Resort and Spa, Niagara-on-the-Lake, whiteoaksresort.com

The atmosphere: Stocked with 17 treatment rooms, an elegant lounge and expansive spa treatment menu, there’s a reason this classy locale is one of Ontario’s largest and top-rated spas.

Rates: $70 to $175 for a facial, $95 to $145 for a body treatment, $70 to $165 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Perfect Circle ($220, 115 min.). This signature treatment is inspired by the moon (scalp and neck massage), earth (foot massage) and sun (mini-facial) using aromas like aloe, sea kelp, coconut, orange and vanilla.

Christienne Fallsview Spa

Find it: 14th Floor, 5875 Falls Ave., Sheraton on the Falls Hotel, Niagara Falls, christiennefallsviewspa.com

The atmosphere: The only thing more luxurious than soaking away your stresses in a hydrotherapy infinity tub is doing it with a view of Niagara Falls outside the window. The brightly lit space has elegant accents of white wood, sleek furniture and gorge statement lighting for a timeless ambiance.

Rates: $120 to $145 for a facial, $120 to $175 for a body treatment, $65 to $165 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Apricot Blossom Body De-Stressor ($145, 80 min.) is infused with notes of peach, ginger and white tea for a seriously refreshing multi-sensory experience. Your bod is exfoliated with a shea butter, sugar and citrus mixture, then rubbed with a firming mask of banana and turmeric and finished with floral shea butter to leave you moisturized and smelling divine.

Best Destination Spas in Quebec

La Source Bains Nordiques

Find it: 4200 Rue Forest Hill, Rawdon, lasourcespa.com

The atmosphere: For a more quiet, serene oasis where you don’t have to fight the crowds to get your relaxation on, book a treatment (or two) at this under-the-radar gem in the foothills of the Rawdon forest.

Rates: $48 for day bath access, $28 to $36 for evening bath access, $124 to $168 for a facial or body treatment, $124 to $182 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Biospa Facial Treatment ($124 for 60 min, $168 for 90 min.) uses Zorah biocosmétique’s all-natural ingredients to purify the skin for an all-around radiant complexion. This facial pairs perfectly with the hot-cold-relax Nordic experience.

Nordik Spa-Nature

Find it: 16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, chelsea.lenordik.com

The atmosphere: This buzzing outdoor spa is only a half-hour drive from downtown Ottawa, which is perf for a last-minute retreat after a long work week. Wellness-lovers from the nation’s capital flock to this breathtaking spot to unwind, unplug and recharge.

Rates: $55 to $65 for bath access, $105 to $160 for a massage, $40 to $135 for a body treatment

Must-try treatment: In-between your thermal cycles, enjoy the Banyä Treatment ($50, 60 min.) which takes place every weekday at 2 p.m. in the Banyä sauna. The ancient Russian practice includes everything from vodka shots (I know, right?) to salt exfoliation and more in the steamy space for the ultimate skin and soul detox.

Polar Bear’s Club

Find it: 930 Boulevard des Laurentides, Piedmont, polarbearsclub.ca

The atmosphere: Less than an hour from Montreal, this Nordic spa in the Laurentians has mastered the art of the Finnish bath cycle over its 50+ years in the business. With a winding river on one side of the grounds, you can lounge on the rocks along the shore or take a dip in the refreshing water during a warm summer day.

Rates: $45 for day access, $30 for evening access, $35 for day access on Ladies’ Thursday, starting at$100 for a facial, $95 to $156 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Nordic baths, saunas and hot tubs in both hot and cold temps are amaze in and of itself, but throw in their most popular massage, the Swedish Massage ($95 for 60 min., $156 for 90 min.), and your experience will be next-level.

Balnea Thermal Reserve

Find it: 319, Chemin du Lac Gale, Bromont-sur-le-lac, balnea.ca

The atmosphere: As the largest spa in Quebec, this expansive outdoor and indoor oasis not only has the hook-up when it comes to rejuvenating treatments, but also has amazing hiking trails, a beach club, a sweat lodge and more. Once you sink into one of their saunas with panoramic views of the surrounding forest and lake, you’ll have a hard time willing yourself to go home.

