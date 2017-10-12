Where to Find the Best Coffee Shops in Toronto

Coffee and chocolate go together almost as well as #coffee and Instagram (75 million hits and counting…). Maybe that’s why these gorgeous cafes in Toronto have doubled down on the combo, whether that’s through almond milk mochas spiked with chocolate ganache, or the rich chocolate notes of a signature brew, or an enormous chocolate-chunk cookie to dunk in your drink. Sip and snap your way through these coffee shops, then click here for more of our favourites from around Canada.

Manic Coffee

Find it: 426 College St., maniccoffee.com

The vibe: There’s a reason they have such a dedicated clientele: the cozy, inviting atmosphere and Wifi-free approach encourages customers to mingle and savour their coffee.

Prices: $3 to $5.50

Must-try: A cup of the Ethiopian ($3), a fruity brew with notes of blueberries and rich chocolate

Pairs perfectly with: The smoked turkey sammie if you’re stopping by for lunch. It’s loaded with smoked gouda, guacamole, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes and grainy honey mustard on a rosemary focaccia.

Maman

Find it: 100 King St. W, mamantoronto.com

The vibe: This café and bakery in King West feels straight out of Provence, with its delicate pastries, lush foliage and pretty blue and white plates.

Prices: $2.49 to $5.75

Must-try: Their authentic European cappuccino ($3.90) or their Lavender Hot Chocolate ($4.47), which is Maman’s best known bev—it’s steamed with real lavender buds

Pairs perfectly with: Their famous nutty chocolate chunk cookie (if you’re sipping the cappuccino) or the lavender, white and blueberry chocolate cake (if hot chocolate is your drink of choice).

Dineen Coffee Co.

Find it: 140 Yonge St., dineencoffee.com

The vibe: Step back in time at this elegant coffee shop located in the historic Dineen building. The red banquettes, intricate tiled floors and old-school charm is the perfect setting for a chic coffee snap.

Prices: $2.90 to $6

Must-try: The Mocha ($4.91+) made with their very own decadent chocolate ganache

Pairs perfectly with: An orange chocolate scone, which cuts all that richness with a burst of citrus flavour.

Odin Café + Bar

Find it: 514 King St. E, odinhus.com

The vibe: With mod geometric décor and delicious espresso to match, this spacious spot is the place to get your caffeine fix in the a.m. and sip a glass of Pinot at night.

Prices: $2.86 to $5.40

Must-try: The Almond Milk Mocha ($5.40) with a shot of their housemade dark chocolate sauce and almond milk for a dairy-free alternative

Pairs perfectly with: Their vegan Power Cookie (made from scratch) with oats, dates, carrots, bananas and chia seeds.

Sam James Coffee Bar

Find it: 297 Harbord St., 917 Queen St. W, 150 King St. W, 15 Toronto St., 241 Spadina Ave., samjamescoffeebar.com

The vibe: With five locations dotted around #the6ix, this indie coffee shop is a staple in the city. Its minimalist interior means the sole focus is on their strong, well-made coffee.

Prices: $2.50 to $4.75 (cash only)

Must-try: Their cappuccino ($3.75), a strong double shot of espresso with milky foam that will keep you awake long past your lunch break

Pairs perfectly with: A sugary Boston cream doughnut from Glory Hole Donuts, because everyone deserves to treat themselves (plus coffee and a doughnut is as sweet a pairing as PB&J).

