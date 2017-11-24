The Best Coffee Shops in Winnipeg

Listen: Winnipeg knows their beans. There’s no shortage of bomb cafes with sick decor to inspire your next Instagram post. Get your minimalist vibes in at Thom Bargen and try their almond milk mocha (it will blow ya mind). Or, if you’re feeling a little more lively, hit up Little Sister Coffee for a colorful Insta backdrop and frothy cappuccino that will give you life. And if you’re not in the ‘Peg, then click here for more of our favourite cafes from across the country.

Make Coffee + Stuff

Find it: 751 Corydon Ave., makecoffeestuff.com

The vibe: This artistic space combines design and coffee by curating exhibitions featuring anything from fashion to industrial and graphic design.

Prices: $2.50 to $5.50

Must-try: Their mocha ($4.50), with espresso and dark chocolate shavings melted into the milk

Pairs perfectly with: An Imperial Cookie from local bakery High Tea, which has a strawberry jam centre and a crunchy white sugar coating.

Thom Bargen

Find it: 64 Sherbrook St., 250 Kennedy St., thombargen.com

The vibe: Minimalist is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of this café, but quirky details like a bicycle on the wall or their menu, which is printed out on rolls of brown paper, keep things interesting.

Prices: $3.00 to $5.50

Must-try: The Geisha ($6), an summery brew from their pour over bar. It tastes like blueberries, strawberries and jasmine

Pairs perfectly with: One of their freshly baked scones with an ever-changing roster of flavours—right now: the London Fog

Little Sister Coffee Maker

Find it: A-470 River Ave., littlesistercoffeemaker.ca

The vibe: If your goal is a colourful Instagram-feed, this place is for you. Their coffee cups and back wall are a frosty mint colour, plus there’s a huge window with views to a graphic art wall out back.

Prices: $2.45 to $5.50

Must-try: Their frothy cappuccino ($3.30) with hot steamed milk and strong espresso that’s topped with a heart or rosetta (perfect for your next #butfirstcoffee post)

Pairs perfectly with: A chocolate croissant from local bakery Tall Grass Prairie for when you can’t decide between a sweet or savoury snack

Parlour Coffee

Find it: 468 Main St., parlourcoffee.ca

The vibe: This simple space highlights their ever-changing art installations, which decorate the walls, but the no-fuss approach to interior decorating puts the focus on their beautifully-crafted coffee.

Prices: $2.22 to $5

Must-try: The cappuccino ($3.75) for a no-fail bev that will satisfy any coffee craving

Pairs perfectly with: A hearty morning glory muffin with apples, carrots, coconuts and walnuts

Fools + Horses

Find it: 379 Broadway, foolsandhorses.ca

The vibe: The coffee bar at this cool café is equipped with a Modbar, a high-tech brewing system where taps on the bar pour out steamed, drip and espresso coffee.

Prices: $2 to $10

Must-try: Their Americano ($2.50), which uses espresso beans from Toronto-based Pilot Coffee

Pairs perfectly with: The Toast My Goats, vanilla goat cheese, granola and chai honey on a brioche bun, which makes for a delicious brekkie (with an adorable name)