Rates: $60 to $70 for day access, $30 to $40 for evening access, $35 to $45 for access with a treatment, $20 to $150 for a facial, $20 to $140 for a body treatment, $95 to $195 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Fire and Ice Stone Therapy ($160, 90 min.), which you can add to your three-step thermal experience, uses volcanic and marble stones for stimulating cool and warm sensations that will put you at ease.

Sibēria Spā

Find it: 339 Rue de Genève, Québec, siberastationspa.com

The atmosphere: If your definition of roughing it in the wilderness includes lounging in a heated bath outdoors in the middle of the forest just steps away from food, warmth and a fluffy white bathrobe, then this chic spa is for you.

Rates: $47 for day access, $32 for evening acce, $89 to $125 for a massage

Must-try treatment: Aside from the hot-cold-relax Scandinavian cycle, try the Lomi-Lomi Massage, which uses Hawaiian practices to relieve deep muscle tension and recirculate the body’s energies through fluid forearm motions.

Best Destination Spas in New Brunswick

The Spa at The Algonquin

Find it: 184 Adolphus St., The Algonquin Resort, Saint Andrews, algonquinresort.com

The atmosphere: Located right on the border of Maine, this old-fashioned resort is packed with timeless personality. Stay in bed all morning in their charming guest rooms, then head over to them Aveda spa for honey and lavender-infused treatments.

Rates: Starting from $50 to $120 for a facial, $60 for a body treatment, $65 to $125 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The summery Lavender Honey Facial ($120, 90 min.) for instant hydration thanks to the warm organic honey and lavender mask and moisturizing lavender cream

Chance Harbour Nature Spa

Find it: 110 Cranberry Head Rd., Chance Harbour, spachanceharbour.com

The atmosphere: With the lapping Bay of Fundy shore, rocky waterfalls and botanical saunas and hot pools, this outdoor spa truly captures the rugged beauty of nature for your R&R sesh. They also have beachfront cabins if you want to escape your adult responsibilities long after the weekend is over.

Rates: $46 for a day pass

Must-try treatment: The thermotherapy treatment uses nature as its backdrop for your hot-cold-relax cycle. Choose between the Finland sauna or hot pool nestled in the forest for your heat therapy, then step under the waterfall or take a dip in the Bay of Fundy for an instant (and chilling) refresh. After, relax by the fire and start all over.

Village Scandinave Lodge & Spa

Find it: 26 Rue Trigallez, Haute-Aboujagane, villagescandinave.com

The atmosphere: This Scandinavian-inspired spot is equipped with the cutest condos, a yurt for yoga and mediation sessions and a brightly coloured spa. Stay the weekend for a complete holistic transformation for your mind, body and spirit.

Rates: $20 for admission for Village Scandinave guests, $30 for admission for the general public

Must-try treatment: The three-step Scandinavian hydrotherapy cycle, which starts off with turning up your body temperature through a sauna sesh or chilling in the jacuzzi, then rinse yourself under the cold Nordic shower to close your pores and finish off the treatment with some relaxation to rebalance your body’s temperature and heart rate

Best Destination Spas in Newfoundland and Labrador

Ocean Quest Spa

Find it: 17 Stanleys Rd., Conception Bay South, oceanquestspa.com

The atmosphere: Not only will the seaside surroundings immeds put you in a calmer state of mind, but the rejuvenating facials, massages, body treatments and medical spa services inspired by the ocean will totally transform you inside and out.

Rates: $35 to $120 for a facial, $60 to $120 for a massage or body treatment, $50 to $250+ for medispa treatments

Must-try treatment: Going along with the seaside theme (you are by the beach, after all), the Algae & Green Tea Body Wrap proves that natural ingredients do wonders for your skin. Green tea will help shrink your pores and the fresh seaweed will quench, detoxify and rebalance your skin all without taking a dip in the ocean.

Winterholme Heritage Inn & Spa

Find it: 79 Rennies Mill Rd., St. John’s, winterholme.com

The atmosphere: This charming wellness centre and spa, housed in an early 20th century home, boasts old-school architecture and an intimate day spa—for when you truly want to escape without ever having to leave the city.

