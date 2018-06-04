If you and your boo are in desperate need of some date night inspo or you want to treat your mama to a Mother’s Day surprise, sign up for a cooking class. This fun, informative and delish bonding activity combines two of our fave things: food and eating. Whether you’re mastering the art of crepes or learning the basics of brunch (yaaas), these are the best cooking classes in Edmonton. And if you want to see what the rest of the country has on offer in the culinary department, click here.

Get Cooking

Find it: 11050 104 Ave. NW, getcookingedmonton.com

The low-down: This upbeat culinary school teaches its chefs to “think local, cook global,” meaning the best eats are international dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. Not only will the instructors teach you confidence in the kitchen, but they will also show you the top markets and vendors to hit up for the freshest produce in the city.

Cost: $75 to $139 per person

Types of classes: You’ll rarely see a repeat when it comes to the diverse roster of classes. From Mother’s Day brunch to sweet and savoury crepes to farm-to-table cooking, you’re bound to find a class (or five) that tickles your culinary taste buds.

Kitchen by Brad Smoliak

Find it: 10130 105 St. NW, kitchenbybrad.ca

The low-down: At this modern kitchen studio in downtown Edmonton, chef Brad Smoliak and his culinary team believe food is meant to be shared. So round up your crew of 10 or more for family-style eating, boozy bevs and culinary tips that’ll elevate you from newbie cook to gourmet in no time.

Cost: $50 to $145 per person

Types of classes: Choose from a demonstration-style class, where you watch the chefs prepare five dishes as Smoliak shares tips and tricks; a customized course based on your interests; or an express class, which runs over the lunch hour and includes a three-course meal, wine tasting and original recipes.