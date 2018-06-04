Calling all foodies in the capital! From the bustling restaurant scene to the three standout cooking schools, Ottawa is a not-so-secret hot spot for culinary delights. Whether you’re an amateur or you are convinced you’re somehow related to Martha Stewart (because your skills in the kitchen are just that good), check out our list of the best cooking classes in Ottawa. In no time, you’ll be saying al dente like it’s second nature. And if you want to snack and sauté your way across the country, click here.

C’est Bon Cooking

Find it: 208 Dalhousie St., cestboncooking.ca

The low-down: Located in the bustling Byward Market, this celebrated cooking school offers both classes and gourmet food tours around O-Town’s culinary hot spots. The studio is within walking distance of fresh produce, eclectic vendors and buzz-worthy restaurants, so you’ll be surrounded by delicious inspo.

Cost: $95 per person

Types of classes: Choose between Master the Basics (like stocks, soups and sauces or pastries), Knife Skills, Cuisines du Mode (for example, Canadian cuisine) and Cook Like a Chef (for couples) classes, depending on your culinary taste.

The Urban Element

Find it: 424 Parkdale Ave., theurbanelement.ca

The low-down: This spacious cooking studio is housed in an old fire station, making for a unique atmosphere when you’re getting your hands dirty in the kitchen. You can’t miss the fire-engine-red front doors, which add a little pop of colour to the otherwise sleek, minimalist space.

Cost: $130 per person

Types of classes: A wide variety of hands-on classes (such as preparing a full-course feast), fundamental workshops (focusing on a specific technique or cuisine), master classes (for culinary pros), and wine or beer dinners (seasonally inspired eats with boozy pairings). Must-try: the Sweet and Savoury Tarts, Radical Risotto and Brunch for Dinner classes, because, duh!

Le Cordon Bleu

Find it: 453 Laurier Ave. E., cordonbleu.edu

The low-down: This top-of-the-line culinary arts institute (which has chapters all across the globe) specializes in traditional French cooking. Don’t be intimidated by the fancy name and elevated atmosphere—novice chefs are as welcome as veterans.

Cost: $170 per person; four-day courses, $785

Types of classes: Same-day or four-day courses, like the class dedicated to French macarons (très chic, non?). Or grab your mom for the Mother’s Day Chocolate Cake course for a rich treat that will beat any sappy Hallmark card.