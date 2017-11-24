The Best Coffee Shops in Saskatoon

Is there anything more satisfying than a picturesque cappuccino paired with a gorgeous café?! The two pair near perfectly, especially in Saskatoon, which is taking its stunning cafes to another level. Looking for natural lighting and potted plants to enhance your Instagram feed? Head down to Collective Coffee and bank those cool points. Or hit up The Underground Café, which has a cheeky Riverdale twist and will inspire your taste buds with The Etta James, a decadent latte infused with lavender. If you’re not in Saskatoon, be sure to click here for our roundup of the best coffee spots in Canada.

City Perks Coffeehouse

Find it: 801 7 Ave. N, cityperks.ca

The vibe: If the inviting atmosphere, European-inspired décor and adorable turquoise coffee cups don’t draw you to this café in City Park, the delicious coffee will.

Prices: $2.25 to $5.25

Must-try: The cappuccino ($3.75) or latte ($4.25+) with totally Instagrammable leaf and heart designs

Pairs perfectly with: One of their fresh baked scones, like savoury bacon cheddar or tart raspberry lemon

Collective Coffee

Find it: 210 Ave. P S, collectivecoffee.com

The vibe: The brand new Pleasant Hill location is all about letting the natural light in with floor to ceiling windows. Plus, potted plants and neutral colours only add to the sleek, mod feel.

Prices: $2.50 to $5

Must-try: The cortado ($4.25), a Spanish coffee bev, is a customer fave. Or, taste test a brew or two from their coffee bar ($5), which changes on the daily

Pairs perfectly with: A freshly baked scone made in-house

The Karma Conscious Café and Eatery

Find it: 157 2nd Ave. N, thekarmacafe.ca

The vibe: With giving back at the forefront of its ethos, a portion of the proceeds made from this vegetarian café are donated to local charities. After all, good karma always comes around.

Prices: $1.99 to $4.99

Must-try: The Bulletproof Coffee ($4.99), a healthier take on your morning cup of joe. It’s served with coconut oil, raw honey, grass-fed butter and a splash of cream—and they can make a dairy-free or vegan version, too

Pairs perfectly with: Their Super Sonic Bar for a burst of protein thanks to nuts and dried fruit

The Underground Café

Find it: 430 20 St. W, undergroundcafe430.ca

The vibe: This Riversdale café is equipped with quirky décor, a spacious patio and unique coffee drinks, plus the space turns into a music venue in the evening for local artists to showcase their work.

Prices: $3 to $5

Must-try: The Etta James ($5) for a seriously chic lavender-infused latte

Pairs perfectly with: A lavender and lemon shortbread cookie (so gourmet, right?)