Rates: $40 to $110 for a facial, $52 to $100 for a massage or body treatment

Must-try treatment: The Aroma Face Ritual ($70, 60 min.), which is perf for facial newbies with all skin types. From cleansing to exfoliating and moisturizing, each step of the treatment is infused with calming spa scents.

Best Destination Spas in Prince Edward Island

Grand Senses Spa

Find it: 134 Kent St., Charlottetown, grandsensesspa.com

The atmosphere: Located in the Confederation Court Mall, this Aveda concept spa and salon is a peaceful getaway when you’re in desperate need of some pampering. From botanical facials to stone massages, this city oasis proves you don’t have to travel far for a relaxing getaway.

Rates: $75 to $100 for a facial, $65 to $75 for a body treatment, $45 to $115 for a massage, $15 to $30 for aqua massage bed or infrared sauna therapy

Must-try treatment: The Aqua Therapy Message Beds ($15 for 15 min., $30 for 30 min.) for a one-of-a-kind massage experience. This dry water massage treatment relieves muscle tension, promotes relaxation and alleviates pain using a warm massage bed and water movement.

Spa 225

Find it: 51 Anderson Rd., Chez Shea, Kinkora, chezshea.ca

The atmosphere: This small-town spa is located in the quaint family-run inn, Chez Shea. This is the perf getaway if you’re looking for a true escape from the city to connect to more country Island roots (and enjoy a luxe massage while you’re at it).

Rates: $75 for a facial, $15 to $85 for a body or detox treatment $50 to $105+ for a massage

Must-try treatment: You can’t go wrong with a classic deep tissue massage. There’s nothing like feeling all of the built up tension in your neck, shoulders and back melt away as the registered massage therapist works out every kink in your bod.

Best Destination Spas in Nova Scotia

The Spa at Inverary

Find it: 368 Shore Rd., Inverary Resort, Baddeck, inveraryresort.com

The atmosphere: It’s safe to say this lakeside resort brings the Maritime charm to your weekend getaway. With a carefully curated spa treatment menu and a roster of aquatic activities (think: kayaking and canoeing) on Bras d’Or Lake, this all-inclusive stay is a chic upgrade to your family cottage.

Rates: $60 to $70 for a facial, $75 for a body treatment, $50 to $120 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The customizable Spa Facial ($70), which is tailored to your specific skin needs, whether you’re looking to zap acne, hydrate a dull complexion or even out redness

White Point Beach Resort

Find it: 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd., Hunts Point, whitepoint.com

The atmosphere: If a seaside retreat is what you crave (uh, same), this charming waterfront resort and spa will be your new go-to escape. Salty hair and sand between your toes is therapeutic enough, but ocean-inspired spa treatments are the ultimate treat. Bonus activity: yoga by the beach!

Rates: $59 to $146 for a facial, $54 to $118 for a body treatment, $54 to $84 for a massage

Must-try treatment: The Chocolate Joy ($118, 60 min.) will not only make you hungry but it will hydrate your bod from H2T (head-to-toe, obvs). This organic body wrap is filled with Shea butter, plant extracts and of course cocoa, so you can finally fulfill your fantasy of being covered in chocolate. Just try not to eat it, m’kay?

Digby Pines

Find it: 103 Shore Rd., Digby Pines Golf Resort & Spa, Digby, digbypines.ca

The atmosphere: With sweeping views of the Annapolis Valley (read: rolling hills and epic ocean views), this spacious Aveda concept spa is attached to a quaint hotel-meets-golf resort. Indulge in one of their signature apple treatments in the morning and lounge by the Bay of Fundy shore with a juicy summer read for the rest of the day.

Rates: $30 to $113 for a facial, $98 to $226 for a body treatment, $68 to $130 for a massage, $48 to $110 of reiki

Must-try treatment: The Apple Blossom Facial ($98, 60 min.) will immeds put you in a summer state of mind. The prods are infused with apple and vanilla which will soften skin and leave you smelling like a baked treat (in the best way possible).