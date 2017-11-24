The Best Coffee Shops in Ottawa

Wake us up before you go-go! Ottawa has got a plethora of coffee house gems just waiting to be sipped and snapped. No matter your mood there’s a cup of Joe for you. Looking for adventure? Try the life changing espresso and tonic served at Black Squirrel Bookstore & Espresso Bar. Feeling cheeky? Arlington Five has got you covered with a Dirty Chai. Take yourself on a coffee tour and hit all these must see spots and for a roundup of our fave coffee shops across the country, click here.

The Ministry of Coffee

Find it: 279 Elgin St., 1013 Wellington St. W, theministryofcoffee.com

The vibe: With two locations in the nation’s capital (Centretown and Hintonburg), this hipster spot is always packed with coffee-enthusiasts working away on their laptops and enjoying a cup (or two) of high-quality coffee.

Prices: $2 to $4.95

Must-try: The Nutella Latte ($4.95), a double shot of espresso with a dollop of Nutella melted into steamed milk

Pairs perfectly with: The scrumptious, finger-licking Nutella brownie for those looking to continue their hazelnut and chocolate high

Arlington Five

Find it: 5 Arlington Ave., arlingtonfive.com

The vibe: Like an old-fashioned kitchen (think, worn-out wood, lived-in furniture and homemade treats), this coffee shop boasts a serious vintage and rustic atmosphere. Be sure to take a selfie in front of their Make Something Beautiful sign before you leave.

Prices: $2.43 to $6.22

Must-try: The Dirty Chai ($5.25) with two shots of espresso, milk and their spiced chai milk with cardamom, clove, ginger, cinnamon and black tea made from scratch

Pairs perfectly with: A buttermilk muffin baked fresh every morning and stuffed with a different berry each day, like raspberries, blackberries or blueberries

Equator Coffee Roasters

Find it: 412 Churchill Ave. N, equator.ca

The vibe: This Westboro café prides itself on its philanthropical approach to coffee. Owners Craig and Amber Hall have made it their mission to take fair trade coffee from the farmers in Guatemala, Ethiopia and other countries along the equator to the coffee lovers of Ottawa since 1998.

Prices: $2 to $4.75

Must-try: The Flat White ($3.78), half espresso and half steamed milk for that perfect balance of caffeine and cream (plus, the manager spent 12 years in Australia learning about all things coffee, so you know its gotta be good)

Pairs perfectly with: Gluten-free and vegan eaters, take note. Their plant-based peanut butter cookies and date squares are to die for

Red Door Provisions

Find it: 117 Beechwood Ave, reddoorprovisions.com

The vibe: The walls of this brightly-lit space are lined with an assortment of fresh jams, marmalades and other preserves made from scratch using locally-sourced ingredients.

Prices: $2 to $5

Must-try: The Honey & Lavender Latte ($4) for a taste of summer, even when the temperature plummets

Pairs perfectly with: A mouthwatering salted caramel cookie or a vegan chocolate doughnut

Black Squirrel Bookstore & Espresso Bar

Find it: 1073 Bank St., blacksquirrelbooks.ca

The vibe: Escape from the city and delve into a good book during the day or stay into the evening to see performances, art shows, panels and more from Ottawa’s budding arts and culture scene.

Prices: $2.25 to $4.50

Must-try: The Espresso and Tonic ($3.25), a shot of medium roast espresso and tonic water for a coffee that is anything but basic

Pairs perfectly with: The Simpsons-inspired Homer doughnut from local bakery Dough Baby, which comes with a strawberry glaze and colourful sprinkles