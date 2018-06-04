Even if you’ve mastered the art of meal prep (major kudos if you have), it’s easy to get into a tired routine of the same meals every night of the week. If you’re looking to get out of your recipe funk, find some inspo by signing up for the best cooking classes in Toronto. Add splashes of vegan goodness, Moroccan spices or Spanish tapas to your culinary repertoire, and you’ll never be bored in the kitchen again. Click here to peep our top picks for the best cooking classes across Canada.

The Chef Upstairs

Find it: 516 Mt. Pleasant Rd., thechefupstairs.com

The low-down: With a cozy space and small class sizes (up to 16 people), the cooking courses at this buzzy culinary biz are perfect for those who learn best in a personalized, intimate atmosphere.

Cost: $99 per person

Types of classes: It’s all about destination dining at the Chef Upstairs, where you can whip up Spanish tapas, visit Italy with feel-good comfort food and travel to sunny Morocco for some flavourful North African eats.

Dish Cooking Studio

Find it: 587 College St., dishcookingstudio.com

The low-down: Not only is this modern cooking studio and retail shop serving up innovative culinary classes in a breathtaking kitchen, but it also has its own selection of hand-picked made-in-Canada goods to elevate your pantry.

Cost: $85 to $135 per person

Types of classes: The Own the Kitchen and Skills classes help you gain confidence with certain aspects of cooking (read: grilling, entertaining and poaching), while the Hands-On classes focus on a specific type of food, like vegan eats or dim sum. Date Night classes let you switch up your Saturday night Netflix-and-pizza routine with your bae, or try Yoga and Brunch for a little snack with your Shavasana.

Nella Cucina

Find it: 876 Bathurst St., nellacucina.ca

The low-down: If you’re wondering where Toronto’s foodies grab their kitchen supplies and perfect their craft, this may well be the place. The expansive, two-storey store and cooking studio is stocked with everything a chef could need, including knives, pots and pans, and decor.

Cost: $125 per person

Types of classes: Focusing on a particular dish, these hands-on cooking classes will help you master pasta, macarons, drip cake and more. Plus, there’s a class for parents who need meals that work for dinner and their kids’ lunch boxes the next day (praise be!).

Aphrodite Cooks

Find it: 201 Weston Rd., Suite 101, aphroditecooks.com

The low-down: Chef and owner Vanessa Yeung started her business because she believed cooking would be the perfect thing to bring couples together. A cooking class makes for a great first date, because you can have fun playing with food without the pressure of finding interesting things to talk about.

Cost: $80 to $115 per person; $95 to $195 per couple

Types of classes: If you and your boo want to revamp your weekday dinner plans, look no further than the couples cooking classes. (Food is hella romantic, ‘K?) From Pasta for Pairs to a Roman Holiday, each class will get you both excited to get back into the kitchen together.

Cookery

Find it: 303 Roncesvalles Ave., 2588 Yonge St., cookery-store.ca

The low-down: This charming cooking studio and retail space is a one-stop shop for chefs-in-training, whether you need a cast iron skillet, a cookbook or a hard-to-find ingredient.

Cost: $89 to $129 per person

Types of classes: With everything from Cookery 101, which covers the culinary basics, to Seasonal Sensations for holiday-themed eats (a Mother’s Day menu for that special lady in your life, perhaps?) to Global Getaways like Tel Aviv and Sicily, you’ll have trouble picking just one class to try.