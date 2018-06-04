Turns out, you don’t have to drop your whole paycheque on a plane ticket to Italy, Mexico, Greece or France when you can indulge in the flavours from each region in your own city. These two culinary studios are serving up the best cooking classes in Saskatoon, and they’re all about destination dining. Close your eyes and take a bite—you just might feel like you’re on a beach in Santorini or walking through the Marrakesh desert. Then click here to discover our fave cooking classes from Vancouver to Halifax.

Simon’s Fine Foods

Find it: 2605 Broadway Ave., simonsfinefoods.com

The low-down: We get it: Cooking can be hella stressful, especially if you don’t know the difference between a spatula and a sieve. On the flip side, it can get a bit, well, stale if you’ve been in the kitchen for years and are convinced you’re related to Martha Stewart. These classes cater to both types of cooks.

Cost: $65 to $100 per person

Types of classes: Pretty much anything you could ever want to master in the kitchen, you can learn through Simon’s Fine Foods. Covering regions around the world (we’re talking Italy, Mexico, Thailand, France and more) and cooking for couples, this varied mix of classes will have you grabbing for your apron time and time again. There’s even a Harry Potter course (yes, you heard us right), which includes Butterbeer, and classic British dishes like toad-in-the-hole.

The Local Kitchen

Find it: 115–123 Ave. B S., thelocalkitchenyxe.com

The low-down: This rustic-chic cooking studio provides a gorgeous backdrop for both newbies and culinary connoisseurs to experiment in the kitchen. With ample counter space, wooden communal tables and Instagram-worthy artwork, the contemporary interior is almost as eye-catching as the drool-worthy dishes you’ll prepare.

Cost: $65 to $135+ per person

Types of classes: With everything from destination dining in Italy, France, Greece and Morocco to special skills classes (who doesn’t want to master the art of the pierogi?) to seasonally inspired snacks, you’ll be able to sharpen your skills while also noshing on scrumptious food and getting recipe inspo (#score).